PharmaCorp Completes Acquisition of a Pharmacy in Western Canada

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 26, 2025, it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in a pharmacy business located in Western Canada (the “Acquired Pharmacy”) for a purchase price of $2,400,000 (the “Acquisition”) using cash on hand. The arm’s length Acquisition marks PharmaCorp’s fourth completed pharmacy acquisition and was completed in conjunction with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada Inc. (“PharmaChoice Canada”).

“We’re grateful for the trust placed in us through this acquisition and proud to welcome this pharmacy into the PharmaCorp family,” said Al Simpson, Executive Chair of PharmaCorp. “For many owners, a pharmacy represents decades of dedication to their community. At PharmaCorp, we’re committed to helping pharmacists navigate their next chapter—whether they’re planning for succession, exploring exit strategies, or looking to monetize the value they’ve built—while ensuring their legacy of care continues for years to come.”

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp currently operates four PharmaChoice bannered pharmacies in Canada and will continue to acquire PharmaChoice Canada branded pharmacies as they come to market in conjunction with its strategic alliance agreement with PharmaChoice Canada. The Corporation will also acquire independently owned non-PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies in Canada, and thereafter, continue to operate such acquired pharmacies under a PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Alan Simpson

Suite #203, 303 Wellman Lane, Saskatoon, SK S7T 0J1 ‎

Tel: (306) 536-3771

