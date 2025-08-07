Ultralife Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 with the following results:

Sales of $48.6 million increased 13.0% from $43.0 million for the second quarter of 2024; excluding Electrochem, sales of $39.3 million declined 8.7% due to a 57.2% decrease in Communications Systems sales

Gross profit of $11.6 million, or 23.9% of revenue, compared to $11.6 million, or 26.9% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2024

Operating income of $2.3 million, including one-time non-recurring costs and purchase accounting adjustments of $0.3 million, compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2024

GAAP EPS of $0.05 compared to $0.18 for the second quarter of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2024

Backlog with high confidence orders of $89 million compared to $95 million exiting the first quarter of 2025

“The second quarter was a challenging period for Ultralife. While the addition of Electrochem lifted revenue, Battery & Energy Products organic sales were essentially flat and Communications Systems sales declined due to delayed purchase orders. We also faced headwinds from tariffs, unfavorable product mix shifts across our business and order timing, which collectively impacted gross profit. Nevertheless, we continued to invest in new product development, with several offerings advancing into validation and production. We also applied the proceeds from our Employee Retention Credit collected during the quarter to prepay some of our acquisition debt, paying down a total of $2.7 million, $2.0 million more than our quarterly debt amortization requirement,” said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Notwithstanding the challenges experienced in the second quarter, we expect improved results in the second half of the year and into 2026. We expect our Communications Systems business to rebound from a tough first half, and we are also beginning to see early purchase orders from long-term new product programs for our battery business, a rebound in demand from our medical and oil & gas customers, sustained growth in global defense spending, and an expanding opportunity pipeline across both businesses,” added Manna. “Our priorities remain converting long-term new product development efforts into revenue, advancing vertical integration in the oil & gas segment, and maintaining a strong focus on operational efficiency initiatives to deliver sustainable profitable growth and maximizing the value of our global brand.”



Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $48.6 million, an increase of $5.6 million, or 13.0%, as compared to revenue of $43.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 25.0% to $45.9 million compared to $36.7 million last year reflecting the inclusion of Electrochem Solutions, Inc. (“Electrochem”). Excluding Electrochem, Battery & Energy Products sales were essentially flat year-over-year with government/defense sales increasing 61.1%, reflecting strong demand from a U.S.-based global prime, offset by a 20.4% decrease in commercial sales, primarily reflecting declines in medical and oil & gas sales. Communications Systems sales decreased by 57.2% to $2.7 million compared to $6.3 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to shipments in the prior year of integrated systems to a major international defense contractor, magnified by delays in the timing of purchase orders during the current period. Our total backlog and high-confidence orders exiting the second quarter was $89 million compared to $95 million reported for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the timing of order placement.

Gross profit was $11.6 million, or 23.9% of revenue, compared to $11.6 million, or 26.9% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products gross margin was 23.6%, compared to 27.1% last year, primarily due to product mix, higher tariff and freight costs and lower factory throughput at some of our locations. Communications Systems gross margin was 28.4% compared to 25.6% last year, primarily due to product mix somewhat muted by lower volume.

Operating expenses were $9.3 million, compared to $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting the inclusion of Electrochem, a 25.3% increase in new product development costs related to continued investment in our product offering, and one-time, non-recurring expenses. Operating expenses were 19.2% of revenue compared to 17.8% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $2.3 million compared to $3.9 million last year. Driven by the 57.2% decline in Communications Systems sales, the decline in Battery & Energy Products gross margin and non-recurring costs, operating margin decreased to 4.6% compared to 9.1% last year.

Other expense, reported below operating income was $1.1 million, comprised of interest expense from the financing of the Electrochem acquisition and foreign currency loss from the weakening of the U.S. dollar, compared to $.1 million for the same period last year. The 2024 amount included a $0.2 million payment from our insurance carrier pertaining to the cyberattack which occurred in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation was $.9 million or $0.05 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to $3.0 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EPS was $0.07 on a diluted basis for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.22 for the 2024 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges for U.S. taxes which we expect will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, or 8.5% of sales, compared to $5.4 million, or 12.6% of sales, for the year-earlier period. On a trailing twelve-month basis, adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million or 8.6% of sales.

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government/defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Conference Call Information



Ultralife will hold its second quarter earnings conference call today at Noon ET.

Ultralife will hold its second quarter earnings conference call today at Noon ET.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include uncertain global economic conditions including the impact of tariffs and inflation, reductions in revenues from key customers, delays or reductions in U.S. and foreign military spending, acceptance of our new products on a global basis, and disruptions, delays or material price increases in our supply of raw materials and components due to business conditions, new or additional tariffs, global conflicts, weather or other factors not under our control. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's analysis only as of today's date. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Ultralife’s financial results is included in Ultralife’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Current Assets: Cash $10,941 $6,854 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 32,322 29,370 Inventories, Net 50,575 51,363 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,165 9,573 Total Current Assets 99,003 97,160 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 40,614 40,485 Goodwill 45,406 45,006 Other Intangible Assets, Net 23,839 24,557 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 7,688 8,413 Other Non-Current Assets 4,411 4,830 Total Assets $220,961 $220,451 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $15,029 $14,160 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 3,438 2,750 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 2,674 2,911 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 8,757 9,470 Total Current Liabilities 29,898 29,291 Long-Term Debt, Net 47,510 51,502 Deferred Income Taxes 1,400 1,443 Other Non-Current Liabilities 3,508 4,028 Total Liabilities 82,316 86,264 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,108 2,107 Capital in Excess of Par Value 192,350 191,828 Accumulated Deficit (31,698) (34,442) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (2,820) (4,006) Treasury Stock (21,492) (21,492) Total Ultralife Equity 138,448 133,995 Non-Controlling Interest 197 192 Total Shareholders’ Equity 138,645 134,187 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $220,961 $220,451





ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $45,867 $36,683

$92,188 $71,672 Communications Systems 2,694 6,300 7,119 13,238 Total Revenues 48,561 42,983 99,307 84,910 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 35,032 26,730 69,913 52,733 Communications Systems 1,928 4,690 5,048 9,144 Total Cost of Products Sold 36,960 31,420 74,961 61,877 Gross Profit 11,601 11,563 24,346 23,033 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 2,318 1,997 4,722 3,753 Selling, General and Administrative 7,027 5,649 13,969 11,300 Total Operating Expenses 9,345 7,646 18,691 15,053 Operating Income 2,256 3,917 5,655 7,980 Other Expense 1,143 71 2,096 527 Income Before Income Taxes 1,113 3,846 3,559 7,453

Income Tax Provision 243 853 810 1,556 Net Income 870 2,993 2,749 5,897 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (9) 24 5 37 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $879 $2,969 $2,744 $5,860 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic $.05 $.18 $.17 $.36 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted $.05 $.18 $.17 $.35 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 16,635 16,658 16,634 16,482 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,656 16,825 16,671 16,661

Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $879 $2,969 $2,744 $5,860 Adjustments: Interest Expense, Net 992 418 2,024 938 Income Tax Provision 243 853 810 1,556 Depreciation Expense 1,008 789 1,958 1,529 Amortization Expense 410 227 815 455 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 235 159 462 320 Severance Cost for Plant Closure - - 150 - Acquisition and Other Non-Recurring Costs 326 - 518 - Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustment 20 - 80 - Adjusted EBITDA $4,113 $5,415 $9,561 $10,658

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance. We define adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that will be predominantly offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $879 $.05 $.05 $2,969 $.18 $.18 Deferred Tax Provision 265 .02 .02 744 .04 .04 Adjusted Net Income $1,144 $.07 $.07 $3,713 $.22 $.22 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,635 16,656 16,568 16,825





Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $2,744 $.17 $.16 $5,860 $.36 $.35 Deferred Tax Provision 609 .03 .04 1,394 .08 .09 Adjusted Net Income $3,353 $.20 $.20 $7,254 $.44 $.44 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,634 16,671 16,482 16,661



