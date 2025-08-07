Hanover Bank Launches Inaugural Radio & Digital Audio Campaign to Reinforce Community Commitment & Growth Strategy

MINEOLA, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Community Bank (“Hanover Bank”), the bank subsidiary of Hanover Bancorp (Nasdaq: HNVR), is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever radio and digital audio advertising campaign, marking a major step forward in its strategic growth and marketing efforts. This inaugural venture into electronic media supports the Bank’s ongoing mission to reinvest in the communities it serves and deepen connections with customers across Long Island and the New York metropolitan area.

The campaign will air on top local radio stations WALK-FM, WBAB-FM, as well as top regional radio stations 1010 WINS, and WFAN, reaching a broad audience with messaging that highlights Hanover’s customized service and community-first approach. Complementing this effort, geo-targeted audio ads will also run on SPOTIFY®, reaching listeners within a 10-mile radius of Hanover Bank branches.

"This campaign reflects more than just a message, it embodies our mission,” said Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and CEO of Hanover Bank. “It marks our first foray into broadcast and digital audio media, but more importantly it reflects our steadfast commitment to the communities we proudly serve. As we continue to grow and expand our footprint, including our recent branch opening in Port Jefferson, our core focus remains on delivering innovative, community-driven banking solutions that meet the needs of our local businesses and neighbors."

The campaign’s launch comes on the heels of the Bank’s continued physical expansion, with the new Port Jefferson branch now open, and additional branches in active planning stages.

“Launching our first radio and digital audio campaign is an exciting milestone for Hanover Bank,” said Annette Esposito, First Vice President – Director of Marketing for Hanover Bank. “This initiative goes beyond building brand awareness, it’s an opportunity to share our story: who we are, where we’re headed, and how we’re growing alongside the communities we serve. It also reinforces Hanover Bank’s position as a presence in both existing and new markets.”

Hanover Bank invites new and existing customers to visit a local branch, tune in to the campaign, and experience the difference between a bank that invests in people and communities, not just portfolios.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businesspeople who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover offers a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Hauppauge, Port Jefferson, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and the Bowery, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Press Contact:

Ms. Annette Esposito

First VP – Director of Marketing

(516) 548-8500