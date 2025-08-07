GIS Market Trends and Investment Opportunities 2025-2029 - GIS Technologies Witness Rising Adoption in Soil and Water Management Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GIS Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GIS market is projected to witness substantial growth, with an increase of USD 24.07 billion anticipated from 2024 to 2029, at an impressive CAGR of 20.3%. This growth is driven by the integration of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and GIS, expanding applications in disaster management, and rising adoption in sectors like healthcare and insurance.

This detailed report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, including prevailing trends, growth drivers, and challenges. The market is categorized into various segments by product, type, device, and geographical distribution:

By Product:

Software

Data

Services

By Type:

Telematics and navigation

Mapping

Surveying

Location-based services

By Device:

Desktop

Mobile

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This report identifies increased utilization of GIS solutions for soil and water management as a significant driver of market growth. Further contributions to market expansion include the development of indigenous mapping systems and the demand for technology miniaturization.

Key coverage areas of the report include GIS market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis, with thorough vendor evaluations. Detailed insights into upcoming trends and market challenges are provided to aid companies in strategic planning and seizing future opportunities.

The market overview combines various data sources, offering a synthesis and summation that covers essential parameters such as profit, pricing strategies, competition, and promotions. This rigorous market research is underpinned by primary and secondary data, delivering a comprehensive competitive landscape, vendor selection methodology, and growth forecasts using qualitative and quantitative analyses.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AmigoCloud Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Caliper Corp.

Cadcorp Ltd.

Esri Global Inc.

General Electric Co.

Google LLC

Hexagon AB

Hi Target

Mapbox Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Rolta India Ltd.

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.

Takor Group Ltd.

TomTom N.V.

Topcon Corp.

Trimble Inc.

UrtheCast Corp.

