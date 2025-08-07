Top Pet Innovators Unleashed in 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced the featured winners of the 7th Annual Awards program.
Pets are living longer, healthier lives due to advances in the Pet Care space. As a result, the industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, with $157 billion accounting for total US pet industry expenditure. This is reflected in the overwhelming amount of submissions the 2025 Pet Innovation Awards have received. This program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.
“Pets are members of the family, just like anybody else - and the numbers show it. With the humanization of pets, pet parents are constantly on the lookout for products and services that keep their pets healthy and thriving. From supplements and treats to pet insurance, dog feeders and collars, there’s a growing preference for premium products and services,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “This year’s winners should be very proud, considering the sheer amount of submissions we received. They represent the best of the best, not just through innovation but their vision, passion, drive, and care for our beloved furry companions.”
The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming, Food, Health, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The seventh Annual Pet Innovation Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.
The 2025 Featured Winners Of The Pet Innovation Awards Program are:
Apparel
Pet Accessory Company of the Year: Wooliie
Bowl, Feeders, Waterers
Bowls Product of the Year: Veken
Feeding Accessories Product of the Year: Gorilla Grip
Collars, Leashes, Harnesses
ID & Tag Product of the Year: Tailr
Leash Product of the Year: Good Dog Bad Dawg
Grooming & Cleaning
Cleaner Product of the Year: PurOxy
Grooming Product of the Year: Tweezerman
Wipes Product of the Year: smith&burton
Cat Treat
Alternative Cat treat of the Year: Get Joy
Cat Treat Product of the Year: Ultimate Pet Nutrition
Cat Food
Cat Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: identity Pet Nutrition
Cat Food Functional Diet Product of the Year: Holistic Vet Blend
Cat Food Innovation of the Year: Natural Balance
Cat Food Wet Product of the Year: Love, Nala
Dog Food
Dog Bone Broth product of the Year: Good Gravy by Now Fresh
Dog Collagen Product of the Year: Dogginstix
Dog Food Company of the year: Dr. Marty Pets
Air Dried Dog Food Product of the Year: Full Moon Pet
Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: Tucker's Raw
Dog Food Functional Diet Product of the Year: Lone Wolf Ranch Pets
Dog Food Product of the Year: Ollie
Health Focused Product of the Year: Charm of The Wild Pet Food Co
Dog Treat
Dog Treat Innovation of the Year: Barkworthies
Dog Treat Organic Product of the Year: Badlands Ranch
Dog Treat Product of the Year: PawCo Foods
Health Focused Dog Treat of the Year: Charlee Bear Nuggets
Dog Treat Health Based Product of the Year: Gutsy by Crumps' Naturals
Cat Health
Cat Calming Product of the Year: Gou Go Pets
Cat Dental Care Product of the Year: Pet Honesty
Dog Health
Dog Gut Health Product of the Year: Brutus Bone Broth
Dog Hip & Joint Chew Product of the Year: Wuffes
Dog Homeopathic Product of the Year: Tartar Shield
Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Yeat: K9Power
Dog Stress Relief Product of the Year: Sensoril® From Kerry Group
Flea & Tick Product of the Year: ADAMS™
Overall Dog Health Product of the Year: Pet's Best Life Longevity15™
Overall Healthcare Product of the Year: Banfield Senior Care Optimum Wellness Plans®
Preventative Pet Care Product of the Year: Agrovet Market Atrevia® 360°
Housing
Crate Mat Product of the Year: Paw Inspired
Fencing Product of the Year: SpotOn
Whelping product of the Year: EZwhelp
Services
Pet App of the Year: Vetster
Pet Insurance of the Year: MetLife Pet Insurance
Training
Training Collar Product of the Year: Halo Collar
Training Treat Product of the Year: Park Life Designs
Leadership
Pet CEO of the Year: Yvonne Hsu, Hill's Pet Nutrition
Overall Pet Healthcare Company of the Year: K9Power
Pet Solution of the Year: Boston Dog Lawyer
Pet Dental Care Company of the Year: TEEF for Life
About The Pet Innovation Awards
Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com.
Media Contact:
Travis Grant
Pet Innovation Awards
Travis@petinnovationawards.com
949.667.4475