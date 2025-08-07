EnWave Corporation Announces LIFE Offering Private Placement of up to $3 Million

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus”), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, pursuant to which Clarus has agreed to sell, on a “best efforts” private placement basis, up to 7,500,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price per Share of C$0.40 (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$3,000,000 (the “Offering”), to be issued and sold under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (hereinafter defined). The Offering is subject to, and will not proceed without, the receipt by the Company of a minimum of C$2,000,000 in gross proceeds from the Offering.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”), the Shares will be offered to purchasers resident in any province of Canada, except Québec. By reason of the Offering being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Shares issued and sold under the Offering will not be subject to a ‘hold period’ pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to build two large-scale (60kW-120kW) Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dehydration machines. The manufacturing and fabrication process to produce large-scale REV™ equipment takes approximately six (6) months to complete. This strategic investment will ensure faster order fulfillment and support prospective future REV™ machine demand as EnWave’s pipeline continues to build.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.enwave.net. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 21, 2025, and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

In consideration for their services, the Company has agreed to pay Clarus a cash commission equal to 5.5% of gross proceeds from the Offering and that number of non-transferable compensation options (the “Compensation Options”) as is equal to 5.5% of the aggregate number of Shares sold under the Offering. Each Compensation Option is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price equal to the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Shares have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the Company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

