New York Academy of Medicine Releases 2024 Impact Report Focused on Bold Action for Population Health

New York, NY, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) has officially released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of innovation, groundbreaking research, and steadfast commitment to advancing population health. The report reflects NYAM’s dedication to creating healthier, longer lives for all through impactful engagement and forward-thinking solutions.

For 178 years, New York Academy of Medicine has stood as a leader in health progress, consistently addressing society’s most pressing health challenges. The 2024 Annual Report highlights the organization’s work across New York City and beyond, including initiatives focused on improving health outcomes, addressing disparities in care, and tackling issues such as mental health, maternal and child health, and climate resilience.

“Although the world around us may feel unpredictable, New York Academy of Medicine remains focused,” said Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH, President of NYAM. “We passionately protect evidence-based knowledge, advance the next generation of leaders, and work to build trust in health and medicine.”

This year’s achievements include:

Innovative research efforts aimed at extending both lifespan and healthspan.

Inclusive convenings of policymakers, health professionals, and community voices to address urgent health topics.

A newly inducted, diverse class of Fellows and editorial leadership at the Journal of Urban Health.

The report also underscores New York Academy of Medicine’s emphasis on partnerships. Despite declining federal funding to public health programs, NYAM’s voice continues to create meaningful pathways to effective solutions.

“We are deeply connected to the communities we serve,” Kurth added. “This means we are able to see what is happening on the ground, evaluate the impact of interventions, amplify community voices, and convene leaders to drive action.”

To explore these initiatives, examine the data, and learn more about NYAM’s ongoing efforts, read the full 2024 Annual Report at NYAM 2024 Annual Report - NYAM Annual Report.

About New York Academy of Medicine

New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) is a leading voice for innovation in population health. With over 178 years of history, NYAM is committed to advancing healthier, longer lives for all. Guided by the expertise of its 1,800 Fellows, a world-class historical medical library, and its renowned research efforts, NYAM creates actionable solutions to today’s most pressing health challenges. To learn more, visit www.nyam.org.