Online Classified Ad Platforms Market 2025-2029 AI Integration & Video Ads Shape the Landscape, Growing at 12.6% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Classified Ad Platform Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online classified ad platform market is projected to expand by USD 34.30 billion from 2024 to 2029, experiencing a CAGR of 12.6% during this period. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis, covering market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor insights involving approximately 25 key vendors.

Recent analysis highlights the significant role of increasing internet and smartphone penetration, the growing demand for convenience and cost-effectiveness, and enhanced user experiences as primary growth drivers. Conducted with a blend of primary and secondary research, the report provides a detailed view of market dynamics, segment-wise regional analysis, and robust vendor landscape, supporting strategic business decisions.

Market Segmentation

By Business Segment

Horizontal

Vertical

By Type

Free type

Pay type

By Revenue Stream

Subscription model

Freemium model

Advertising-based model

Pay-per-post

Commission-based model

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This report identifies the growing focus on localized content as a key catalyst for market expansion. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning, along with the utilization of video ads, is expected to drive substantial demand in the market.

Core Areas Covered:

Market Sizing

Market Forecasting

Industry Analysis

The report includes a robust vendor analysis designed to help clients enhance their market position. It provides detailed evaluations of leading vendors. Furthermore, the analysis addresses upcoming trends and challenges, equipping companies to strategize and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

This detailed market study is built through rigorous research and thorough analysis of key parameters like profitability, pricing, competition, and promotions. By synthesizing data from multiple reliable sources, the report portrays a complete picture of the competitive landscape, offering substantial insights through qualitative and quantitative assessments to forecast precise market growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adpost.com Classifieds

ADvendio Europe Ltd.

Craigslist Inc.

eBay Inc.

freeclassifieds.com

Geebo Inc.

Hoobly classifieds

LIFULL CONNECT S.L.

OLX Global BV

Oodle Holdings LLC

Premier World Ltd.

Publishing Properties Ltd.

Quikr India Pvt. Ltd.

SaleSpider Media Inc.

Softfornet Solutions Ltd.

USNetAds LLC

WantedWants.com

Wilshire Classifieds LLC

Yalwa GmbH

