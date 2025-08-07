Gain a competitive career edge with CompTIA Project Management Essentials

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new option to learn the fundamentals of project management and enhance your employability profile is available from CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

CompTIA Project Management Essentials is designed for anyone who wants to improve the outcomes of their work by applying basic project management processes, tools and best practices to everyday projects.

“Managing projects is part of nearly every professional’s role today, so understanding and applying foundational project management skills can be a game changer,” said Henry Mann, senior director, product development, CompTIA. “This course helps learners gain the practical skills to confidently plan, execute and complete projects of any size – even if they have no prior project management experience.”

Employers and job seekers alike recognize the importance of project management skills. An April 2025 CompTIA report found that 88% of organizations surveyed planned to increase or maintain the level of their financial investment in project management training.[1] Another report found that among individuals intent on expanding their workplace skills, 63% viewed project management skills as important to their career maintenance and advancement.[2]

CompTIA Project Management Essentials includes a 6- to 8-hour learning experience of engaging multimedia instruction through video, text and interactive activities. The course utilizes CompTIA’s research-based Learning Progression Model to drive effective and efficient learning. Artificial intelligence-powered real-world scenarios immerse learners in project-based work so they can evaluate and hone their skills along the way.

Topics covered in the course include:

The fundamentals of the project life cycle and project management

Defining and initiating a project

Creating an effective project plan

Monitoring a project’s performance

Evaluating and closing a project

Instruction is followed by a 30-minute competency assessment. Learners receive a CompTIA Competency Certificate (CompCert) upon completion, validating their competency and actual skills in project management essentials, not just course completion.

Project Management Essentials joins CompTIA's growing portfolio of offerings in the project management domain. For individuals working in the project management field looking to validate the skills necessary to perform the job role of project manager in IT projects, CompTIA offers its Project+ certification alongside a suite of learning options.

Project Management Essentials is also the newest addition to the CompTIA Essentials Series of learning resources, which features courses in artificial intelligence, business, cloud computing and soft skills.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

[1] CompTIA Workforce and Learning Trends, April 2025

[2] CompTIA Job Seeker Trends, June 2025