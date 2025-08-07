Clearmind Medicine Announces Publication of International Patent Application for Novel Combination Therapy Targeting Obesity and High Blood Sugar

Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced the publication of an international patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) as part of its ongoing collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) ("SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies for central nervous system disorders.

The patent application published under the European Patent Office covers an innovative combination therapy of Clearmind’s proprietary 5-methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI) and SciSparc’s Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) for the treatment of metabolic syndrome and obesity.

Metabolic syndrome, characterized by conditions such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess abdominal fat, and elevated cholesterol levels, affects up to one-third of U.S. adults and increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity and type 2 diabetes. This proprietary combination therapy leverages MEAI’s unique pharmacological profile alongside PEA’s anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties to offer a potential safe and effective treatment for these widespread health challenges.

This patent publication marks a significant milestone in the Clearmind-SciSparc collaboration, which has resulted in the filing of 13 patent families, across multiple jurisdictions, such as the United States, Europe, and China. The collaboration focuses on developing innovative therapies that combine neuroplastogens molecules with N-acylethanolamines, including PEA, to address mental health disorders such as depression and PTSD, addictions, and various metabolic conditions and obesity.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind, stated: “We continue our strategy to develop breakthrough therapies to treat complex health conditions, with our intellectual property portfolio enabling us to potentially redefine therapeutic approaches for metabolic syndrome and obesity, leveraging, among others, the synergistic effects of MEAI and PEA.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

