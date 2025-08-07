Safe Pro Group Advances its AI Patent Protection Internationally, Receiving Publication Notifications in Australia, Israel, and European Region

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions today announced the continued expansion of the patent protection of its AI-powered computer vision technology designed to detect small explosive threats in drone-based video and imagery, having received notice of official publication of its international applications in Australia, Israel and the European region.

Publication of Safe Pro Group’s international patent applications in Australia, Israel, and Europe under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is a critical step in advancing the Company’s global intellectual property (IP) protection strategy and enhancing long-term shareholder value. Publication puts the market on notice that Safe Pro is securing exclusive rights to its AI-powered explosives detection systems and warns competitors that continuing development of similar technologies could result in future infringement liabilities.

“As the global landmine crisis continues to grow and more European countries withdraw from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines, we believe the threats facing our armed forces and our allies will dramatically increase. Landmines are already a global problem, and their further proliferation poses a massive challenge. Therefore, we are actively pursuing global protection of our valuable intellectual property, which has demonstrated its real-world ability to uniquely address this threat. said Dan Erdberg, chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

The Company’s IP portfolio currently includes the awarded US Patent No. 12,146,729 incorporating 21 claims made in the Company’s original patent application entitled, “Systems and Methods for Detecting and Identifying Explosives.” These claims cover autonomous detection, identification, and labeling of explosives in orthomosaic images using AI processing of drone imagery. Valid until 2043, the patent captures the groundbreaking nature of SpotlightAI™ and its ability to transform fields ranging from military, national defense, humanitarian demining, and agriculture, to post conflict reconstruction. The Company has now expanded its international filings by entering into the national phase of its previously filed (and related) international application filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”), in Europe (extended to include Bosnia and Herzegovina), Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Israel and Ukraine; which covers patent protection rights in 47 jurisdictions.

The Company’s patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology is designed to rapidly detect over 150 different kinds of small, hard-to-spot threats including landmines, anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions and unexploded ordnance. As multiple NATO nations are now considering withdrawing from the 1997 Landmine Convention which banned the use of anti-personnel landmines, it is expected that the usage of these explosive threats will increase significantly. Today, nearly 60 countries are impacted by land mines or unexploded Remnants of War (ERW) (source: Landmine Monitor, 2024), creating a large global opportunity for Safe Pro Group.

Whether deployed on the edge in real-time (SpotlightAITM OnSite) or leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the cloud (SpotlightAITM), the Company’s SPOTD technology can scale globally, offering solutions for rapid battlefield analysis as well as supporting large-scale commercial and humanitarian demining operations. Powering the Company’s SPOTD technology, Safe Pro’s unique real-world datasets include high-resolution drone imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.78 million drone images analyzed to date, and 31,600+ threats identified across 7,819 hectares in Ukraine, an area nearly equivalent in size to Manhattan. More information about Safe Pro’s real-world detections in Ukraine can be seen here: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com.

