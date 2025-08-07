Tailr Receives 2025 Pet Innovation Award For “ID & Tag Product of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Tailr , the tag and app that ensures your pet will always receive tailored care, has been selected as winner of “ID & Tag Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Tailr offers a comprehensive digital ecosystem for pets and pet owners that bridges the physical and digital worlds with QR code tags that unlock a feature-rich mobile platform. Tailr's Document Hub allows pet parents to store, organize, and instantly share critical information across vaccine records, veterinary procedures, health certificates, and general documents. Each pet receives a personalized email address, enabling direct document uploads from any source, including veterinarians.

Beyond traditional pet ID solutions, Tailr enables health tracking capabilities so pet parents can document medical conditions, allergies, and medication intake, making this data accessible to pet sitters, veterinarians, or anyone caring for the pet. In addition, the behavioral profile stores personality traits, walking behaviors, calming techniques, and known commands to ensure consistent care. Even groomers have access to a section that relates style preferences, sensitive areas, and triggers to ensure that the pet has a tailored and positive experience.

The company’s location-based alert system immediately transmits a pet's exact location via SMS and push notifications when the tag is scanned. If a pet is missing, all Tailr users within 25 miles are alerted, creating a network. The system also enables the sharing of missing pet alerts to social media to amplify reach, and finders do not need the Tailr app installed on their phone to see the pet’s lost & found information. Tailr cares about the customer's privacy, so pet parents have full control of what information is publicly available.



The physical product features stainless steel QR code ID tags with 14K gold PVD plating for durability and style. From classic hanging tags to slide-on options that eliminate jingling, Tailr is ideal for active dogs and all cats. The IDs are also available in multiple sizes, and the technology is intuitive for pet parents of all technical proficiency levels.

“Tailr’s patented innovation gives pets a voice by ensuring that all of their important needs, information, and preferences are easily accessible with a quick tag scan. We started as an innovative solution to reunite lost pets with their parents faster, and grew into the most robust pet management system, giving pet parents peace of mind knowing that they have a centralized tool that can speak for their pets when they’re not around,” said Phillip Coletti, Co-Founder & CEO of Tailr. “As a small startup, we’re thankful to Pet Innovation for being recognized with this award. I’m proud to say that all Tailr’s innovations function without batteries, harmful emissions, or subscription fees, providing lifetime access to the patented pet management system with the one-time purchase of a tag. And our work is not over: we are actively adding more features to the Tailr app to help pets receive even more tailored care related to play tracking, food monitoring, training, insurance needs, and more.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $69.36 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Tailr is revolutionizing pet care, giving pets a voice while providing pet parents with unprecedented peace of mind. The pet care industry has long struggled with fragmented solutions for identification, medical record storage, and behavior management. Even going to the groomer can cause stress for both pets and caregivers,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Tailr’s unified platform covers the entire spectrum of pet management needs while prioritizing user experience. By combining elegant physical design with sophisticated digital capabilities, Tailr has created an ecosystem that addresses gaps in modern pet care. We’re thrilled to recognize them with the ‘ID & Tag Product of the Year’ award.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

Tailr is committed to the well-being and safety of all pets, and for that reason, they regularly give back to the rescue community and automatically donate 1% of all orders to select organizations.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Tailr

Tailr, the advanced QR code pet tag paired with a companion app, ensures anyone caring for your pet can provide the best care possible. Scanning the QR code accesses your pet’s comprehensive and fully customizable profile, capturing their unique personality and requirements.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475