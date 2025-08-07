The R-Blades movement has launched a technological process in order to reduce the carbon impact of manual razors by 99%

LONDON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 11 years of research, the R-Blades Movement has developed a process that can regenerate a manual razor blade cartridge 100 times, providing a sustainable and cost-effective shaving autonomy. This would lead to a reduction of the carbon impact associated with manual razors by 99%.

How will we be able to get there? According to the expert opinion, for a person who has a strong beard and who shaves 7 times a week, the replacement cycle of a manual razor is one week. In view of that, at the end of the cycle, the person throws the cartridge or razor in the trash-bin and takes a new one for another cycle. This is how manual shaving keeps working for the whole of life.



The life cycle of a manual razor:

from manufacturing and transport, to use,

until they end up in the garbage

“Now, you understand the usual cycle. But, with the R-Blades process, a person can regenerate a manual razor blade cartridge, so that it works for more than 100 cycles instead of just one. This gives an efficiency and performance at the ratio of 1:99,” said Thierry Laforest, the CEO of the R-Blades movement.

Mr. Laforest is the inventor behind the R-Blades process. Some highly competent authorities recognize him as the world's leading authority on regenerating the manual razor blade cartridges.

The R-Blades process

It can be used on refillable or disposable manual razor blades of any brand.

This process consists of two main steps:

A liquid, made by using an exclusive formula, is applied to the blades; and

A series of specific methods and processes to be carried out on the razor blades.

When used with the aforementioned liquid, these methods can be easily and safely applied by the average consumer in a matter of minutes.

Together, these elements have made it possible to restore the refillable or disposable razor blades to their original condition more than a hundred times. No doubt, anyone can regenerate their razor for men at home.

Key advantages of the R-Blades process:

Low cost per use for significant financial savings.

Number of cycles with a single manual razor: 100 or more.

A GHG reduction certificate is linked to every manual razor and is ready to be framed.

“We designed the R-Blades technology to regenerate razor blades that are strong and durable while adapting to the realities of the global manual razor market. With over 100 regeneration cycles for a single manual razor, the process, while ensuring every time a close and safe shave, allows reducing the total cost of using a manual razor”, said Mr. Laforest.

Based on the data collected, the afore-mentioned methods and processes are easy and safe to implement in record time, and that they, ultimately, ensure reducing GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by 99% that are associated with manual razors, which are partly responsible for global warming.

Learn more about R-Blades at: HERE!

NOTICE -- If you still have questions about the very nature of the R-Blades movement and the importance of its mission, please watch this 126-second video: HERE!

About the R-Blades Movement

The R-Blades Movement is a climate movement that brings together members who want to reduce their manual razor carbon impact by 99%. On the whole, the movement develops reliable solutions that are compatible with climate realities in order to breathe new life into the planet in terms of decarbonization.

Media requests

Hérard Théliar, vice president

Email: htheliar@r-bladesmovement.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68c20ae1-e556-44e2-81af-9d83fe102cf4