ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

The Company is planning to host a conference call the next morning, Friday, August 15, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET to review the unaudited financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until August 22, 2025 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #5659118.

The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 that were disclosed on July 9, 2025. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Thursday, August 14, 2025 after the market closes.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which can be accessed under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck will be made available after the market closes on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, which provides Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without FDA-required milk discard or pre-slaughter withdrawal label restrictions that provides an alternative to traditional mastitis antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

