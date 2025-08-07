Playboy Welcomes Natalia Premovic to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (the “Company” or “Playboy”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company, and one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced the appointment of Natalia Premovic to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). Ms. Premovic joins the Board as an independent director, restoring the Board to a majority of independent directors and filling a vacant seat that was created when the Board was expanded from five to seven directors in February 2025.

Ms. Premovic brings to the Board over 15 years of retail, marketing and branding expertise, and she has a proven record of growing consumer products, licensing, e-commerce and publishing businesses.

“Natalia has been a successful business leader at multiple publicly traded, global, entertainment and media companies, and she will bring that valuable experience to the Board, as Playboy continues to pursue a digital focused, asset-light business model,” said Ben Kohn, Playboy’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m excited for Natalia to join our Board and share her expertise to help guide Playboy’s licensing and brand strategies.”

Ms. Premovic most recently served as the Head of United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand Consumer Products and Global e-Commerce at Netflix, Inc., where for over five years she built and led Netflix’s global consumer products division in various capacities, overseeing brand strategy, licensing, retail, marketing, e-commerce, publishing, and operations. Before that, she held multiple executive leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company and its affiliates, where she led e-commerce and digital content strategy, brand building and product marketing.

