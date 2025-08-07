Saudi Arabia OTC Artificial Tears Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring AbbVie, Akorn, Alcon, Bausch Health, J&J, Nicox, Novartis, Santen Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharmaceutical

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia OTC Artificial Tears Market - Demand & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia OTC Artificial Tears Market is expected to reach US$ 79.09 million by 2033 from US$ 54.52 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.22% from 2025 to 2033.

The growing elderly population, rising incidence of dry eye syndrome, increased usage of screens, improving awareness of eye health, increasing number of retail pharmacies, favorable healthcare policies, and the improving demand for convenient, non-prescription eye drops are all contributing factors to the growth of the OTC artificial tears market in Saudi Arabia.





Over-the-counter (OTC) artificial tears in the form of non-prescription eye drops treat dryness and irritation caused by the insufficient production of tears. They moisten and lubricate the eye surface by mimicking natural tears. Artificial tears, which are commonly employed for burning, itching, and grittiness in the eyes, are employed for the treatment of dry eye syndrome, computer vision syndrome, environmental irritation, and contact lens irritation. They come in a range of formulations, such as preservative-free versions for sensitive eyes. Over-the-counter (OTC) artificial tears without a prescription are an easy first-line treatment option for mild, moderate, and even more severe dry eye symptoms and can be easily accessed in pharmacies and retail stores.



The market for over-the-counter artificial tears is increasingly expanding due to various significant causes. The increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome, spurred on by aging populations, greater use of screens, and environmental conditions such as dry climate and pollution of the air, is a strong contributory factor. There are more people using over-the-counter solutions for simple, self-administered treatment now that awareness of eye health is greater. Formulations are becoming safer and more appealing through innovation, such as preservative-free and biocompatible options, particularly for sensitive individuals. OTC artificial tears are also gaining popularity and ease of use with improved packaging and delivery systems and greater availability through retail and online pharmacies.



Growth Drivers for the Saudi Arabia OTC Artificial Tears Market

Rising Prevalence of Dry Eye Conditions



Increased incidence of dry eye disorders is one of the key drivers fueling the Saudi Arabian market for over-the-counter artificial tears. Based on a 2022 survey known as the Twaiq Mountain Eye Study, 16.4% of Saudi individuals with DED have severe symptoms, and 49.5% of them had the disease in general. Dryness of the ocular surface is exacerbated by the country's dry climate, excessive air pollution, and widespread air conditioning use, among other contributing factors. Additionally, 39.76% of Saudi Arabian students of health sciences who were involved in a PubMed study indicated symptoms such as dry eyes caused by digital eye strain. These findings validate the increasing reliance of consumers on non-prescription eye care products like artificial tears.



Consumer Preference for Non-Prescription Solutions



The Saudi Arabian market for non-prescription artificial tears is expanding primarily because of consumer preference for non-prescription remedies. To relieve mild to moderate eye irritation, an increasing number of individuals are reaching for over-the-counter remedies due to growing self-care information and awareness of the eye. OTC artificial tears, which dispense with the need for prescription medication and visits to clinics, are easy and affordable, which makes them a contributing factor. Moreover, customers are looking for quick, convenient solutions because of the embarrassment surrounding repeated doctor visits for minor illnesses. E-commerce stores and retail drugstores enable this trend by providing a wide array of artificial tears products conveniently accessible. This shift is in line with wider trends in consumer health emphasizing proactive wellness management and self-reliance.



Expansion of Retail and Online Distribution Channels



The Saudi Arabian market for non-prescription artificial tears is expanding rapidly due to the expansion of retail and online channels for distribution. The number and range of pharmacies and optical stores distributing eye care products have increased tremendously due to the country's Vision 2030 initiative, which has led to huge investments in the retail sector. For both urban and rural areas, the expansion enhances consumer convenience to eye care items, including artificial tears. Secondly, the rise of e-commerce sites has transformed the retail market by allowing customers to easily purchase eye care products from home. The sector is expanding due to the fact that online pharmacies often offer a broader product array, competitive prices, and detailed product information.



Challenges in the Saudi Arabia OTC Artificial Tears Market

Regulatory Hurdles



One major obstacle in the Saudi Arabian market for over-the-counter artificial tears is regulatory barriers. The distribution and certification of eye care goods, including artificial tears, are subject to stringent rules. Local health regulations must be followed by manufacturers, which can be expensive and time-consuming. Furthermore, delays in product releases or modifications to packaging and labeling may result from periodic changes in regulatory requirements. Both domestic and foreign firms wishing to enter the market may encounter obstacles due to these regulatory complications, which could limit product variety and raise consumer costs. In the long run, these difficulties can impede innovation and market growth.



High Competition



In the Saudi Arabian market for over-the-counter artificial tears, fierce competition is a major obstacle. Due to the abundance of local and foreign brands on the market, there is fierce competition for consumers' attention. To stand out, businesses must make significant investments in price, product uniqueness, and marketing as a result of this saturation. Additionally, it may be challenging for new or smaller businesses to acquire momentum when there are well-known, worldwide brands present. Competition is heightened by consumers' price sensitivity, as companies compete to provide the best value without sacrificing product quality. This pressure from competitors may reduce profit margins and impede market expansion.

