Tower Semiconductor to Participate in August and September Investor Conferences

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, August 7, 2025 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced that its company representatives will participate in the Needham 6th Annual Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference on Wednesday, August 20th, the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Technology Conference on Tuesday, August 26th, the Evercore ISI 2025 Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Networking Conference on Wednesday, August 27th, the Benchmark 12th Annual Tech, Media and Telecom 1x1 Conference on Wednesday, September 3rd (virtual) and the Jefferies TechTrek 2025 Conference on Wednesday, September 10th.

The Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Technology Conference and Evercore ISI 2025 Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Networking Conference will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago and the Peninsula Chicago Hotel, respectively. The Jefferies TechTrek 2025 conference will take place in Tel Aviv, Israel. There will be an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with company representatives. Interested investors should contact the conference organizers or email the investor relations team at towersemi@kcsa.com.

