Full Alliance Group's Quant Blockchain Developing HIPAA-Compliant Healthcare Data Sharing Solution

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) announced today that its Qubitera Holdings subsidiary is developing breakthrough technology that will help hospitals and healthcare systems share patient information safely and instantly. The Quant Blockchain platform is being built to solve a major problem: hospitals currently waste billions of dollars each year because their computer systems can't talk to each other.

Right now, when a patient visits different doctors or hospitals, their medical records often get stuck in separate systems. Doctors waste time calling other offices, sending faxes, or asking patients to carry paper records between visits. This costs healthcare organizations about 8% of their total budgets - roughly $77.8 billion wasted every year.

New federal rules require all healthcare systems to connect their computer systems by January 2027, creating urgent demand for solutions like Quant Blockchain.

"We're fixing a massive problem in healthcare," said Jay Archer, President of Qubitera Holdings. "Instead of building another cryptocurrency, we're creating the digital infrastructure that hospitals actually need to work better and save money."

How It Works

Quant Blockchain is being designed as a secure digital highway that will let different hospital computer systems share patient information instantly:

Safe and Legal : Meets all healthcare privacy laws (HIPAA compliance)

: Meets all healthcare privacy laws (HIPAA compliance) Works with Existing Systems : Hospitals don't need to replace their current software

: Hospitals don't need to replace their current software Instant Sharing : Patient records transfer in seconds instead of hours or days

: Patient records transfer in seconds instead of hours or days Smart Technology Ready: Designed to work with artificial intelligence tools that help doctors make better decisions



Huge Market Opportunity

The Company is targeting several fast-growing markets:

Healthcare Data Sharing Market : Growing from $84.58 billion in 2025 to $352.13 billion by 2032

: Growing from $84.58 billion in 2025 to $352.13 billion by 2032 Healthcare Blockchain Technology : Expected to reach $178.91 billion by 2034

: Expected to reach $178.91 billion by 2034 Hospital AI Systems: Need instant access to patient data to work properly



"Every hospital in America must upgrade their systems by 2027 to follow new federal rules," said Bill Heneghan, Chairman of Full Alliance Group. "We're giving them a solution that makes them more efficient while keeping patient data secure."

Next Steps

Qubitera Holdings is working with select hospitals to test the system before the 2027 deadline. The company expects to announce partnerships with major healthcare systems as more hospitals prepare for the new requirements.

Quant Blockchain works alongside Full Alliance Group's other products, including the YAHBEE Wallet for digital payments and QUBEE HIVE HOLDINGS for financial services.

About QUBEE HIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

QUBEE HIVE HOLDINGS, INC. operates as the specialized fintech infrastructure division within the Full Alliance Group ecosystem, focused on developing secure, scalable, and compliant financial technology solutions for decentralized applications. The entity's primary mandate involves serving as the regulated financial backbone supporting YAHBEE Wallet operations across global markets.



About Full Alliance Group Inc. and its Subsidiaries

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC: FAGI) www.fullalliance-group.com a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on building high-impact businesses at the intersection of finance, health, and digital innovation. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, FAGI is actively developing platforms across blockchain infrastructure, cross-chain fintech applications, health and wellness products and solutions, and next-generation ecommerce.

B2B Manufacturing: www.PureAquaox.com



The company’s latest initiative includes the launch of Qubitera Holdings, Inc., its majority-owned subsidiary spearheading blockchain development. Qubitera is rolling out the Quant Block Chain, a next gen blockchain tailored for medical, merchant, and fintech use cases. Its first flagship product, YAHBEE, is a cross-chain wallet app designed to modernize peer-to-peer payments and real-world crypto utility.

Full Alliance Group is executing a bold operational relaunch centered around decentralized finance, consumer trust, and a multi-vertical ecosystem strategy — bridging Web3 infrastructure with mainstream utility.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



Investor & Media Contact:

Full Alliance Group Inc.

Investor Relations

info@fullalliance-group.com

Gabe Rodriguez, Erelations Group

erelationsgroup@gmail.com

(623) 261-9046