Datadog Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $827 million

Robust growth of larger customers, with about 3,850 $100k+ ARR customers, up from about 3,390 a year ago

Unveiled more than 125 products, capabilities and features at DASH 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Datadog had a strong second quarter, with 28% year-over-year revenue growth, $200 million in operating cash flow, and $165 million in free cash flow," said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog.

Pomel added, "At our DASH 2025 user conference, we showcased our rapid pace of innovation, announcing over 125 new innovations to help our customers observe, secure, and act on their complex cloud environments and AI tech stacks."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $827 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss was $(36) million; GAAP operating margin was (4)%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $164 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 20%. 1

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.01; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.46. 1

Operating cash flow was $200 million, with free cash flow of $165 million.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $3.9 billion as of June 30, 2025.

1) The three months ended June 30, 2025 are adjusted for M&A transaction costs of $1.4 million, and these adjustments are applied prospectively, as these costs were not material to the consolidated results of operations in the prior periods.

Second Quarter & Recent Business Highlights:

As of June 30, 2025, we had about 3,850 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 14% from about 3,390 as of June 30, 2024.

Launched its full range of products and services on the Amazon Web Services' Asia-Pacific (Sydney) Region, adding to existing locations in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, 2025. This is the fifth consecutive year Gartner has positioned Datadog as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant.

Joined the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities, tracking the stock performance of 500 leading US companies.

Announced Datadog has ranked on the Forbes Global 2000 and Forbes Global 2000 United States Lists for 2025. Datadog's addition recognizes the company's global impact and financial strength.

Introduced three new AI agents, Bits AI SRE, Bits AI Dev Agent and Bits AI Security Analyst agent, which perform interactive investigations and asynchronous code fixes for operations, development and security teams.

Announced Archive Search, Flex Frozen, and CloudPrem in the log management suite, which are designed to help organizations optimize logging costs at scale and meet the stringent data retention, auditability, and data residency requirements of regulated industries.

Launched the Internal Developer Portal, the first and only developer portal built on live observability data.

Announced Code Security, Bits AI Security Analyst, and Workload Protection, to detect and remediate critical security risks across customers’ AI environments — from development to production — as Datadog further invests to secure its customers’ cloud and AI applications.

Announced AI Agent Monitoring, LLM Experiments, and AI Agents Console, to give organizations end-to-end visibility, rigorous testing capabilities, and centralized governance of both in-house and third-party AI agents.

Unveiled the first two launches from Datadog AI Research, Toto and BOOM. Toto is an open-weights model that is trained with observability data sourced exclusively from Datadog’s own internal telemetry metrics, which achieves state-of-the-art performance by a wide margin compared to all other existing time series foundation models. BOOM introduces a time series benchmark that focuses specifically on observability metrics, which contain their own challenging and unique characteristics compared to other time series.

Announced Datadog is advancing toward Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High authorization, which will ultimately enable federal agencies to more effectively monitor, secure, and optimize their critical applications and infrastructure while adhering to stringent compliance frameworks.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2025 Outlook:

Based on information as of today, August 7, 2025, Datadog is providing the following guidance:

Third Quarter 2025 Outlook: Revenue between $847 million and $851 million. Non-GAAP operating income between $176 million and $180 million. Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.44 and $0.46, assuming approximately 364 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2025 Outlook: Revenue between $3.312 billion and $3.322 billion. Non-GAAP operating income between $684 million and $694 million. Non-GAAP net income per share between $1.80 and $1.83, assuming approximately 364 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.



Datadog has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating income, or as to non-GAAP net income per share, to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and employer payroll taxes on equity incentive plans. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Datadog’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Details:

W hat: Datadog financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and outlook for the third quarter and the full year 2025

Datadog financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and outlook for the third quarter and the full year 2025 When: August 7, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (5:00 A.M. Pacific Time)

August 7, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (5:00 A.M. Pacific Time) Dial in: To access the call in the U.S., please register here . Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining.

To access the call in the U.S., please register . Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining. Webcast: https://investors.datadoghq.com (live and replay)

(live and replay) Replay: A replay of the call will be archived on the investor relations website

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Datadog’s strategy, product and platform capabilities, the growth in and ability to capitalize on long-term market opportunities including the pace and scope of cloud migration and digital transformation, gross margins and operating margins including with respect to third-party cloud infrastructure hosting costs, sales and marketing, research and development expenses, net interest and other income, cash taxes, investments and capital expenditures, and Datadog’s future financial performance, including its outlook for the third quarter and the full year 2025 and related notes and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on Datadog’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Datadog’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to (1) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth; (2) our history of operating losses; (3) our limited operating history; (4) our dependence on existing customers purchasing additional subscriptions and products from us and renewing their subscriptions; (5) our ability to attract new customers; (6) our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (7) risk of a security breach; (8) risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; (9) our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; (10) the competitive markets in which we participate; (11) risks associated with successfully managing our growth; and (12) general market, political, economic, and business conditions including concerns about trade policies, tariffs, reduced economic growth and associated decreases in information technology spending. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 7, 2025. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Datadog discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release and the earnings call referencing this press release: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share, free cash flow and free cash flow margin. Datadog uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Datadog’s financial performance. Datadog believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance, as further discussed below. Datadog’s non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring and unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Datadog’s reported financial results.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Datadog defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; (4) M&A transaction costs; (5) amortization of issuance costs; and (6) an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate. Non-GAAP financial measures prior to April 1, 2025 have not been adjusted for M&A transaction costs, as such costs were not material to our results of operations in such prior periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in Datadog's geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate. Datadog defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, minus capital expenditures and minus capitalized software development costs, if any. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing Datadog’s operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation. Datadog utilizes stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of acquired intangibles. Datadog views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of acquired intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. Datadog excludes employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans as these expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Datadog’s common stock at the time of vesting or exercise. As a result, these taxes may vary in any particular period independent of the financial and operating performance of Datadog’s business.

M&A transaction costs. Datadog views acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs, as costs that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, Datadog believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses.

Amortization of issuance costs. In June 2020 and December 2024, Datadog issued $747.5 million of 0.125% convertible senior notes due 2025 and $1.0 billion of 0% convertible senior notes due 2029, respectively. Debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument, are amortized as interest expense over the term. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Additionally, Datadog’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow is meaningful to investors because it is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the strength of our liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, reduced by capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, if any. The reduction of capital expenditures and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of Datadog's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that management does not consider to be indicative of our liquidity.

Operating Metrics

Datadog’s number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more is based on the ARR of each customer, as of the last month of the quarter.

We define the number of customers as the number of accounts with a unique account identifier for which we have an active subscription in the period indicated. Users of our free trials or tier are not included in our customer count. A single organization with multiple divisions, segments or subsidiaries is generally counted as a single customer. However, in some cases where they have separate billing terms, we may count separate divisions, segments or subsidiaries as multiple customers.

We define ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue, or MRR, and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts, additional usage, usage from subscriptions for a committed contractual amount of usage that is delivered as used, and monthly subscriptions. ARR and MRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and do not represent our revenue under GAAP on a monthly or annualized basis, as they are operating metrics that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. ARR and MRR are not intended to be replacements or forecasts of revenue.

Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 826,760 $ 645,279 $ 1,588,313 $ 1,256,532 Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3) 165,978 123,499 323,606 233,597 Gross profit 660,782 521,780 1,264,707 1,022,935 Operating expenses: Research and development (1)(3) 387,482 274,599 728,543 544,587 Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3) 239,026 187,005 453,317 360,886 General and administrative (1)(3)(4) 69,774 47,558 130,767 92,848 Total operating expenses 696,282 509,162 1,312,627 998,321 Operating (loss) income (35,500 ) 12,618 (47,920 ) 24,614 Other income: Interest expense (5) (3,075 ) (1,477 ) (6,038 ) (2,851 ) Interest income and other income, net 44,663 36,652 91,842 72,215 Other income, net 41,588 35,175 85,804 69,364 Income before provision for income taxes 6,088 47,793 37,884 93,978 Provision for income taxes 3,441 3,969 10,595 7,523 Net income $ 2,647 $ 43,824 $ 27,289 $ 86,455 Net income per share - basic $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.26 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per share: Basic 346,185 334,941 344,650 333,373 Diluted 358,725 356,740 361,289 356,650





(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 6,783 $ 6,393 $ 13,434 $ 11,920 Research and development 112,445 87,105 218,180 175,518 Sales and marketing 37,442 29,201 71,567 57,732 General and administrative 23,792 11,953 41,546 24,515 Total $ 180,462 $ 134,652 $ 344,727 $ 269,685





(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,518 $ 1,281 $ 2,412 $ 3,308 Sales and marketing 188 205 391 410 Total $ 1,706 $ 1,486 $ 2,803 $ 3,718





(3) Includes employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions as follows: Cost of revenue $ 165 $ 68 $ 351 $ 260 Research and development 11,819 6,589 21,401 17,408 Sales and marketing 1,359 608 2,929 2,761 General and administrative 2,724 1,521 4,949 3,578 Total $ 16,067 $ 8,786 $ 29,630 $ 24,007





(4) Includes M&A transaction costs as follows: General and administrative $ 1,373 $ — $ 1,373 $ — Total $ 1,373 $ — $ 1,373 $ —





(5) Includes amortization of issuance costs as follows: Interest expense $ 1,691 $ 910 $ 3,510 $ 1,760 Total $ 1,691 $ 910 $ 3,510 $ 1,760





Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 489,030 $ 1,246,983 Marketable securities 3,421,940 2,942,076 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,413 and $16,302 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 604,174 598,919 Deferred contract costs, current 62,090 56,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,442 67,042 Total current assets 4,644,676 4,911,115 Property and equipment, net 283,084 226,970 Operating lease assets 215,626 172,512 Goodwill 530,982 360,381 Intangible assets, net 17,239 3,711 Deferred contract costs, non-current 95,568 86,573 Other assets 35,240 24,077 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,822,415 $ 5,785,339 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 198,767 $ 107,731 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 148,028 127,136 Operating lease liabilities, current 39,955 31,970 Convertible senior notes, net, current — 634,023 Deferred revenue, current 966,442 961,853 Total current liabilities 1,353,192 1,862,713 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 243,115 196,905 Convertible senior notes, net, non-current 981,357 979,282 Deferred revenue, non-current 29,866 22,693 Other liabilities 19,128 9,383 Total liabilities 2,626,658 3,070,976 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 3,130,130 2,689,013 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,287 (4,701 ) Retained earnings 57,337 30,048 Total stockholders’ equity 3,195,757 2,714,363 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,822,415 $ 5,785,339





Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(In thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,647 $ 43,824 $ 27,289 $ 86,455 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,822 12,440 24,077 25,335 Accretion of discounts on marketable securities (10,927 ) (12,569 ) (21,297 ) (26,695 ) Amortization of issuance costs 1,691 910 3,510 1,760 Amortization of deferred contract costs 15,977 12,450 30,830 24,294 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 180,462 134,652 344,727 269,685 Non-cash lease expense 9,001 6,781 17,390 13,591 Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable 3,895 3,842 8,415 6,574 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 977 300 832 343 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (115,899 ) (86,076 ) (11,672 ) (30,586 ) Deferred contract costs (24,301 ) (19,534 ) (45,820 ) (32,170 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,343 5,632 1,080 (8,443 ) Other assets (1,821 ) (443 ) (3,038 ) 2,171 Accounts payable 96,352 48,692 85,640 31,570 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,250 ) (8,423 ) 2,398 (15,856 ) Deferred revenue 21,086 21,946 7,235 28,666 Net cash provided by operating activities 200,055 164,424 471,596 376,694 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (751,477 ) (602,950 ) (1,721,779 ) (1,240,301 ) Maturities of marketable securities 697,172 564,319 1,253,110 965,985 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 13,212 8 13,136 8 Purchases of property and equipment (15,152 ) (4,415 ) (23,900 ) (18,573 ) Capitalized software development costs (19,550 ) (16,229 ) (37,952 ) (27,594 ) Cash paid for acquisition of businesses; net of cash acquired (115,272 ) (444 ) (117,090 ) (444 ) Net cash used in investing activities (191,067 ) (59,711 ) (634,475 ) (320,919 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,685 1,753 3,358 3,944 Proceeds for issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 28,578 22,507 28,578 22,507 Proceeds from issuance of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes, net of issuance costs (190 ) — (190 ) — Repayments of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes (635,527 ) (25 ) (635,547 ) (25 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (605,454 ) 24,235 (603,801 ) 26,426 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,642 (203 ) 8,727 (1,577 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (590,824 ) 128,745 (757,953 ) 80,624 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 1,079,854 282,218 1,246,983 330,339 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 489,030 $ 410,963 $ 489,030 $ 410,963





Datadog, Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 660,782 $ 521,780 $ 1,264,707 $ 1,022,935 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 6,783 6,393 13,434 11,920 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,518 1,281 2,412 3,308 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 165 68 351 260 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 669,248 $ 529,522 $ 1,280,904 $ 1,038,423 GAAP gross margin 80 % 81 % 80 % 81 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % 82 % 81 % 83 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 387,482 $ 274,599 $ 728,543 $ 544,587 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (112,445 ) (87,105 ) (218,180 ) (175,518 ) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (11,819 ) (6,589 ) (21,401 ) (17,408 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 263,218 $ 180,905 $ 488,962 $ 351,661 GAAP sales and marketing $ 239,026 $ 187,005 $ 453,317 $ 360,886 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (37,442 ) (29,201 ) (71,567 ) (57,732 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (188 ) (205 ) (391 ) (410 ) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (1,359 ) (608 ) (2,929 ) (2,761 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 200,037 $ 156,991 $ 378,430 $ 299,983 GAAP general and administrative $ 69,774 $ 47,558 $ 130,767 $ 92,848 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (23,792 ) (11,953 ) (41,546 ) (24,515 ) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (2,724 ) (1,521 ) (4,949 ) (3,578 ) Less: M&A transaction costs (1) (1,373 ) — (1,373 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 41,885 $ 34,084 $ 82,899 $ 64,755 Reconciliation of operating (loss) income and operating margin GAAP operating (loss) income $ (35,500 ) $ 12,618 $ (47,920 ) $ 24,614 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 180,462 134,652 344,727 269,685 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,706 1,486 2,803 3,718 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 16,067 8,786 29,630 24,007 Plus: M&A transaction costs (1) 1,373 — 1,373 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 164,108 $ 157,542 $ 330,613 $ 322,024 GAAP operating margin (4)% 2 % (3)% 2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 20 % 24 % 21 % 26 %









1) The three and six months ended June 30, 2025 are adjusted for M&A transaction costs, and these adjustments are applied prospectively, as these costs were not material to the consolidated results of operations in the prior periods.





Datadog, Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of net income GAAP net income $ 2,647 $ 43,824 $ 27,289 $ 86,455 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 180,462 134,652 344,727 269,685 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,706 1,486 2,803 3,718 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 16,067 8,786 29,630 24,007 Plus: M&A transaction costs (1) 1,373 — 1,373 — Plus: Amortization of issuance costs 1,691 910 3,510 1,760 Non-GAAP net income before non-GAAP tax adjustments $ 203,946 $ 189,658 $ 409,332 $ 385,625 Income tax effects and adjustments (2) 40,110 36,693 77,589 75,038 Non-GAAP net income after non-GAAP tax adjustments $ 163,836 $ 152,965 $ 331,743 $ 310,587 Net income per share before non-GAAP tax adjustments - basic $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 1.19 $ 1.16 Net income per share before non-GAAP tax adjustments - diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.53 $ 1.13 $ 1.08 Net income per share after non-GAAP tax adjustments - basic $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.96 $ 0.93 Net income per share after non-GAAP tax adjustments - diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 0.92 $ 0.87 Shares used in non-GAAP net income per share calculations: Basic 346,185 334,941 344,650 333,373 Diluted 358,725 356,740 361,289 356,650









1) The three and six months ended June 30, 2025 are adjusted for M&A transaction costs, and these adjustments are applied prospectively, as these costs were not material to the consolidated results of operations in the prior periods. 2) Non-GAAP financial information for the periods shown are adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate of 21%. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.





Datadog, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(In thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 200,055 $ 164,424 $ 471,596 $ 376,694 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (15,152 ) (4,415 ) (23,900 ) (18,573 ) Less: Capitalized software development costs (19,550 ) (16,229 ) (37,952 ) (27,594 ) Free cash flow $ 165,353 $ 143,780 $ 409,744 $ 330,527 Free cash flow margin 20 % 22 % 26 % 26 %





Contact Information

Yuka Broderick

Datadog Investor Relations

IR@datadoghq.com

Dan Haggerty

Datadog Public Relations

Press@datadoghq.com

Datadog is a registered trademark of Datadog, Inc.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.