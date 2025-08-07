Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) (“Chicago Atlantic” or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Peter Sack, Co-Chief Executive Officer, noted, “As our second quarter results demonstrate, we are managing our loan portfolio with a disciplined focus on solid consumer and product-focused cannabis operators in limited-license states. We have backed strong management teams who are pursuing growth opportunities that meet our stringent criteria. With a pipeline of approximately $650 million of cannabis opportunities, we remain the largest capital provider to the industry. Our outlook for the second half of the year includes capitalizing on a number of opportunities in this pipeline that will enable us to redeploy recent repayments and utilize our extended revolving credit facility.”

The Company also announced that on August 5, 2025, Chicago Atlantic Lincoln, LLC (“CAL”), a wholly-owned financing subsidiary of the Company, amended its secured revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Loan”) to extend the contractual maturity for an additional two-year period, from June 30, 2026, to June 30, 2028. The Company retained its option to extend the term of the Revolving Loan for an additional one-year period, provided no events of default exist and the Company provides 365 days’ notice of the extension. No other material terms of the Revolving Loan were modified as a result of the execution of the August 2025 Amendment.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share OPERATING RESULTS Net interest income $ 14,424,987 $ 0.67 $ 13,041,933 $ 0.61 $ 13,183,499 $ 0.66 Total expenses before provision for expected $ 4,565,322 $ 0.21 $ 4,073,897 $ 0.19 $ 4,274,897 $ 0.21 Net income – diluted $ 8,877,375 $ 0.41 $ 10,041,312 $ 0.47 $ 9,184,073 $ 0.46 (Benefit) provision for current expected credit $ 1,147,290 $ 0.05 $ (1,073,276 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (275,471 ) $ (0.01 ) Distributable earnings – diluted $ 10,850,941 $ 0.51 $ 9,727,657 $ 0.46 $ 9,927,528 $ 0.50 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock 21,487,106 - 21,264,891 - 19,890,376 - Regular dividends declared - $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE Total loan principal outstanding $ 421,918,148 $ 407,011,816 $ 383,281,127 Portfolio companies 30 30 31 Unfunded commitments $ 16,595,000 $ 19,795,000 $ 6,000,000 Weighted average yield to maturity 16.8 % 16.9 % 18.7 % Aggregate variable interest rate loan portfolio 59.3 % 58.5 % 76.4 % Book value per share $ 14.71 $ 14.87 $ 14.92 Debt/equity ratio 38.8 % 28.0 % 26.2 %

Subsequent Portfolio Activity

During the subsequent period from July 1, 2025, to August 7, 2025, the Company received unscheduled principal repayments totaling approximately $56.8 million, relating to the full prepayment of six credit facilities. In connection with these prepayments, the Company received and recognized approximately $1.0 million in prepayment fees.



Capital Activity

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $121.2 million of total leverage, comprised of $71.2 million drawn on the Revolving Loan and $50.0 million of Notes Payable due 2028.





As of August 7, 2025, the Company has $97.6 million available on its secured revolving credit facility, and total liquidity, net of estimated liabilities, of approximately $94.0 million.



2025 Outlook

Chicago Atlantic affirmed its outlook previously issued on March 12, 2025.

Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Supplemental Details

Chicago Atlantic posted its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Supplemental on the Investor Relations page of its website. Chicago Atlantic routinely posts important information for investors on its website, www.refi.reit. The Company intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material information, for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD and to post and update investor presentations and similar materials on a regular basis. The Company encourages investors, analysts, the media and others interested in Chicago Atlantic to monitor the Investor Relations page of its website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, publicly available earnings calls, presentations, webcasts and other information posted from time to time on the website. Please visit the IR Resources section of the website to sign up for email notifications.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has offices in Chicago, Miami, New York, and London and has closed over $2.8 billion in credit and equity investments to date.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect our current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements about our future growth and strategies for such growth, are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect us. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CHICAGO ATLANTIC REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Loans held for investment $ 373,990,760 $ 364,238,847 Loans held for investment - related party (Note 8) 39,984,724 38,238,199 Loans held for investment, at carrying value 413,975,484 402,477,046 Current expected credit loss reserve (4,421,348 ) (4,346,869 ) Loans held for investment at carrying value, net 409,554,136 398,130,177 Loans, at fair value - related party (amortized cost of $5,500,000 and $5,500,000, respectively) 5,500,000 5,335,000 Cash and cash equivalents 35,562,084 26,400,448 Other receivables and assets, net 422,999 459,187 Interest receivable 3,295,906 1,453,823 Related party receivables 879,200 3,370,339 Total Assets $ 455,214,325 $ 435,148,974 Liabilities Revolving loan $ 71,200,000 55,000,000 Notes payable, net 49,215,015 49,096,250 Dividend payable 9,905,074 13,605,153 Related party payables 1,872,082 2,043,403 Management and incentive fees payable 1,932,957 2,863,158 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,355,598 2,285,035 Interest reserve 243,435 1,297,878 Payable for investment purchased 9,461,774 - Total Liabilities 145,185,935 126,190,877 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 21,074,625 and 20,829,228 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 210,746 208,292 Additional paid-in-capital 321,366,160 318,886,768 Accumulated deficit (11,548,516 ) (10,136,963 ) Total stockholders' equity 310,028,390 308,958,097 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 455,214,325 $ 435,148,974





CHICAGO ATLANTIC REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED) Three months ended June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Interest income $ 16,502,035 $ 15,022,431 $ 31,609,350 $ 30,366,098 Interest expense (2,077,048 ) (1,838,932 ) (4,142,430 ) (3,942,982 ) Net interest income 14,424,987 13,183,499 27,466,920 26,423,116 Expenses Management and incentive fees, net 1,932,957 1,774,880 3,668,490 3,529,621 General and administrative expense 1,271,124 1,254,535 2,467,231 2,644,802 Professional fees 480,113 409,149 973,059 859,007 Stock based compensation 881,128 836,333 1,530,440 1,367,626 Provision (benefit) for current expected credit losses 1,147,290 (275,471 ) 74,014 104,808 Total expenses 5,712,612 3,999,426 8,713,234 8,505,864 Change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments 165,000 - 165,000 (75,604 ) Realized gain on debt securities, at fair value - - - 72,428 Net Income before income taxes 8,877,375 9,184,073 18,918,686 17,914,076 Income tax expense - - - - Net Income $ 8,877,375 $ 9,184,073 $ 18,918,686 $ 17,914,076 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.90 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.89 $ 0.93 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 21,002,787 19,378,445 20,931,025 18,826,182 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 21,487,106 19,890,376 21,376,645 19,265,434

Distributable Earnings

In addition to using certain financial metrics prepared in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our performance, we also use Distributable Earnings to evaluate our performance. Distributable Earnings is a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define Distributable Earnings as, for a specified period, the net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income (loss); provided that Distributable Earnings does not exclude, in the case of investments with a deferred interest feature (such as OID, debt instruments with PIK interest and zero coupon securities), accrued income that we have not yet received in cash, (iv) provision for current expected credit losses and (v) one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash charges, in each case after discussions between our Manager and our independent directors and after approval by a majority of such independent directors. We believe providing Distributable Earnings on a supplemental basis to our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP is helpful to stockholders in assessing the overall performance of our business. As a REIT, we are required to distribute at least 90% of our annual REIT taxable income and to pay tax at regular corporate rates to the extent that we annually distribute less than 100% of such taxable income. Given these requirements and our belief that dividends are generally one of the principal reasons that stockholders invest in our common stock, we generally intend to attempt to pay dividends to our stockholders in an amount equal to our net taxable income, if and to the extent authorized by our Board. Distributable Earnings is one of many factors considered by our Board in authorizing dividends and, while not a direct measure of net taxable income, over time, the measure can be considered a useful indicator of our dividends.

In our Annual Report on Form 10-K, we defined Distributable Earnings so that, in addition to the exclusions noted above, the term also excluded from net income Incentive Compensation paid to our Manager. We believe that revising the term Distributable Earnings so that it is presented net of Incentive Compensation, while not a direct measure of net taxable income, over time, can be considered a more useful indicator of our ability to pay dividends. This adjustment to the calculation of Distributable Earnings has no impact on period-to-period comparisons. Distributable Earnings should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP net income. We caution readers that our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, our reported Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.

