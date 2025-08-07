Exclusive Interview: 3 E Network CEO Dr. Yang Tingjun on Cryptocurrency and the Future of Technology

Hong Kong, China, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the “Company” or “3e Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, is pleased to announce the release of a compelling interview featuring Dr. Yang Tingjun, Chief Executive Officer of 3E Network.

Amid ongoing volatility in global capital markets, the rapid rise of cryptocurrencies presents both opportunities and challenges for traditional industries. 3E Network’s recent private placement and strategic entry into cryptocurrency investment have garnered significant industry attention.

In this exclusive interview, Dr. Yang shares his insights on the Company’s investment strategy and long-term vision in the context of the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the emergence of Web3.0. He also discusses the opportunities and risks associated with incorporating digital assets into corporate asset allocation strategies, and the Company’s proactive efforts to stay ahead of technological changes.

With over two decades of experience in computer science, data mining, analytics, and IT security, Dr. Yang has led 3E Network through pivotal technological shifts. His deep understanding of computer science and extensive management experience provide a strong foundation as the Company explores the transformative potential of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and Web3.0.

The following is a summary of the interview:

Q: What is the rationale behind 3e Network’s recent investment in cryptocurrencies? Is this a strategic shift in the Company’s core business?

A: As global digital transformation accelerates--driven by blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and Web3.0--we recognize the imperative for technology companies to seize these emerging opportunities.

We remain firmly committed to our core mission of providing software services for B2B clients. Our move into the cryptocurrency sector is part of a broader asset management strategy and not a departure from our core business. It complements and strengthens our existing strategy by aligning with industry trends and enhancing our positioning within the digital economy. By integrating our strengths in software development and enterprise services, we aim to fully capitalize on this strategic initiative. Bitcoin’s increasing recognition and rapid adoption in modern financial systems--supported by its value storage and inflation-hedging characteristics--have led us to include it in our asset portfolio. We believe this will enhance our competitiveness and support our long-term growth.

Q: How do you view Bitcoin’s potential and its role in Web3.0 integration?

A: As the most valuable and liquid cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is not only a flagship digital asset but also the ‘digital gold’ in the era of decentralization. We believe its core value in the Web3.0 ecosystem lies in two key areas. First, its scarcity and decentralized nature give it strong anti-inflationary and value-preserving attributes, especially amid ongoing global monetary easing. Second, as blockchain adoption grows, Bitcoin is increasingly used as a foundational asset in commercial and financial transactions, making it both a store of value and a critical infrastructure layer for Web3.0 applications.

Q: How does the Company plan to balance innovation with risk control?

A: With increasing recognition of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies, we plan to accelerate our investments in this area. We will also ramp up R&D to explore ways to integrate cryptocurrency technologies with our existing IT solutions, driving continuous product innovation.

We prioritize strong risk management. For our cryptocurrency holdings, we implement robust risk control mechanisms to ensure the safety and efficiency of our asset allocation strategies in these volatile markets.

Q: How do you evaluate the impact of cryptocurrency investments on your core business operation?

A: Our strategic initiative sends a clear message to the market and our investors: we believe in the long-term potential of digital assets and blockchain. This is not a trend-following decision, but a well-considered strategic move to leverage emerging technologies for business diversification. We’re confident this direction will deliver lasting support for our growth and amplify our strengths as the digital economy and Web3.0 ecosystem continue to mature.

Q: How will the Company manage risks related to cryptocurrency investments?

A: We take risk management seriously, especially when it comes to highly volatile assets like Bitcoin. We are adopting a phased and adaptive investment approach to remain flexible and responsive to market changes. In addition, we are partnering with professional institutions to benefit from their market expertise and ensure our decisions are data-driven and thoroughly analyzed.

Q: What are your thoughts on the future of Web3.0?

A: We believe that Web3.0 represents the next phase of the internet: ushering in decentralized data management, stronger privacy protections, and innovative value exchange models. In this dynamic and exciting new era, we believe that opportunity favors those who are prepared. Through ongoing innovation, we aim to fully harness the power of blockchain, AI, and big data. These technologies will help our enterprise clients capitalize on Web3.0, improve operational efficiency, lower costs, and develop new business models. We firmly believe that our future lies in this transformative journey.

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider. Through its two subsidiaries, Guangzhou 3e Network technology company limited (PRC) and 3E Network technology company limited (Hong Kong), the Company began by offering integrated software and hardware solutions for the property management and exhibition services spaces. Over time, 3 E Network expanded its software solutions offerings to serve a variety of sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The Company’s business comprises two main portfolios: the software development portfolio and the exhibition and conference portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at http://ir.3etech.cn.

