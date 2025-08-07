SS Innovations Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Record Quarterly Revenue of $10.0 Million Driven by Higher SSi Mantra 3 Unit Sales

Gross Profit More than Tripled, Driven by Gross Margin Expansion and Revenue Growth   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (Nasdaq: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.   The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Overview

  • Revenue increased 121.8% to $10.0 million from $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Gross margin expanded to 59.1% from 31.9% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit rose 311.4% to $5.9 million from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net loss of $0.3 million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
  • SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 23, up 130% from 10 installations in the second quarter of 2024 and up 53% from 15 installations in the first quarter of 2025.

First Half 2025 Overview

  • Revenue increased 85.6% to $15.1 million from $8.1 million in the first half of 2024.
  • Gross margin expanded to 46.3% from 26.6% in the first half of 2024.
  • Gross profit rose 223.3% to $7.0 million from $2.2 million in the first half of 2024.
  • Net loss of $5.9 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $14.0 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the first half of 2024.
  • SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 38, up 100% from 19 installations in the first half of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025

  • Long-term debt of $0.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.4 million, excluding restricted cash.   
  • SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 105 in seven countries and cumulative surgeries reached 4,657.

CEO Commentary

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, “We continue to execute on our strategic initiatives and delivered strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher unit sales of our advanced, cost-effective SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system in India and abroad. Our second quarter gross profit more than tripled compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting higher revenue and significant gross margin expansion due to lower production costs, propelling a sharp narrowing in net loss to almost breakeven.”  

Dr. Srivastava continued, “Our SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system continues to pioneer robotic telesurgery and cardiac procedures, achieving several ‘world firsts’ during and after the second quarter. We remain committed to democratizing excellence in surgical robotic care and SS Innovations’ uplisting to Nasdaq in April 2025 symbolizes a new chapter of global expansion. In that regard, based on recent FDA conversations, we now expect to submit a 510(k) application for multiple indications for the SSi Mantra 3 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of September 2025—a potentially quicker pathway compared to the De Novo application we previously planned. We also continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE marking certification as soon as late 2025. Looking to the second half of the year, an expanding installed base combined with growing utilization of the SSi Mantra 3 positions us well for continuing robust organic growth.”

Select Business Highlights in Second Quarter 2025

  • In April 2025, the Company’s common stock was listed for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").
  • In June 2025, the Company rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.
  • In June 2025, the Company’s SSi Mantra surgical robotic system performed its first robotic cardiac surgery in the Western Hemisphere.

Subsequent Events

  • In July 2025, the world’s first robotic telesurgery for weight loss was performed utilizing the Company’s SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.
  • In July 2025, the world’s first intercontinental robotic cardiac telesurgery was performed (from France to India) utilizing the Company’s SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.
  • In July 2025, the first telesurgery in India’s public sector, which consists of more than 25,000 public hospitals, was performed utilizing the Company’s SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.
  • As of July 31, 2025, the SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 112 systems and cumulative multi-specialty surgeries reached 5,038 without any device-related adverse events. This total included 40 telesurgeries and 273 cardiac procedures.

Revenue Breakdown and Summary of Installations / Surgeries

CategoryQ2 2024Q2 2025VariancePercentage
System sales$4,258,198$8,781,038$4,522,840106.2%
Instrument sales 204,121 1,007,830 803,709393.7%
Warranty sales 28,795 193,359 164,564571.5%
Lease income 18,012 18,078 660.4%
Total revenue$4,509,126$10,000,305$5,491,179121.8%
     
SSi Mantra installations 10 23 13130%
Cumulative installed base1 37 105 68184 %
     
SSi Mantra surgeries 516 1,042 526102%
Cumulative surgeries1 1,742 4,657 2,915167%
         

1 at period end

CategoryH1 2024H1 2025VariancePercentage
System sales$7,752,957$13,283,520$5,530,56371.3%
Instrument sales 322,636 1,485,038 1,162,402360.3%
Warranty sales 38,202 315,863 277,661726.8%
Lease income 33,024 36,494 3,47010.5%
Total revenue$8,146,819$15,120,915$6,974,09685.6%
     
SSi Mantra installations 19 38 19100%
SSi Mantra surgeries 877 1,861 984112%
         

About SS Innovations
SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About the SSi Mantra
The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations’ future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
The Equity Group        
Kalle Ahl, CFA                
T: (303) 953-9878        
kahl@theequitygroup.com

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director
T: (212) 836-9608
dsullivan@theequitygroup.com

Media Contact:
RooneyPartners LLC
Kate Barrette
T: (212) 223-0561
kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)		 
   
 As of 
 June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024
ASSETS     
Current Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$11,375,265  $466,500 
Restricted cash 5,884,513   5,838,508 
Accounts receivable, net 5,973,923   4,466,047 
Inventory 18,260,141   10,206,898 
Prepaids and other current assets 9,292,684   6,438,338 
Total Current Assets 50,786,526   27,416,291 
        
Property, plant, and equipment, net 8,274,135   5,385,955 
Right of use asset, net 2,654,775   2,623,880 
Deferred tax assets, net 365,641   - 
Accounts receivable, net – non current 4,447,389   3,299,032 
Restricted cash- non current 345,900   318,527 
Prepaids and other non current assets 3,103,405   3,341,528 
        
        
Total Assets$69,977,771  $42,385,213 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY       
Current Liabilities       
Bank overdraft facility$6,980,313  $7,994,906 
Notes payable -   7,450,000 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 354,626   409,518 
Accounts payable 6,079,794   2,312,382 
Deferred revenue 2,412,682   1,278,602 
Accrued expenses & other current liabilities 3,783,693   1,884,814 
Total Current Liabilities 19,611,108   21,330,222 
        
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,452,389   2,349,118 
Deferred Revenue- non current 5,779,525   5,173,953 
Other non current liabilities 111,880   74,817 
        
        
Total Liabilities$27,954,902  $28,928,110 
        
Stockholders’ equity:       
        
Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares of Series A, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1   1 
Common stock, 250,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 193,588,410 shares and 171,579,284 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively 19,358   17,157 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (822,813)  (749,625)
Additional paid in capital 91,526,999   56,952,200 
Capital reserve 899,917   899,917 
Accumulated deficit (49,600,593)  (43,662,547)
Total stockholders’ equity 42,022,869   13,457,103 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$69,977,771  $42,385,213 
        


SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
  
 For The Three months ended
 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
    
REVENUES   
System sales 8,781,038   4,258,198 
Instruments sale 1,007,830   204,121 
Warranty sale 193,359   28,795 
Lease income 18,078   18,012 
Total revenue$10,000,305  $4,509,126 
Cost of revenue (4,085,247  (3,071,340
      
GROSS PROFIT 5,915,058   1,437,786 
      
OPERATING EXPENSES:     
Research & development expense 498,600   759,004 
Stock compensation expense 1,630,295   2,443,792 
Depreciation and amortization expense 260,361   90,476 
Selling, general and administrative expense 3,428,788   2,244,703 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 5,818,044   5,537,975 
      
Income /(Loss) from operations 97,014   (4,100,189) 
      
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):     
Interest Expense (216,800  (242,577
Interest and other income, net 216,824   202,196 
TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET 24   (40,381) 
      
INCOME / (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 97,038   (4,140,570
Income tax expense 353,729   - 
NET LOSS$(256,691)  $(4,140,570) 
      
Net loss per share -basic and diluted$(0.00 $(0.02
Weighted average-basic shares 193,571,635   170,739,380 
Weighted average-diluted shares 202,835,698   181,843,313 
      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS     
      
      
NET LOSS$(256,691 $(4,140,570) 
      
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)     
Foreign currency translation loss (66,014  (16,131
Retirement Benefit (net of tax) (35,660  3,299 
Income tax effect relating to retirement benefit 5,772   - 
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (95,902)  (12,832)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS$(352,593 $(4,153,402) 
        


SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
  
 For The Six months ended
 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
    
REVENUES   
System sales 13,283,520   7,752,957 
Instruments sale 1,485,038   322,636 
Warranty sale 315,863   38,202 
Lease income 36,494   33,024 
Total revenue$15,120,915  $8,146,819 
Cost of revenue (8,118,649  (5,980,851
      
GROSS PROFIT 7,002,266   2,165,968 
      
OPERATING EXPENSES:     
Research & development expense 1,508,695   1,286,995 
Stock compensation expense 4,009,507   9,552,542 
Depreciation and amortization expense 469,243   170,577 
Selling, general and administrative expense 6,638,587   5,088,362 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 12,626,032   16,098,476 
      
Loss from operations (5,623,766)   (13,932,508 
      
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):     
Interest Expense (596,705  (432,665
Interest and other income, net 636,156   382,850 
TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET 39,451   (49,815) 
      
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,584,315  (13,982,323
Income tax expense 353,729   - 
NET LOSS$(5,938,044)  $(13,982,323) 
      
Net loss per share - basic and diluted$(0.03 $(0.08
Weighted average- basic shares 186,244,872   170,734,435 
Weighted average- diluted shares 195,502,268   181,726,502 
      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS     
      
      
NET LOSS$(5,938,044)  $(13,982,323) 
      
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)     
Foreign currency translation loss (59,138  (95,445
Retirement Benefit (net of tax) (19,822  11,806 
Income tax effect relating to retirement benefit 5,772   - 
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (73,188)  (83,639)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS$(6,011,232)  $(14,065,962) 
        


SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
    
  For the Six months ended 
  June 30,
2025		  June 30,
2024		 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $(5,938,044) $(13,982,323)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  469,243   170,577 
Operating lease expense  423,593   357,533 
Interest Expense  179,455   182,530 
Interest and other income, net  (338,191)  (175,147)
(Reversal of) / Provision for credit loss reserve  (228,846)  573,048 
Deferred income tax benefit  (365,641)  - 
Stock compensation expense  4,009,507   9,552,542 
         
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (2,337,679)  (3,475,878)
Inventory, net  (10,221,214)  (199,750)
Deferred revenue  1,739,652   3,032,484 
Prepaids and other assets  (2,572,481)  (421,539)
Accounts payable  3,782,409   224,821 
Income taxes payable, net  620,586   - 
Accrued expenses & other liabilities  1,629,136   808,818 
Operating lease payment  (407,188)  (342,202)
Net cash used in operating activities  (9,555,703)  (3,694,486)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (1,189,452)  (2,239,139)
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,189,452)  (2,239,139)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from bank overdraft facility (net)  (1,014,593)  842,610 
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to principal shareholder  28,000,000   3,000,000 
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to other investors  -   1,450,000 
Repayment of convertible notes to principal shareholder, including interest  (4,212,637)  - 
Repayment of convertible notes to other investors, including interest  (1,068,849)  - 
Net cash provided by financing activities  21,703,921   5,292,610 
         
Net change in cash  10,958,766   (641,015)
Effect of exchange rate on cash  23,377   108,572 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period  6,623,535   7,087,845 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $17,605,678  $6,555,402 
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Conversion of convertible notes into common stock, including interest $30,645,360  $- 
Transfer of systems from inventory to property, plant and equipment $2,167,971  $1,422,880 

