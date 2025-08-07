Strategic News: Digital Pathology Market to Hit $2.75B by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital pathology market, valued at US$1.30 billion in 2024 stood at US$1.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.75 billion by the end of the period. This rapid expansion is driven by increasing demand for telepathology, AI-powered diagnostics, and the ongoing digital transformation of healthcare diagnostics.

As pathology shifts from analog to digital workflows, healthcare organizations, research institutes, and life sciences companies are accelerating adoption to enhance efficiency, collaboration, and diagnostic precision.

What’s Fueling the Digital Pathology Market Growth?

Rising Need for Telepathology: Pathologists can now remotely analyze slides, accelerating turnaround times and enabling real-time collaboration.

AI Integration: Artificial Intelligence is transforming image analysis, aiding in faster, more accurate diagnostics and predictive insights.

Strategic Collaborations: For example, the March 2024 partnership between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Philips supports secure, cloud-based digital pathology platforms.

Chronic Disease Burden: Rising cancer cases and complex chronic conditions are pushing healthcare systems to adopt digital pathology for better diagnostics and treatment planning.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Type: Why is Human Pathology Leading?

The human pathology segment is experiencing the fastest growth due to:

Increased demand for faster, accurate diagnostics

Chronic disease prevalence (especially cancer)

Benefits such as image sharing, remote collaboration, and reduced physical storage

Compared to traditional methods, digital pathology streamlines workflows and supports multidisciplinary decision-making.

By End User: Why Are Pharma & Biotech Companies Dominating?

In 2024, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies led the market due to:

Growing drug discovery and personalized medicine needs

Use of high-resolution imaging and automated screening for faster preclinical and clinical evaluations

Accelerated development of AI-assisted diagnostics

By Region: Why is North America Leading?

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024, backed by:

Advanced healthcare IT infrastructure

High R&D investments and strategic initiatives

Presence of leading pathology labs and academic institutions

A strong push for digital health technologies and early adoption in the US

People Also Ask: Top W-Questions for Digital Pathology

Q. What is driving the digital pathology market growth?

A. The combination of telehealth expansion, AI-powered image analysis, and demand for remote diagnostics is accelerating market growth.

Q. How does digital pathology benefit hospitals and labs?

A. It improves workflow efficiency, enables remote collaboration, speeds up diagnostics, and reduces operational costs.

Q. Which companies are leading the digital pathology space?

A. Top players include Danaher, Philips, Roche, Hamamatsu, Indica Labs, and PathAI, each advancing innovation and global adoption.

Q. What challenges does the digital pathology market face?

A. Key hurdles include high initial investment costs, a shortage of skilled pathologists, and varied reimbursement policies across regions.

Key Companies Shaping the Digital Pathology Industry

Danaher Corporation (US)

Through its subsidiary Leica Biosystems, Danaher offers end-to-end solutions from biopsy to cancer diagnostics. Highlights include:

2023 partnership with Paige AI for next-gen AI-based diagnostics

Strategic collaboration with ESDIP to accelerate European adoption

AI-powered platforms for hospitals and labs to streamline workflows

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Philips leads the transition from analog to digital with:

15–20% per-case efficiency gains

Tools for real-time collaboration and remote consultations

Solutions implemented in over 300 institutions and 20+ labs globally

2024 partnership with AWS to integrate secure, cloud-based workflows

Other Prominent Players Include:

Roche (Switzerland)

Indica Labs (US)

PathAI (US)

Fujifilm Holdings (Japan)

Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)

3DHISTECH (Hungary)

Akoya Biosciences (US)

Proscia (US)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

Aiforia (Finland)

Hologic (US)

Glencoe Software (US)

XIFIN (US)

Motic Digital Pathology (US)

OptraSCAN (US)

Kanteron Systems (Spain)

Final Takeaway: Why Digital Pathology is the Future of Diagnostics

The digital pathology market is no longer emerging — it's transforming the way diagnostics are conducted. With AI integration, collaborative platforms, and global partnerships, this industry is enabling faster, smarter, and more connected care.

As healthcare systems seek precision, scalability, and efficiency, digital pathology is fast becoming an essential part of the modern diagnostic ecosystem.

