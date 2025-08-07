MetLife Pet Insurance Named “Pet Insurance of the Year” In 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that MetLife Pet Insurance (MetLife) has been selected as “Pet Insurance of the Year” in the 7th Annual Awards Program. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry.

Pet owners are investing more in preventive health measures and MetLife offers the protection needed for all stages of a pet’s life, including an optional preventive care coverage add-on. This add-on features coverage for flea and tick control, spay/neuter, heartworm prevention, teeth cleaning, vaccinations and more. MetLife also provides robust annual benefit amount options, chronic care coverage and no lifetime or per-incident limits. Plans are highly customizable, allowing pet parents to select the deductibles, annual benefit limits and reimbursement percentages that best suit each pet and pet parent’s unique needs. Coverage extends to everything from exam fees, and diagnostics to prescription medications.

Uniquely, the insurance company offers family plans that allow up to three pets to be on the same policy and share a deductible. No other provider in the industry offers this unique feature.

Additional MetLife features include a mobile app that allows pet parents to manage their policies and health records, submit and track claims, and locate nearby services, along with access to a live 24/7 vet chat and personalized articles. The company’s rewards program offers eligible policyholders discounts and offers on pet care related purchases.

“At MetLife Pet Insurance, a core focus is providing coverage that allows pet parents to ensure their pet receives the care they deserve as a beloved member of the family. This includes offering pet parents the protection they need to address unexpected health events and keep their pet healthy,” said Brian Jorgensen, head of MetLife Pet Insurance. “This is the fourth year in a row that we have received this recognition and I want to thank the Pet Innovation Awards for this honor. We’ve seen first-hand the positive impact pet insurance can have on families’ lives and are proud of the support we offer pet parents in their time of need.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $157 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“MetLife helps pet parents care for their pets’ health throughout their lives. When it comes to health insurance, a core piece of the family has historically been left out. From injuries to illnesses, to routine checkups and vaccines, pets need protection from the unexpected just as much as their humans do,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Each year, MetLife Pet’s comprehensive pet insurance plans help individuals feel more confident that their best friends can get the care they need to live long and healthy lives. We’re so pleased to award MetLife Pet Insurance with ‘Pet Insurance of the Year’ for 2025.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com

About MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC

Coverage issued by Metropolitan General Insurance Company, a Rhode Island insurance company headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. Availability is subject to regulatory approval. Coverage subject to restrictions, exclusions and limitations and application is subject to underwriting. See policy or contact MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC (“MetLife Pet”) for details. MetLife Pet is the policy administrator. It may operate under an alternate or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota) and MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois).

