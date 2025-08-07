Visible Copper Mineralization in Drill Core and Rock Samples Up to 26% Copper and 5.73 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Yukon Metals’ AZ Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update from its inaugural drill program at the 100%-owned 13,100-hectare AZ Project located approximately 6 kilometres west of the Alaska Highway and 36 kilometres south of the community of Beaver Creek, Yukon. Drilling and surface work completed in June and July appear to confirm the presence of a large-scale copper-bearing system at the AZ Property supported by significant subsurface copper mineralization and high-grade grab samples across the broader project area.

AZ Highlights:

Preliminary visuals from Hole 4 shows visible copper mineralization, located in a newly tested target area; core photos shown below.

Prospecting samples up to 26.0% Cu and up to 5.73 g/t Au collected in multiple areas across the property.

Five diamond drill holes totaling 1500 metres have been completed as of July; assays are pending for Holes 1 to 5.



"It is very encouraging to see visible copper mineralization in core from multiple drill holes in previously untested areas at the AZ Project," said Rory Quinn, President and CEO of Yukon Metals. "Combined with the high-grade copper and gold identified in surface samples, we are just beginning to uncover the potential of this system. We look forward to receiving assays and advancing our next-phase exploration efforts."

Hole 4 of the 2025 AZ exploration program tested a new porphyry target characterized by strong potassic alteration and visible copper sulphide mineralization within dioritic rocks cut by porphyry dikes. Surface sampling of outcrop near the collar location returned notable copper of 1.14% and gold of 5.73 g/t (Sample K155053), within chalcopyrite and minor bornite in disseminated and vein-hosted textures.

The alteration zone covers approximately 2 square kilometres and is interpreted to represent a lateral or upper expression of a porphyry copper system. The target is located on the edge of a regional magnetic high identified in the tilt derivative of reduced-to-pole (RTP) magnetic data (YGS Open File 2020-35), indicating potential proximity to a deeper or more strongly mineralized source at its center. Visual inspection of Hole 4 core confirms copper-bearing sulphides consistent with a porphyry copper model. Assays from Hole 4 are pending; representative core photos are included below.





Figure 1 – Altered diorite with pyrite and chalcopyrite in veining and disseminated, from AZ25-004 at 135 metres.





Figure 2 – Altered diorite intersected in AZ25-004 located at the New Target Zone. Partially hematized magnetite visible along with disseminated and veined pyrite-minor chalcopyrite throughout.

Figure 3 – Diorite with quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veining at 51.7m in hole AZ25-004.





Figure 4 – Map showing 2025 AZ Property-wide rock-chip samples with Tilt Derivative of the Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Field Shaded Colour Contour Map (Open File 2020-35).





Figure 5 – Sample K140134 in historical trench at Marilyn Creek, grading 2.64% Cu.





Figure 6 – Sample K155456 from the AZ Skarn occurrence, grading 26.7% Cu and 1.84 g/t Au.





Figure 7 – Sample K140142 from the AZ skarn occurrence, grading 6.7% Cu and 5.11 g/t Au.





Figure 8 – Float sample K155003 of oxidized vein found in a new area in the central part of the AZ claim block, grading 2.16 % Cu and 4.95 g/t Au.





Figure 9 – Sample K155053 from outcrop exposure near drill hole AZ25-004, intensely altered diorite with band of chalcopyrite, minor bornite, and pyrite hosting 1.14% Cu and 5.73 g/t Au.

Table 1 - Rock Sample Highlights. Samples containing over 0.05% Cu or over 1 gram per tonne Au shown below.

Sample % Cu g/t Au Type K155456 26.70 1.84 Float K140142 6.69 5.11 Float K155454 3.83 0.01 Outcrop K140134 2.64 0.01 Subcrop K155003 2.16 4.95 Float K137177 1.93 0.00 Subcrop K140135 1.45 0.01 Outcrop K155077 1.41 0.01 Subcrop K155053 1.15 5.73 Outcrop K137176 0.97 0.00 Subcrop K137226 0.95 0.00 Outcrop K155036 0.87 0.33 Subcrop K155022 0.63 0.03 Outcrop K155161 0.56 0.01 Outcrop K137207 0.53 0.01 Outcrop K140136 0.51 0.01 Float K140137 0.46 0.00 Float K155035 0.37 0.04 Outcrop K137330 0.35 0.32 Outcrop K137239 0.33 0.12 Float K155180 0.27 0.07 Float K155018 0.27 0.24 Outcrop K157512 0.23 0.10 Outcrop K155013 0.22 0.18 Outcrop K140144 0.18 0.02 Outcrop K155009 0.17 0.07 Outcrop K137238 0.17 0.00 Float K137339 0.16 0.36 Outcrop K140149 0.15 0.03 Outcrop K137241 0.15 1.11 Outcrop K155040 0.14 0.05 Outcrop K155023 0.14 0.05 Outcrop Sample % Cu g/t Au Type K137334 0.13 0.08 Outcrop K155099 0.12 0.03 Outcrop K137171 0.11 0.00 Subcrop K155081 0.11 0.06 Subcrop K155055 0.10 0.09 Float K155048 0.08 0.01 Outcrop K137342 0.08 0.12 Subcrop K155101 0.08 0.02 Outcrop K157604 0.08 1.52 Outcrop K137347 0.08 0.08 Outcrop K155060 0.08 0.01 Outcrop K155164 0.08 0.01 Outcrop K137235 0.08 0.01 Subcrop K137331 0.07 0.03 Subcrop K137204 0.07 0.00 Outcrop K155195 0.07 0.01 Outcrop K155457 0.07 0.04 Outcrop K137343 0.07 0.03 Outcrop K137201 0.06 0.00 Float K155086 0.06 0.19 Subcrop K157601 0.06 0.04 Outcrop K155177 0.06 0.01 Subcrop K137172 0.06 0.00 Subcrop K155067 0.05 0.03 Subcrop K155194 0.05 0.11 Outcrop K155025 0.05 0.80 Outcrop K137170 0.05 0.00 Subcrop K137217 0.05 0.00 Outcrop K137164 0.05 0.00 Subcrop K157506 0.05 0.03 Outcrop K155056 0.04 2.02 Outcrop



About the AZ Project

In September 2024, Yukon Metals conducted a helicopter-supported mapping and sampling program on its AZ property. A prominent zone of orange iron-stained and altered rocks was followed over 1.2 kilometres on the north and eastern flanks of Chair Mountain. Consistent copper mineralization was found along the prospected area. Of the sixty rock-chip samples taken, 18 samples showing significant copper content, assayed from 0.12-3.49%. Hematite alteration was also noted in the area. This can be associated with oxidized hydrothermal fluids, which are key drivers in forming major porphyry copper deposits.

Rock-chip samples were collected in quartz veins within basalt and andesite volcanic rocks in both outcrop and float exposures near the ridge tops. This area is coincident with a major topographic lineament, mapped regionally as a NW trending fault zone, that extends a further kilometer down to Sanpete Creek (a past alluvial gold producer) and the property boundary to the southeast.

The large gossan and mineralized veins provide evidence of a large hydrothermal system driving fluids through the faults and fractures on Chair Mountain. Strongly clay-altered biotite-quartz diorite dykes were mapped in the vicinity of mineralization and are interpreted to be part of the Nutzotin suite of intrusions.

Yukon-based and Local First Nation Contractors Engaged

Drill pad construction at the AZ Property was completed by Minconsult in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned company. Helicopter support is being provided by Yukon-based Capital Helicopters, with drilling services contracted to Platinum Drilling. Camp services are being delivered by Käganì, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned enterprise, in partnership with long-standing Yukon-based exploration contractor Archer Cathro.

QAQC

All diamond drill core from the 2025 program at the AZ Project was logged, photographed, and sawn in half using a diamond-blade core saw. One half of the core was submitted for geochemical analysis, while the other half was retained in secure storage for reference.

Drill core and prospecting rock samples were sent to ALS Minerals for analysis with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rock samples taken while prospecting referenced in this release are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family — the same team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Management Team and Board of Directors with expertise across technical, financial, environmental, and social disciplines.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon’s local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Our strategy is grounded in inclusiveness and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from our success.

The Yukon

The Yukon remains one of the world’s last underexplored mineral belts, offering exceptional discovery potential. The Territory is home to a highly skilled and conscientious local workforce, shaped by generations of exploration experience coupled with a deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots, such as Snowline Gold’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, highlight the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.

“Rory Quinn”

Rory Quinn, President & CEO

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the metal association and geology of the prospect areas at the AZ project, including Chair Mountain, Nutzotin, Wrangell and California, the accuracy of the copper mineralization, the potential for economic grades of copper, silver and gold, Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Chair Mountain and other properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed helicopter-supported mapping and sampling programs; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

References

Aurora Geosciences Ltd. and Bruce, J.O., 2020. Tilt Derivative of the Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Field Shaded Colour Contour Map (NTS 115K). In: Reprocessing of Yukon magnetic data for NTS 115K. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 2020-35, scale 1:250 000, 4 sheets.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

