[Latest] Global Bioplastics Market Size/Share Worth USD 89.2 Billion by 2034 at a 19.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Bioplastics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Biodegradable Plastic, Non-biodegradable Plastic), By Application (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging, Textiles, Coating & Adhesives, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Bioplastics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 14.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.7 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 89.2 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 19.6% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioplastics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16816

Bioplastics Market Overview

Bioplastics are a type of plastic made from sustainable biological sources, such as maize starch, sugarcane, vegetable oils, or cellulose, rather than petroleum. They may be biodegradable, compostable, or bio-based, depending on their composition and degrading qualities.

Several variables positively influence the bioplastics market, which includes corporate sustainability initiatives, rising application across industries, increasing investment and production capacity, and others. However, the limited infrastructure might be a major challenge for the market growth over the analysis period.

Bioplastics Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Advancements in technology

The bioplastics sector is significantly influenced by technological advancements. Additionally, advancements in material engineering, polymer chemistry, and manufacturing techniques are producing bioplastics that are becoming more competitive with petroleum-based alternatives in terms of both cost and performance.

To take advantage of the innovative technique for producing bioplastics, some important players have also partnered and collaborated. For instance, Sulzer Ltd. consented to sell Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML) its state-of-the-art polylactic acid (PLA) production techniques in March 2024 to assist with the construction of India’s first bioplastics factory.

Using sugarcane as a feedstock, the new state-of-the-art bioplastics facility will produce 75,000 tons of biodegradable, 100% recyclable bioplastic annually.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bioplastics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=16816

Rising adoption in several end-use sector such as agriculture and horticulture

The Bioplastics market is driven by the growing adoption of bioplastics in the agriculture and horticulture sectors. The bioplastics demand in these sectors has increased due to factors such as high consumer acceptability of bio-based products, the eco-friendly nature of bioplastics, and the availability of renewable raw material sources. In addition, its ability to reduce ecological plastic pollution and the growing global trend toward e-commerce are major drivers of its acceptance. Furthermore, protecting crops from pests, preventing weed growth, and managing soil moisture and nutrient content have raised product demand.

(A free sample of the Bioplastics report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Bioplastics report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Bioplastics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Limited infrastructure of industrial composting

One of the most significant barriers to market growth is limited infrastructure for industrial composting. For instance, in the United States, roughly 4,700 commercial composting plants may treat yard clippings, food scraps, biosolids, and bioplastics. However, these facilities are not widely accessible to the general public, as only about 3% of the population has access to industrial composting services.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 89.2 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 14.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 19.6% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bioplastics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Bioplastics market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Bioplastics market forward?

What are the Bioplastics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Bioplastics Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Bioplastics sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Bioplastics Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Bioplastics Market Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to dominate the bioplastics market. The geographical expansion is attributed to the growing circular economy initiatives. According to the European Environment Agency, with a circularity rate of 11.8% in 2023, Europe consumes more recycled materials than other parts of the world, though recent progress has been modest. Policymakers have prioritized accelerating the transition to a circular economy.

However, the Asia Pacific is growing at a significant pace in the global bioplastics industry. The growing urbanization and increasing consumer awareness of plastic pollution are expected to drive the regional industry expansion.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bioplastics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Bioplastics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Biodegradable Plastic, Non-biodegradable Plastic), By Application (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging, Textiles, Coating & Adhesives, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Bioplastics Market New Launches and Acquisitions

In February 2024, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML) launched a forward integration project to establish a bioplastic factory.





List of the prominent players in the Bioplastics Market:

BASF SE

Biome Technologies Plc.

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Corbion N.V.

Danimer Scientific

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

LG Chem

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Novamont S.P.A

SKC

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioplastics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Laccase Market: Laccase Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Fungi Source, Plant Source), By Application (Textile Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others), By Formulation (Liquid Laccase, Powdered Laccase, Granular Laccase), By Technology (Conventional Laccase Production, Advanced Fermentation Technology, Enzyme Immobilization Techniques), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Third Party Chemical Distribution Market: Third Party Chemical Distribution Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Commodity Chemicals, Specialty Chemicals), By Application (Textiles, Automotive and Transportation, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Polyurethane Acrylate Dispersion Market: Polyurethane Acrylate Dispersion Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Inks, Textiles And Fabrics, Electronic Components, Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Electronics, Furniture and Woodworking, Medical Devices), By Technology (Waterborne Polyurethane Acrylate Dispersions, UV-curable Polyurethane Acrylate Dispersions), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Reactive Dyes Market: Reactive Dyes Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Reactive Cold Dyes, Reactive Hot Dyes, Reactive HE Dyes, Reactive ME Dyes, Others), By Function (Monochlorotriazine, Vinyl Sulphone, Bi-Functional, Others), By Application (Cotton, Paper, Nylon, Leather, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

India Paint Protection Film Market: India Paint Protection Film Market Size, Trends and Insights By Finish Type (Gloss, Matte, Others), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Others), By Material Type (Plastic (Polypropylene (PP), Lowdensity Polyethylene (LDPE), Polystyrene (PS), Highdensity Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)), Metal, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Naphthalene Sulfonate Market: Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Application (Dispersant & Wetting Agent, Surfactant, Plasticizer, Other), By End Use (Building & Construction, Agriculture, Household Cleaning, Textile, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Propylene Oxide Market: Propylene Oxide Market Size, Trends and Insights By Production Method (Propylene Oxidation, Chlorohydrin Process), By Application (Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycol, Glycol Ethers, Specialty Surfactants, Others), By End User (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Furniture and Bedding, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Propylene Glycol Market: Propylene Glycol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Petroleum-based, Bio-based), By Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Others), By End-Use Industry (Transportation, Building & construction, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

The Bioplastics Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Biodegradable Plastic

Non-biodegradable Plastic

By Application

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Textiles

Coating & Adhesives

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer Goods

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioplastics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Bioplastics Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Bioplastics Market? What are the profiles, product information, and contact details for these companies?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Bioplastics Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Bioplastics Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Bioplastics Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Bioplastics Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Bioplastics Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Bioplastics Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Bioplastics Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Bioplastics Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Bioplastics Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioplastics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Reasons to Purchase Bioplastics Market Report

Bioplastics Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Bioplastics Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Bioplastics Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

The report includes extensive company profiles, which include company overviews, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analyses for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Bioplastics Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Bioplastics market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Bioplastics Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Bioplastics market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Bioplastics market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Bioplastics market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Bioplastics industry.

Managers in the Bioplastics sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Bioplastics market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Bioplastics products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bioplastics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://businessresearchindustry.com

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Bioplastics Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/