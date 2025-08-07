EDAP to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 28, 2025

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 28th at 8:30am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, August 7, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the markets open on Thursday, August 28th, 2025.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 28th

Time: 8:30 am EDT

Domestic: 1-800-274-8461

International: 1-203-518-9814

Passcode: EDAP

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1726716&tp_key=220919ac3d

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/.

Company Contact

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(917) 355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com