FactSet Declares Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share.

The cash dividend will be paid on September 18, 2025, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on August 29, 2025.



About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 8,800 global clients and over 220,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

FactSet

Investor Relations:

Kevin Toomey

+1.212.209.5259

Kevin.Toomey@factset.com

Media Relations:

Kelsey Goldsmith

+1.207.712.9726

Kelsey.Goldsmith@factset.com