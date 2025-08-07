Beyond Green Welcomes Ten New and Returning Member Properties

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Green, a global portfolio of some of planet Earth’s most sustainable accommodations, is pleased to announce the addition of ten new and returning member properties to its global portfolio between April 1 and June 30, 2025. This considered and strategic expansion demonstrates the brand’s continued growth, including its inaugural properties in Sweden and Mozambique.

Since its launch in 2021 by Preferred Travel Group, Beyond Green has continued to expand its footprint in different destinations around the globe. These new additions are each required to adhere to over 100 sustainability indicators aligned with global standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Harnessing the strength of its collective resources and community, Beyond Green creates a powerful opportunity for mutual impact. By combining their valuable perspectives as safeguards of the planet, the brand and its members can work together to scale meaningful, positive change.

Following thoughtful conversations and a renewed alignment around shared values during Beyond Green’s inaugural Leadership Summit, the brand is proud to welcome back three of its founding members to the portfolio: Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, along with Blancaneaux Lodge and Turtle Inn of The Family Coppola Hideaways. Their return is a testament to the power of a united approach to sustainable tourism and the continued commitment to shaping a more responsible and regenerative future for travel.

“Rejoining Beyond Green feels like coming home to a shared purpose,” said Jade McBride, President of Ted Turner Reserves. “We’re excited to learn from fellow members who are pushing boundaries in regenerative travel and to share what we’ve learned over decades of private land conservation. Being part of this community elevates us all.”

“We are thrilled to be part of the Beyond Green community once again. Being surrounded by like-minded hospitality leaders who share our values helps us grow and evolve,” said Martin Krediet, General Manager of Turtle Inn. “We look forward to learning from fellow members and exchanging ideas we can adapt within our own organization.”

The most recent new member properties include:

Since its opening in September 2024, new member Villa Dahlia has seamlessly blended craftsmanship and sustainability, offering 103 light‑filled guestrooms and suites outfitted with modern comforts. Awarded a BREEAM In‑Use rating of Excellent, the hotel’s architecture and operations are designed for energy efficiency – from water‑saving fixtures and refillable amenities to a linen‑reuse program—while its wellness ethos honors both people and planet. The culinary experience highlights locally sourced, seasonal produce, supporting regional farmers and reducing food miles. As proud stewards of culture and community, Villa Dahlia partners with the Gustaf III Kommitté and champions local causes like the Childhood Foundation and Stockholm LGBT, ensuring its luxury footprint leaves a positive legacy.

Blancaneaux Lodge (Blancaneaux, Belize)



Tucked deep within the Mountain Pine Ridge Reserve, Blancaneaux Lodge is a 20-room eco-luxury retreat originally restored by Francis Ford Coppola as a private family hideaway. Designed to harmonize with its forested surroundings, the lodge features thatched-roof dwellings built with locally sourced materials, natural ventilation in place of air-conditioning, and native landscaping that minimizes water use, while a hydroelectric plant supplies most of the lodge’s energy needs, underscoring its long-standing commitment to sustainability. Blancaneaux also supports a range of impactful community initiatives, including full academic scholarships for local students, clean-up campaigns in the reserve, and donations to food security programs. On-site eco-tours and plastic-free operations further reflect the property’s dedication to responsible tourism and conservation in the heart of Belize’s highland jungle. (Note, this property will be live on the Beyond Green website in the coming weeks).

Turtle Inn (Placencia, Belize)



Situated at the tip of a narrow 26-mile-long sandy peninsula, Turtle Inn (also owned by The Coppola Family Hideaways) is a 25-room seafront escape that delights guests with individual thatched cottages decorated with handcrafted furnishings. The resort actively supports a range of impactful local initiatives, including the annual End of the World Marathon, which funds scholarships for Belizean youth, helping to expand access to education and opportunity. Equally committed to protecting the surrounding marine ecosystems, thanks to its location near the Belize Barrier Reef UNESCO World Heritage site, Turtle Inn also contributes to vital conservation programs that safeguard the reef’s biodiversity and ensure the long-term survival of endemic species. (Note, this property will be live on the Beyond Green website in the coming weeks).

Set within more than 550,000 acres of private, protected wilderness in northern New Mexico, Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, offers a national park–like escape without the crowds. Surrounded by pristine lakes, forests, and snowcapped peaks, guests enjoy diverse accommodations, al fresco dining, a rejuvenating massage, and nature-based experiences—all within a landscape teeming with ecological significance. Vermejo’s sustainability mission centers on large-scale wildlife restoration and ecosystem regeneration. Landmark achievements include the successful repopulation of American bison and the reintroduction of the Rio Grande cutthroat trout—both species once nearing extinction. Guests are invited to engage with these conservation efforts through hands-on experiences like riverbank restoration or bison tracking expeditions, deepening their connection to nature and fostering a lasting respect for its resilience.

Additional new members joining the portfolio include the following properties as part of Beyond Green’s ongoing and strategic partnership with andBeyond, the award-winning luxury experiential travel company:

As part of Preferred Travel Group, Beyond Green’s parent company, each of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, tier status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at more than 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide.

