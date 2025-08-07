Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Scavenger Markets and Companies Analysis 2025-2029 - IoT in Emission Control Systems Identified as Key Growth Driver

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Scavenger Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) scavenger market is poised for promising expansion, anticipated to increase by USD 271 million between 2024 and 2029, with a CAGR of 3.4% throughout this period. A recent report delivers an exhaustive analysis of this market, providing insights into market size and forecast, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis involving approximately 25 key vendors.

The analysis offers an updated outlook on the current market scenario, examining the latest trends and drivers, as well as the overall market environment. Key factors propelling market growth include the increasing global oil and gas refinery capacities, more stringent regulations on hydrogen sulfide emission control, and advancements in the petrochemical and specialty chemical sectors.

This comprehensive research leverages a combination of primary and secondary data, including inputs from pivotal industry participants. The study encompasses a detailed market size assessment, segmented regional analyses, and a vendor landscape complete with a review of leading companies. It includes both historical and forecast data to provide a full market overview.

The hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) scavenger market segments include:

By End-user:

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Others

By Type:

Non-regenerative

Regenerative

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

The adoption of IoT in industrial emission control systems is recognized as a significant factor driving the market's growth in the coming years. Additionally, the cessation of funding from the World Bank Group for exploration and production activities, coupled with the rising importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse, will further enhance market demand.

The report covers critical areas of the hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) scavenger market, including:

Market Sizing

Market Forecast

Industry Analysis

Detailed vendor analysis within the report aims to bolster client market positions, offering insights into key vendors such as Arkema, Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, and others. The analysis examines forthcoming trends and challenges influencing market growth, equipping companies with strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

The report amalgamates data from numerous sources to present an accurate portrayal of the market through examination, synthesis, and synthesis of key parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It identifies vital industry influencers, delivering data that is comprehensive, dependable, and formed from extensive primary and secondary research. The research addresses the complete competitive landscape, offering a thorough vendor selection methodology and analysis leveraging qualitative and quantitative insights to project precise market growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Arkema

Baker Hughes Co.

BASF SE

Cestoil Chemical Inc.

Chemical Products Industries Inc.

Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

General Electric Co.

Halliburton Co.

Hexion Inc.

Innospec Inc.

Merichem Co.

Newpoint Gas LLC

Schlumberger Ltd.

Sofina SA

Solvay SA

The Dow Chemical Co.

Vink Chemicals GmbH and Co. KG

