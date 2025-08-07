Lee Enterprises reports third quarter Adjusted EBITDA growth

Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth of 92% over Q2

Total Digital Revenue(2) of $78M represented 55% of total revenue

Digital-Only subscription revenue increased 16% YOY(3)

Amplified Digital® Agency revenue totaled $29M, or up 10% YOY(3)

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a digital-first subscription platform providing high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 72 markets, today reported preliminary third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results(4) for the period ended June 29, 2025.

“Our third quarter results mark significant progress in our transformation strategy,” said Kevin Mowbray, Lee's President and Chief Executive Officer. “By rigorously managing our operating expenses and continuing to grow our digital business, we are driving sustainable improvements in profitability. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA demonstrates the strength of our underlying business and our commitment to disciplined execution. Adjusted EBITDA improvement drove organic free cash flow growth. This improvement was a major milestone in our cyber recovery, as since May 2025, all mandatory principal and interest payments were funded through cash from operations.”

“During the quarter, Lee achieved meaningful reductions in print-related expenses and corporate overhead, while reinvesting in high-growth digital areas. These efforts enabled Adjusted EBITDA expansion and continued progress toward the Company's long-term digital goals.”

“We are pleased with our industry-leading digital subscription and digital agency revenue growth. Digital subscription revenue continues to grow rapidly, up 16% on a same-store basis(3) in the quarter, as we yield higher average digital subscription rates for our 670,000 digital only subscribers. Amplified Digital® Agency, our full-service digital marketing agency, continues to have strong revenue growth, up an industry-leading 10% on a same-store basis(3) over the prior year,” added Mowbray.

“The quarter's strong results put us on pace to achieve our second half's guidance of year-over-year growth in Total Digital Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Mowbray.

Key Third Quarter Highlights:

Total operating revenue was $141 million.

Total Digital Revenue was $78 million, a 3% increase over the prior year, or 4% on a same-store basis(3), and represented 55% of our total operating revenue.

Revenue from digital-only subscribers totaled $23 million, up 13% over the prior year, or up 16% on a same-store basis(3). Digital-only subscribers totaled 670,000 at the end of the quarter.

Digital advertising and marketing services revenue represented 74% of our total advertising revenue and totaled $49 million.

Digital services revenue, which is predominantly from BLOX Digital, totaled $5 million in the quarter.

Operating expenses totaled $137 million and Cash Costs(4) totaled $128 million, a 6% and 7% decrease compared to the prior year, respectively.

Operating expenses in the quarter included $1 million of cyber restoration expenses, which are included in the line Restructuring costs and other.

Net loss totaled $2 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $15 million, a 1% increase over the prior year.

Debt and Free Cash Flow:

The Company has $455 million of debt outstanding under our Credit Agreement(5) with BH Finance. The financing has favorable terms including a 25-year maturity, a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0%, no fixed principal payments, and no financial performance covenants.

As of and for the period ended June 29, 2025:

The principal amount of debt totaled $455 million.

As a result of the cyber event and in an effort to provide short-term liquidity, the Company's sole lender, BH Finance, waived payment of the Company's March 2025, April 2025 and May 2025 interest and basic rent payments. Waived interest and basic rent payments were added to the principal amount due under the Credit Agreement.

Since May 2025, the Company has satisfied all principal and interest payments through organic free cash flow generation.

Cash on the balance sheet totaled $14 million. Debt, net of cash on the balance sheet, totaled $441 million.

Capital expenditures totaled $1 million for the quarter and $3 million in the first nine months. We expect up to $5 million of capital expenditures in FY25.

We expect cash paid for income taxes to total between $3 million and $9 million in FY25.

We do not expect any material pension contributions in the fiscal year as our plans are fully funded in the aggregate.

Conference Call Information:

About Lee:

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 72 markets in 25 states. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS — The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This release contains information that may be deemed forward-looking that is based largely on our current expectations, and is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Among such risks, trends and other uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, are:

We may be required to indemnify the previous owners of BH Media or The Buffalo News for unknown legal and other matters that may arise;

Our ability to manage declining print revenue and circulation subscribers;

The impact and duration of adverse conditions in certain aspects of the economy affecting our business;

Changes in advertising and subscription demand;

Changes in technology that impact our ability to deliver digital advertising;

Potential changes in newsprint, other commodities and energy costs;

Interest rates;

Labor costs;

Significant cyber security breaches or failure of our information technology systems;

Our ability to achieve planned expense reductions and realize the expected benefit of our acquisitions;

Our ability to maintain employee and customer relationships;

Our ability to manage increased capital costs;

Our ability to maintain our listing status on NASDAQ;

Competition; and

Other risks detailed from time to time in our publicly filed documents.

Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “considers” and similar expressions) generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding our business and industry and our responses thereto may have on our future operations, are forward-looking statements. They reflect our expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date the statement is made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this report. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Nine months ended (Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Common Share Data) June 29,

2025 June 23,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 23,

2024 Operating revenue: Print advertising revenue 17,474 18,941 53,867 62,118 Digital advertising revenue 49,097 49,903 139,766 141,747 Advertising and marketing services revenue 66,571 68,844 193,633 203,865 Print subscription revenue 38,076 47,605 122,587 148,443 Digital subscription revenue 23,482 20,701 68,836 60,429 Subscription revenue 61,558 68,306 191,423 208,872 Print other revenue 7,837 8,278 22,938 24,839 Digital other revenue 5,328 5,150 15,241 15,230 Other revenue 13,165 13,428 38,179 40,069 Total operating revenue 141,294 150,578 423,235 452,806 Operating expenses: Compensation 47,436 59,278 164,349 175,757 Newsprint and ink 3,268 4,096 9,996 13,101 Other operating expenses 77,252 74,177 223,387 221,247 Depreciation and amortization 3,783 6,850 15,218 21,438 Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, net (1,562 ) (1,421 ) (2,365 ) 4,727 Restructuring costs and other 7,141 3,795 18,806 12,199 Total operating expenses 137,318 146,775 429,391 448,469 Equity in earnings of associated companies 686 1,122 2,963 3,869 Operating (loss) income 4,662 4,925 (3,193 ) 8,206 Non-operating (expense) income: Interest expense (10,132 ) (10,082 ) (30,365 ) (30,427 ) Pension and OPEB related benefit and other, net 1,050 617 2,362 1,096 Curtailment/Settlement gains — — — 3,593 Total non-operating expense, net (9,082 ) (9,465 ) (28,003 ) (25,738 ) Loss before income taxes (4,420 ) (4,540 ) (31,196 ) (17,532 ) Income tax benefit (2,744 ) (849 ) (1,281 ) (3,438 ) Net loss (1,676 ) (3,691 ) (29,915 ) (14,094 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (244 ) (575 ) (1,264 ) (1,663 ) Loss attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (1,920 ) (4,266 ) (31,179 ) (15,757 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (115 ) (147 ) (230 ) (2,609 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (2,035 ) (4,413 ) (31,409 ) (18,366 ) Loss per common share: Basic: (0.31 ) (0.73 ) (5.16 ) (2.68 ) Diluted: (0.31 ) (0.73 ) (5.16 ) (2.68 )

DIGITAL / PRINT REVENUE COMPOSITION

(UNAUDITED)

Three months Ended Nine months ended (Thousands of Dollars) June 29,

2025 June 23,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 23,

2024 Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue 49,097 49,903 139,766 141,747 Digital Only Subscription Revenue 23,482 20,701 68,836 60,429 Digital Services Revenue 5,328 5,150 15,241 15,230 Total Digital Revenue 77,907 75,754 223,843 217,406 Print Advertising Revenue 17,474 18,941 53,867 62,118 Print Subscription Revenue 38,076 47,605 122,587 148,443 Other Print Revenue 7,837 8,278 22,938 24,839 Total Print Revenue 63,387 74,824 199,392 235,400 Total Operating Revenue 141,294 150,578 423,235 452,806

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss, its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three months ended Nine months ended (Thousands of Dollars) June 29, 2025 June 23, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 23, 2024 Net loss (1,676 ) (3,691 ) (29,915 ) (14,094 ) Adjusted to exclude Income tax benefit (2,744 ) (849 ) (1,281 ) (3,438 ) Non-operating expenses, net 9,082 9,465 28,003 25,738 Equity in earnings of TNI and MNI (686 ) (1,122 ) (2,963 ) (3,869 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,783 6,850 15,218 21,438 Restructuring costs and other 7,141 3,795 18,806 12,199 Assets (gain) loss on sales, impairments and other, net (1,562 ) (1,421 ) (2,365 ) 4,727 Stock compensation 540 474 1,328 1,189 Add: Ownership share of TNI and MNI EBITDA (50%) 1,066 1,323 3,488 4,644 Adjusted EBITDA 14,944 14,824 30,319 48,534





Three months ended Six months ended (Thousands of Dollars) March 30,

2025 March 24,

2024 March 30,

2025 March 24,

2024 Net loss (12,015 ) (11,636 ) (28,239 ) (10,403 ) Adjusted to exclude Income tax (benefit) expense (1,780 ) (2,837 ) 1,463 (2,589 ) Non-operating expenses, net 9,292 9,921 18,921 16,273 Equity in earnings of TNI and MNI (1,155 ) (1,206 ) (2,277 ) (2,747 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,171 7,293 11,436 14,588 Restructuring costs and other 6,516 4,139 11,666 8,404 Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, net 126 7,617 (803 ) 6,148 Stock compensation 358 501 788 715 Add: Ownership share of TNI and MNI EBITDA (50%) 1,255 1,269 2,422 3,321 Adjusted EBITDA 7,768 15,061 15,377 33,710

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Cash Costs to Operating expenses, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three months ended Nine months ended (Thousands of Dollars) June 29,

2025 June 23,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 23,

2024 Operating expenses 137,318 146,775 429,391 448,469 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 3,783 6,850 15,218 21,438 Assets (gain) loss on sales, impairments and other, net (1,562 ) (1,421 ) (2,365 ) 4,727 Restructuring costs and other 7,141 3,795 18,806 12,199 Cash Costs 127,956 137,551 397,732 410,105

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Same-store Revenues to Operating Revenues, its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three months ended Nine months ended (Thousands of Dollars) June 29,

2025 June 23,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 23,

2024 Print Advertising Revenue 17,474 18,941 53,867 62,118 Exited operations — (387 ) (98 ) (1,924 ) Same-store, Print Advertising Revenue 17,474 18,554 53,769 60,194 Digital Advertising Revenue 49,097 49,903 139,766 141,747 Exited operations — (306 ) (7 ) (1,137 ) Same-store, Digital Advertising Revenue 49,097 49,597 139,759 140,610 Total Advertising Revenue 66,571 68,844 193,633 203,865 Exited operations — (693 ) (105 ) (3,061 ) Same-store, Total Advertising Revenue 66,571 68,151 193,528 200,804 Print Subscription Revenue 38,076 47,605 122,587 148,443 Exited operations 3 (271 ) (29 ) (1,024 ) Same-store, Print Subscription Revenue 38,079 47,334 122,558 147,419 Digital Subscription Revenue 23,482 20,701 68,836 60,429 Exited operations — (379 ) (2 ) (1,233 ) Same-store, Digital Subscription Revenue 23,482 20,322 68,834 59,196 Total Subscription Revenue 61,558 68,306 191,423 208,872 Exited operations 3 (650 ) (31 ) (2,257 ) Same-store, Total Subscription Revenue 61,561 67,656 191,392 206,615 Print Other Revenue 7,837 8,278 22,938 24,839 Exited operations — — — (35 ) Same-store, Print Other Revenue 7,837 8,278 22,938 24,804 Digital Other Revenue 5,328 5,150 15,241 15,230 Exited operations — — — — Same-store, Digital Other Revenue 5,328 5,150 15,241 15,230 Total Other Revenue 13,165 13,428 38,179 40,069 Exited operations — — — (35 ) Same-store, Total Other Revenue 13,165 13,428 38,179 40,034 Total Operating Revenue 141,294 150,578 423,235 452,806 Exited operations 3 (1,343 ) (136 ) (5,353 ) Same-store, Total Operating Revenue 141,297 149,235 423,099 447,453



