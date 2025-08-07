Remote Monitoring and Control Provider Acorn’s Q2’25 EPS of $0.28, Up 155% on 55% Revenue Growth; Investor Call Today at 11 a.m. ET

 | Source: Acorn Energy, Inc. Acorn Energy, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for backup generators, gas pipelines and other critical infrastructure assets, announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q2’25). Acorn will hold an investor call today at 11 a.m. ET (details below).

Summary Financial Results
($ in thousands)Q2’25Q2’24Change 6M’256M’24Change
Monitoring revenue$1,320  $1,110  +18.9%  $2,589  $2,212  +17.0% 
Hardware revenue$2,205  $1,165  +89.3%  $4,034  $2,195  +83.8% 
Total revenue(1)$3,525  $2,275  +54.9%  $6,623  $4,407  +50.3% 
Gross margin 74.9%   73.2%  +170bps   75.0%   73.9%  +110bps 
Net income to stockholders(2)$720  $271  +165.7%  $1,184  $336  +252.4% 
Net income per diluted share(2)$0.28  $0.11  +154.5%  $0.47  $0.13  +261.5% 

            (1)   All of Acorn’s revenue is derived from its 99%-owned operating subsidiary, OmniMetrix™, LLC.
            (2)   Net income includes federal income tax expense in Q2’25 and 6M’25 vs. the prior-year periods, which did not.

CEO Commentary
Jan Loeb, Acorn’s CEO, said, “Our Q2 results reflect the strength of our technology and solutions as well as the operating leverage of our high-margin business model. Our business is fueled by hardware sales that create recurring revenue streams from annual monitoring contracts, 90% or more of which typically renew each year. Given the modest incremental investment required to scale our business, we expect approximately 50% of each incremental revenue dollar to drop to our operating income line for the foreseeable future.

“Our results continue to benefit from an estimated $5.4M contract to provide monitoring equipment plus an initial year of monitoring services for 5,000 -10,000 cell tower backup generators for a national cellular phone provider which we refer to as the Material Contract. The monitoring hardware rollout is progressing well, and we expect to complete all hardware deliveries by the end of 2025. We recognize hardware revenue upon delivery and customer acceptance, while monitoring revenue is deferred and then amortized over 12 months. The contract contributed $1.4M of revenue in Q2’25 and a total of $4.1M since inception in Q4’24, approximately 95% of which relates to hardware sales thus far.

“Several factors are expected to drive demand for backup power generation and our remote monitoring services in the coming years. Most importantly, growing energy demand is taxing our aging grid infrastructure, resulting in increasing reliability challenges for electricity access. In addition, a growing incidence of extreme weather events and natural disasters that disrupt electricity access for days, weeks and sometimes months, further underscores the critical importance of reliable backup power. These factors are contributing to increasing awareness, interest and demand for backup power and remote monitoring solutions that ensure their proper functioning across commercial, industrial, and residential applications.

“As a pioneer and technology leader in remote monitoring solutions, OmniMetrix is primed to scale our base of monitored endpoints in step with the expected growth in standby generator deployments. At the same time, we continue to invest in developing new products as well as enhancing our industry-leading solutions to deliver the greatest possible value to our growing base of customers.

“We’ve been working diligently to ensure the success of our large cell tower rollout, demonstrating our market leadership and creating momentum for expanded collaborations and other large-scale deployment opportunities. Our internal sales team focuses on large commercial and industrial customer opportunities, and we access the residential market through our network of approximately 600 generator dealers in North America. We are also seeking to forge strategic relationships with one or more OEMs to extend our market reach. Additionally, we continue to evaluate possible M&A opportunities that are closely aligned with our business model and have the potential to be meaningfully accretive. These initiatives require discipline, patience, and persistence and, therefore, it’s not possible to predict timing or outcomes, but we want you to be aware of these areas of focus.

“Subsequent to quarter-end, we completed an uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market, a significant milestone for our company. The Nasdaq listing should benefit our shares and shareholders by enhancing our visibility, attracting a broader base of investors and improving trading liquidity of our shares thereby supporting growth through potential M&A opportunities.”

Financial Review
Q2’25 revenue rose 55% to $3,525,000 vs. Q2’24, reflecting an 89% increase in hardware revenue and a 19% increase in monitoring revenue. Hardware growth was principally due to $1,338,000 in sales of monitoring equipment related to our Material Contract. Growth in monitoring revenue was driven by an increase in total monitored units in Q2’25 as compared to the year-ago period. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue grew 50% to $6,623,000 versus the prior-year period, due to the same factors.

Q2’25 gross profit grew 58% to $2,639,000 vs. Q2’24, principally reflecting higher revenue and a Q2’25 gross margin of 75%.

Operating expenses increased 20% to $1,692,000 in Q2’25 vs. $1,407,000 in Q2’24, due to a $246,000 increase in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and a $39,000 increase in research and development (R&D) expenses. However, operating expenses decreased to 48% of total revenue in Q2’25 from 62% of total revenue in Q2’24, as revenue growth outpaced expense increases. The increase in SG&A expenses reflects a $100,000 increase in commission expense related to the Material Contract, a $48,000 increase in personnel expenses due to staff additions and compensation increases, a $39,000 increase in technology fees and expenses, as well as a $59,000 increase in tax and audit professional fees and other corporate/public company expenses. Higher R&D expenses reflect the hiring of a senior-level engineer in November 2024 and salary increases, as well as increased investment in next-generation monitoring products, as well as the exploration of new products and product lines.

Reflecting revenue growth and operating leverage, Q2’25 net income attributable to Acorn stockholders improved to $720,000, or $0.28 per diluted share, from $271,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q2’24. Net income for the first six months of 2025 increased to $1,184,000, or $0.47 per diluted share, as compared to $336,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. As of Q4’24, Acorn began reporting on a fully taxable basis though its earnings are shielded from federal income taxes on a cash basis due to its substantial net operating loss carryforwards. Income tax expense was $242,000, or $0.10 per share in Q2’25 vs. zero in Q2’24. Likewise, income tax expense was $396,000, or $0.16 per share, in the first six months of 2025, compared to $25,000, or $0.01 per share, in the prior-year period.

Liquidity and Cash Flow
Excluding deferred revenue of $3,155,000 and deferred cost of goods sold of $223,000, which have no impact on future cash flows, net working capital improved to $5,661,000 at June 30, 2025 from $4,230,000 at December 31, 2024. Acorn’s cash position increased to $3,253,000 at the close of Q2’25 versus $2,591,000 at the close of Q1’25 and $2,326,000 at year-end 2024.

Through the first six months of 2025 Acorn generated $900,000 of cash from operating activities, used $21,000 in investing activities and received proceeds of $48,000 from the exercise of Company stock options. The resulting net increase in cash of $927,000 compares to $14,000 generated in the first half of 2024.

Investor Call Details

Date/Time:                           Thursday, August 7th at 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in Number:                  1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int’l)
Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file and call transcript will be posted to the
                                   Investor section of Acorn's website when available.
Submit Questions via Email: acfn@catalyst-ir.com – before or after the call.


About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrix™ (www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies, supporting cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state, and municipal government facilities and residential backup generators.

OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are no assurances that Acorn will be successful in growing its business, increasing its revenue, increasing profitability, or maximizing the value of its operating company and other assets. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Acorn Energy’s business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Follow us
X (formerly Twitter):   @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix
StockTwits:                @Acorn_Energy

Investor Relations Contacts
Catalyst IR
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800 acfn@catalyst-ir.com

ACORN ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
 
 Six months ended
June 30,		  Three months ended
June 30,		 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
            
Revenue$6,623  $4,407  $3,525  $2,275 
COGS 1,658   1,151   886   610 
Gross profit 4,965   3,256   2,639   1,665 
Operating expenses:               
Research and development (R&D) expenses 556   464   265   226 
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses 2,858   2,456   1,427   1,181 
Total operating expenses 3,414   2,920   1,692   1,407 
Operating income 1,551   336   947   258 
Interest income, net 51   33   27   18 
Income before income taxes 1,602   369   974   276 
Provision for income taxes 396   25   242    
Net income 1,206   344   732   276 
Non-controlling interest share of income (22)  (8)  (12)  (5)
Net income attributable to Acorn Energy, Inc. stockholders$1,184  $336  $720  $271 
                
Net income per share attributable to Acorn Energy, Inc stockholders – basic and diluted               
Basic$0.48  $0.14  $0.29  $0.11 
Diluted$0.47  $0.13  $0.28  $0.11 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding attributable to Acorn Energy, Inc. stockholders – basic and diluted               
Basic 2,492   2,487   2,493   2,487 
Diluted 2,534   2,501   2,534   2,507 
                


ACORN ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
 
 As of
June 30, 2025		  As of
December 31, 2024		 
 (Unaudited)    
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash$3,253  $2,326 
Accounts receivable, net 2,140   1,933 
Inventory 953   436 
Other current assets 262   288 
State income tax receivable    10 
Deferred cost of goods sold (COGS) 223   406 
Total current assets 6,831   5,399 
Property and equipment, net 447   505 
Right-of-use assets 1,048   84 
Deferred COGS 2   70 
Other assets 94   103 
Deferred tax assets 4,115   4,435 
Total assets$12,537  $10,596 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$424  $297 
Accrued expenses 303   290 
Deferred revenue 3,155   3,521 
Current operating lease liabilities 90   98 
Other current liabilities 84   59 
State income tax payable 46   19 
Total current liabilities 4,102   4,284 
Long-term liabilities:       
Deferred revenue 514   712 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 973    
Other long-term liabilities 27   24 
Total liabilities 5,616   5,020 
Commitments and contingencies       
Equity:       
Acorn Energy, Inc. stockholders       
Common stock - $0.01 par value per share: Authorized - 42,000,000 shares; issued - 2,549,337 at June 30, 2025 and 2,541,308 at December 31, 2024; outstanding - 2,499,159 at June 30, 2025 and 2,491,130 at December 31, 2024 25   25 
Additional paid-in capital 103,546   103,405 
Accumulated stockholders’ deficit (93,670)  (94,854)
Treasury stock, at cost – 50,178 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (3,036)  (3,036)
Total Acorn Energy, Inc. stockholders’ equity 6,865   5,540 
Non-controlling interests 56   36 
Total equity 6,921   5,576 
Total liabilities and equity$12,537  $10,596 
        


ACORN ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS)
 
 Six months ended June 30, 
 2025  2024 
Cash flows provided by operating activities:       
Net income$1,206  $344 
Depreciation and amortization 56   58 
Deferred tax expense 320    
Decrease in the provision for credit loss    (7)
Impairment of inventory 4   19 
Non-cash lease expense 66   64 
Stock-based compensation 93   38 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:       
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (207)  3 
(Increase) decrease in inventory (521)  212 
Decrease in deferred COGS 251   451 
Decrease (increase) in other current assets and other assets 35   (56)
Decrease in state income tax receivable 10    
Decrease in deferred revenue (564)  (1,004)
Decrease in operating lease liability (65)  (71)
Increase in state income tax payable 27    
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses, other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 189   (10)
Net cash provided by operating activities 900   41 
        
Cash flows used in investing activities:       
Investments in technology (9)  (36)
Leasehold improvements (4)   
Patents (1)   
Purchases of furniture and equipment (7)  (4)
Net cash used in investing activities (21)  (40)
        
Cash flows provided by financing activities:       
Stock option exercise proceeds 48   13 
Net cash provided by financing activities 48   13 
        
Net increase in cash 927   14 
Cash at the beginning of the period 2,326   1,449 
Cash at the end of the period$3,253  $1,463 
        
Supplemental cash flow information:       
Cash paid during the year for:       
Interest$  $1 
Income Taxes$34  $2 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:       
Right-of-use assets$1,025    
Operating lease liability 1,025    
Accrued preferred dividends to former CEO of OmniMetrix$2  $2 

Tags

Backup Generators Remote Monitoring Clean Tech Microcaps Electric Grid IoT Nasdaq Stocks Conference Call Earnings Call Industrial

Related Links

Recommended Reading