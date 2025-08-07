Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Markets 2021-2024 & 2025-2031 with Analyst Recommendations - Developing Cost-effective, Faster-acting Regenerative Materials / Untapped Potential in Emerging Markets

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Product Type, By Application, By End-User: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration market showcased growth at a CAGR of 7.68% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 1.90 billion in 2031. This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The global dental soft tissue regeneration market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a convergence of clinical demand, demographic shifts, and technological progress. One of the primary driving factors is the growing prevalence of periodontal diseases, which are among the most common chronic conditions worldwide and a leading cause of tooth loss. The increase in these diseases is largely attributable to poor oral hygiene, tobacco use, diabetes, and aging populations. With periodontal disease often requiring soft tissue augmentation or repair, this directly drives demand for regenerative therapies.



Increasing awareness about oral aesthetics and preventive care is propelling individuals toward early dental interventions. Patients today seek not just functional restoration but cosmetic enhancement, and soft tissue grafting plays a pivotal role in achieving visually appealing results in cases like gum recession, papilla loss, or uneven gingival contours. In addition, a growing aging population worldwide also contributes significantly to market growth. Older individuals are more prone to tooth loss and gum diseases, making them ideal candidates for regenerative procedures. Concurrently, rising disposable incomes in many parts of the world, coupled with the expansion of dental insurance coverage in developed economies, has improved affordability and access to advanced dental treatments, further supporting market expansion.



Dental soft tissue regeneration market is witnessing a noticeable shift toward minimally invasive and patient-friendly procedures. Clinicians are increasingly favoring soft tissue regeneration techniques that reduce post-operative pain, promote faster healing, and minimize donor site morbidity. This trend is influencing material innovation, with manufacturers focusing on bioactive matrices, growth factors, and xenogeneic and allogeneic substitutes that eliminate the need for autogenous graft harvesting. Additionally, the integration of regenerative solutions into digital workflows is becoming a major trend. Digital tools such as intraoral scanners, cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) are being used to plan soft tissue grafting with precision, enabling customized treatment planning and better clinical outcomes.



Technological advancements have played a transformative role in reshaping the dental soft tissue regeneration landscape. Innovations in biomaterials have led to the development of more biocompatible, resorbable, and functionally enhanced scaffolds that mimic the natural extracellular matrix and promote faster tissue integration. Collagen-based membranes, which were once standard, are now being engineered with antimicrobial properties or infused with bioactive agents like bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs) and enamel matrix derivatives (EMD) to accelerate healing. Companies are also introducing recombinant human growth factors and synthetic peptides that enhance angiogenesis and cellular proliferation at the defect site.



Furthermore, stem cell therapy is an emerging frontier in soft tissue regeneration. Although still under clinical investigation, dental stem cells derived from gingiva and periodontal ligament show promise in regenerating gingival tissues and offer potential for future clinical application. In addition, advancements in 3D bioprinting are enabling researchers to explore printing customized tissue grafts and scaffolds tailored to individual patient anatomy, which could revolutionize periodontal and implant-related surgeries.



In conclusion, the global dental soft tissue regeneration market is poised for sustained growth, fueled by rising periodontal disease prevalence, increased aesthetic and functional expectations, a surge in dental implant procedures, and aging populations. Technological innovations, such as bioactive membranes, stem cell therapy, and digital dentistry integration, are significantly improving clinical efficacy and procedural efficiency. The shift toward personalized, minimally invasive, and biologically enhanced regenerative solutions will further define the competitive landscape, presenting lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, clinicians, and investors alike. In this rapidly progressing field, stakeholders that prioritize innovation, affordability, and education will be best positioned to capitalize on the expanding demand for dental soft tissue regeneration worldwide.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, and India).

The report presents the analysis of Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market by Product Type (Autografts, Synthetic Biomaterials, Collagen-Based Membranes, and Others).

The report analyses the Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market by Application (Implantology, Periodontology, and Others).

The report analyses the Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market by end-user (Dental Hospitals, DSOs & Independent Clinics, and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by product type, by application, & by end-user.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Developing cost-effective, faster-acting regenerative materials

Untapped potential in emerging markets

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Share Analysis of Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann Holding

Henry Schein

AbbVie Inc.

ZimVie

Advanced Medical Solutions

Geistlich Pharma

