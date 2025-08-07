Genie Energy Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Newark, NJ, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for the second quarter of 2025. 

Michael Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Genie Energy, commented: 

"Our second quarter yielded mixed results with solid operational progress and double-digit topline growth, while significant margin compression at GRE weighed on our bottom-line. 

"At GRE, we expanded our customer base in the second quarter to approximately 419,000 meters served comprising 414,000 RCEs, representing year-over-year growth of 15% and 20% in meters and RCE's, respectively. GRE’s financial results were impacted by wholesale power price increases in some of its supply markets, amplified by high consumption levels from the unseasonably hot weather early this summer.

"At GREW, we are making good progress on the more advanced projects within our solar generation development pipeline, highlighted by our Lansing community solar project which, I'm excited to report, we expect to commission in the third quarter. Following the enactment of the "One Big Beautiful Bill", we are evaluating the financial viability of our early-stage projects that may no longer qualify for federal solar investment tax credits, and have paused new development projects. GREW delivered a very strong quarter with revenue increasing 44%, and the segment approached break even.

"During the second quarter, we continued to return value to our stockholders, repurchasing approximately 159,000 shares and paying our regular quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share.

"Looking ahead to the balance of the year, assuming a normalized retail margin environment, and further improvement and growth at GREW led by Diversegy and Genie Solar, we continue to expect that Genie will generate $40 to $50 million of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in 2025."

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
(Unless otherwise noted, 2Q25 results are compared to 2Q24, and results of the former Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) segment are included in discontinued operations for all periods.) 

  • Revenue increased 16.0% to $105.3 million from $90.7 million;
  • Gross profit decreased 29.6% to $23.5 million from $33.3 million; Gross margin decreased to 22.3% from 36.8%;
  • Income from operations decreased to $2.0 million from $10.6 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $3.0 million from $12.0 million;
  • Net income attributable to Genie common stockholders and income per diluted share (EPS) attributable to Genie common stockholders of $2.8 million and $0.11 compared to $9.6 million and $0.36, respectively;
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Genie common stockholders1 and non-GAAP EPS1 attributable to Genie common stockholders of $3.0 million and $0.11 compared to $10.1 million and $0.37, respectively;
  • Cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities totaled $201.6 million at June 30, 2025;
  • Genie repurchased approximately 159 thousand shares of its Class B Common stock for $2.7 million during 2Q25;
  • Genie will pay a $0.075 per share quarterly dividend to Class A and Class B common stockholders on August 19, 2025, with a record date of August 11, 2025.

1Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Genie common stockholders, and Non-GAAP EPS attributable to Genie common stockholders for all periods presented are non-GAAP measures intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP for Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of these non-GAAP metrics, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measures.


Select Financial Metrics

 (in millions except for EPS)* 2Q25  2Q24  Change 
Total revenue $105.3  $90.7   16.0%
Genie Retail Energy $99.0  $86.7   14.2%
Electricity $89.9  $78.3   14.8%
Natural gas $9.1  $8.4   8.2%
Others $  $0.0   (100.0)%
Genie Renewables $6.3  $4.0   57.3%
Gross margin  22.3%  36.8%  (1,445)bps
Genie Retail Energy  21.5%  37.2%  (1,567)bps
Genie Renewables  34.5%  26.8%  765bps 
Income from operations $2.0  $10.6   (81.0)%
Operating margin  1.9%  11.6%  120bps
Net income from continuing operations $2.8  $9.5   (70.3)%
Loss attributable to discontinued operations, net of tax $0.0  $(0.1)  (132.5)%
Net income attributable to Genie common stockholders $2.8  $9.6   (70.6)%
Diluted earnings per share $0.11  $0.36  $(0.25)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Genie common stockholders $3.0  $10.1   (70.2)%
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.11  $0.37  $(0.26)
Adjusted EBITDA $3.0  $12.0   (74.9)%
Cash flow from continuing operating activities  $0.7  $17.6   (96.2)% 


*Numbers may not add due to rounding


Segment Highlights

Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

GRE's 2Q25 revenue increased 14.2% to $ 99.0 million from $ 86.7 million in 2Q24 primarily reflecting increased consumption from customer base growth. Income from operations decreased 72.7% to $4.0 million from $14.6 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 70.5% to $4.4 million from $14.9 million. The decreases primarily reflect increased commodity cost absorbed by GRE compared to 2Q24, driven by increased wholesale commodity prices, and amplified by unseasonably hot weather in some service markets during the quarter.

GRE Operational Metrics

(RCEs and Meters in thousands at end of period)* 2Q25  2Q24  Change 
RCEs  414   343   20.5%
Electricity  332   265   25.3%
Natural gas  82   79   4.1%
Meters  419   365   14.8%
Electricity  332   278   19.4%
Natural gas  87   85   2.5%
Gross meter additions during the period  70   53   32.1%
Churn**  4.8%  4.6%  4.3%


*Numbers may not add due to rounding
**Excludes the impacts of aggregation deal expirations


Genie Renewables (GREW)

GREW's first quarter revenue increased 57.3% to $6.3 million from $4.0 million in 2Q24, primarily reflecting growth at Diversegy and Genie Solar. Diversegy, Genie's energy brokerage and advisory business, increased revenue by 59.5% year-over-year, and contributed the significant majority of GREW revenues in 2Q25. GREW's loss from operations decreased to $0.2 million from $1.4 million in 2Q24.

At June 30, 2025, Genie Solar's operating portfolio and development pipeline comprised:

Pipeline Total  Operational  Site Control  Permitting  Construction 
MW  90   10   60   10   10 
Project count  24   1   17   3   3 


Following recent changes accelerating the phase out of the federal investment tax credits for solar projects, Genie Solar has removed some early-stage projects from its pipeline, and has paused new project development.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, Genie reported cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities of $201.6 million.

Total assets as of June 30, 2025 were $383.1 million. Liabilities totaled $195.9 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $115.0 million. 

Cash provided by operating activities decreased to $16.5 million in 2Q25 from $33.3 million in 2Q24.

Trended Financial Information*

(in millions except EPS)** 1Q24  2Q24  3Q24  4Q24  1Q25  2Q25  2023  2024 
Total Revenue $119.7  $90.7  $111.9  $102.9  $136.8  $105.3  $428.7  $447.1 
Genie Retail Energy $112.5  $86.7  $105.8  $98.4  $132.5  $99.0  $409.9  $425.2 
Electricity $89.4  $78.3  $100.7  $82.1  $104.1  $89.9  $350.8  $350.5 
Natural gas $22.4  $8.4  $5.1  $16.2  $28.4  $9.1  $56.0  $52.1 
Others $0.7  $0.0  $0.1  $0.0  $0.0  $  $3.1  $0.7 
Genie Renewables $7.2  $4.0  $6.1  $4.5  $4.3  $6.3  $18.8  $21.9 
Gross Profit $33.8  $33.3  $37.9  $33.5  $37.4  $23.5  $146.2  $138.5 
Genie Retail Energy $32.2  $32.3  $35.8  $31.9  $35.9  $21.3  $143.4  $132.2 
Genie Renewables $1.6  $1.1  $2.1  $1.5  $1.5  $2.2  $2.8  $6.3 
Gross Margin  28.2%  36.8%  33.9%  32.5%  27.3%  22.3%  34.1%  31.0%
Genie Retail Energy  28.6%  37.2%  33.8%  32.4%  27.1%  21.5%  35.0%  31.1%
Genie Renewables  22.0%  26.8%  34.9%  33.9%  33.7%  34.5%  15.1%  29.0%
Income (loss) from operations $9.8  $10.6  $11.7  $(20.8) $12.8  $2.0  $10.0  $11.3 
Operating margin  8.2%  11.6%  10.4%  (20.2)%  9.4%  1.9%  2.3%  2.5%
Net income (loss) attributable to Genie common stockholders $8.1  $9.6  $10.2  $(15.3) $10.6  $2.8  $13.9  $12.6 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.30  $0.36  $0.38  $(0.58) $0.40  $0.1  $0.74  $0.3 
Adjusted EBITDA $11.7  $12.0  $13.6  $11.1  $14.41  $3.0  $58.2  $48.5 


 *Some Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and their results excluded from current and historical results


 **Numbers may not add due to rounding


Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

At 8:30 AM Eastern this morning, Genie Energy’s management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management’s remarks, followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-545-0320 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0002 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 796824.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 52352. The replay will remain available through Tuesday, May 20, 2025. In addition, a recording of the call will be available for playback on the “Investors” section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE) is a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division (GRE) supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division's (GREW) holdings include Genie Solar, a vertically-integrated provider of community and utility-scale solar energy solutions, and Diversegy, an energy procurement advisor. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
  (Unaudited)     
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $105,423  $104,456 
Restricted cash—short-term  25,267   26,608 
Marketable equity securities  600   357 
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,673 and $8,086 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  61,322   61,858 
Inventory  16,871   12,188 
Prepaid expenses  10,000   9,893 
Other current assets  9,840   8,493 
Current assets of discontinued operations  1,423   3,594 
Total current assets  230,746   227,447 
Restricted cash—long-term  70,301   69,580 
Property and equipment, net  28,622   25,246 
Goodwill  12,801   12,749 
Other intangibles, net  2,183   2,367 
Deferred income tax assets, net  7,055   7,055 
Other assets  25,847   22,365 
Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations  5,537   4,466 
Total assets $383,092  $371,275 
Liabilities and equity        
Current liabilities:        
Trade accounts payable $34,577  $31,233 
Accrued expenses  49,193   48,793 
Income taxes payable  7,819   9,196 
Current captive insurance liability  9,304   9,120 
Current debt, net  2,167   357 
Due to IDT Corporation, net  127   135 
Other current liabilities  8,801   6,393 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations  3,740   4,585 
Total current liabilities  115,728   109,812 
Noncurrent captive insurance liability  70,301   69,580 
Noncurrent debt, net  6,846   8,668 
Other liabilities  2,307   2,959 
Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations  744   705 
Total liabilities  195,926   191,724 
Commitments and contingencies      
Equity:        
Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000:        
Series 2012-A, designated shares—8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024      
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  16   16 
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 29,323 and 29,310 shares issued and 25,178 and 25,482 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  293   293 
Additional paid-in capital  160,587   159,192 
Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 4,146 and 3,828 shares of Class B common stock at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  (42,567)  (37,486)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  4,720   3,919 
Retained earnings  73,990   64,574 
Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders’ equity  197,039   190,508 
Noncontrolling interests:        
Noncontrolling interests  (9,342)  (10,174)
Receivable from issuance of equity  (531)  (783)
Total noncontrolling interests  (9,873)  (10,957)
Total equity  187,166   179,551 
Total liabilities and equity $383,092  $371,275 


GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
  (in thousands, except per share data)  (in thousands, except per share data) 
Revenues:                
Electricity $89,885  $78,301  $193,948  $167,697 
Natural gas  9,107   8,414   37,516   30,812 
Other  6,259   3,981   10,594   11,875 
Total revenues  105,251   90,696   242,058   210,384 
Cost of revenues  81,771   57,360   181,215   143,262 
Gross profit  23,480   33,336   60,843   67,122 
Operating expenses:                
Selling, general and administrative (i)  21,177   22,015   45,064   44,916 
Provision for captive insurance liability  265   640   910   1,676 
Impairment of assets  35   118   35   118 
Income from operations  2,003   10,563   14,834   20,412 
Interest income  1,998   1,362   3,979   2,702 
Interest expense  (156)  (331)  (345)  (363)
Gain on marketable equity securities and other investments  505   110   673   227 
Other (loss) income, net  (451)  1,262   (457)  1,342 
Income before income taxes  3,899   12,966   18,684   24,320 
Provision for income taxes  (1,079)  (3,465)  (5,458)  (6,385)
Net income from continuing operations  2,820   9,501   13,226   17,935 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes  47   (145)  (57)  (410)
Net income  2,867   9,356   13,169   17,525 
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net  45   (256)  (284)  (210)
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $2,822  $9,612  $13,453  $17,735 
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders                
Continuing operations $2,775  $9,757  $13,510  $18,145 
Discontinued operations  47   (145)  (57)  (410)
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $2,822  $9,612  $13,453  $17,735 
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:                
Basic:                
Continuing operations $0.11  $0.37  $0.51  $0.68 
Discontinued operations     (0.01)     (0.02)
Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $0.11  $0.36  $0.51  $0.66 
Diluted                
Continuing operations $0.11  $0.37  $0.51  $0.67 
Discontinued operations     (0.01)     (0.02)
Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $0.11  $0.36  $0.51  $0.65 
                 
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:                
Basic  26,173   26,569   26,287   26,760 
Diluted  26,516   27,033   26,631   27,272 
                 
Dividends declared per common share $0.075  $0.075  $0.150  $0.150 
(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $606  $458  $1,345  $1,207 


 GENIE ENERGY LTD. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) 

  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
  (in thousands) 
Operating activities        
Net income $13,169  $17,525 
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax  (57)  (410)
Net income from continuing operations  13,226   17,935 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Stock-based compensation  1,345   1,207 
Provision for captive insurance liability  910   1,676 
Provision for credit losses  856   1,210 
Depreciation and amortization  470   415 
Impairment of assets  35   118 
Unrealized gain on marketable equity securities and investments and others, net  (622)  (443)
Inventory valuation allowance     417 
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Trade accounts receivable  (320)  6,565 
Inventory  (4,682)  6,616 
Prepaid expenses  (142)  4,479 
Other current assets and other assets  (882)  1,919 
Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities  5,382   (18,156)
Due to IDT Corporation, net  (8)  4 
Income taxes payable  (1,377)  2,362 
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations  14,191   26,324 
Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations  2,274   7,011 
Net cash provided by operating activities  16,465   33,335 
Investing activities        
Capital expenditures  (3,682)  (1,562)
Purchases of marketable equity securities and other investments  (3,667)  (3,042)
Improvements in investment property  (1,075)   
Purchase of solar system facility     (1,344)
Purchase of equity of subsidiary     (1,200)
Proceeds from return of investments  1,173    
Net cash used in investing activities  (7,251)  (7,148)
Financing activities        
Dividends paid  (4,036)  (4,152)
Repurchases of Class B common stock  (4,619)  (5,897)
Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees  (462)  (1,508)
Repurchase of Class B common stock from Genie Foundation     (768)
Net cash used in financing activities  (9,117)  (12,325)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (64)  (140)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  33   13,722 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (including cash held at discontinued operations) at beginning of period  201,958   165,479 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including cash held at discontinued operations) at end of the period  201,991   179,201 
Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of period  1,000   1,281 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at end of period $200,991  $177,920 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Second Quarter of 2025

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA for GRE and on a consolidated basis, Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders (Non-GAAP Net Income) and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders (Non-GAAP EPS). Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are non-GAAP financial measures.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie’s measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with income from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and deducts impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Genie's measures of Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS start with net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders in accordance with GAAP and add captive insurance liability and the tax effect of this adjustment. These additions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant periods.

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie’s measurement of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie’s measure of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie’s or GRE’s core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS, among other measures, as relevant indicators of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie’s competitors. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income from operations, as well as net income, on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie’s operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie’s core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees’ compensation that impacts their performance. 

Impairment of assets is a component of income (loss) from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of assets is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations. 

Captive insurance liability is a non-cash charge incurred by Genie's insurance operations. While there may be related charges in other periods, the magnitude of these changes can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations. Captive insurance losses are excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie’s core business with the results of other companies. 

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to income from operations for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis as well as for GRE. 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions) 1Q24  2Q24  3Q24  4Q24  1Q25  2Q25  2023  2024 
Income (loss) from operations $9.8  $10.6  $11.7  $(20.8) $12.8  $2.0  $11.3  $11.3 
Add back                                
Captive insurance liability $1.0  $0.6  $1.0  $30.9  $0.6  $0.3  $33.6  $33.6 
Depreciation and amortization $0.2  $0.2  $0.2  $0.2  $0.2  $0.2  $0.9  $0.9 
Non-cash compensation $0.7  $0.5  $0.6  $0.6  $0.7  $0.6  $2.3  $2.3 
Impairment $0.0  $0.1  $0.1  $(0.0) $0.0  $0.0  $0.2  $0.2 
Equity in net loss (income) of equity method investees $(0.1) $0.0  $0.0  $0.1  $(0.0) $(0.1) $0.1  $0.1 
Adjusted EBITDA $11.7  $12.0  $13.6  $11.1  $14.4  $3.0  $48.5  $48.5 


Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions) 2Q25  2Q24  2023  2024 
Income from operations $4.0  $14.6  $71.9  $56.5 
Add back                
Depreciation and amortization $0.1  $0.0  $0.3  $0.3 
Stock-based compensation $0.3  $0.3  $1.1  $1.1 
Impairment $  $  $  $ 
Equity in the income of equity method investees $0.1  $  $  $0.5 
Adjusted EBITDA $4.4  $14.9  $73.3  $58.4 


 Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Diluted Income Per Share

(in millions except for EPS) 2Q25  2Q24  2023  2024 
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $2.8  $9.6  $19.2  $12.6 
Add back                
Captive insurance liability $0.3  $0.6  $45.1  $33.6 
Income tax effect of adjustment $(0.1)  (0.2) $(10.5) $(8.8)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $3.0  $10.1  $53.7  $37.4 
                 
Diluted earnings per share $0.11  $0.36  $0.74  $0.46 
Total adjustments $0.01  $0.02  $1.33  $0.91 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.11  $0.37  $2.06  $1.38 
                 
Weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share  26.5   27.0   26.1   27.2 

# # #


