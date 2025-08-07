SS Innovations Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Record Quarterly Revenue of $10.0 Million Driven by Higher SSi Mantra 3 Unit Sales

Gross Profit More than Tripled, Driven by Gross Margin Expansion and Revenue Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (Nasdaq: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Overview

Revenue increased 121.8% to $10.0 million from $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin expanded to 59.1% from 31.9% in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit rose 311.4% to $5.9 million from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss of $0.3 million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 23, up 130% from 10 installations in the second quarter of 2024 and up 53% from 15 installations in the first quarter of 2025.

First Half 2025 Overview

Revenue increased 85.6% to $15.1 million from $8.1 million in the first half of 2024.

Gross margin expanded to 46.3% from 26.6% in the first half of 2024.

Gross profit rose 223.3% to $7.0 million from $2.2 million in the first half of 2024.

Net loss of $5.9 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $14.0 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the first half of 2024.

SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 38, up 100% from 19 installations in the first half of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025

Long-term debt of $0.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.4 million, excluding restricted cash.

SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 105 in seven countries and cumulative surgeries reached 4,657.



CEO Commentary

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, “We continue to execute on our strategic initiatives and delivered strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher unit sales of our advanced, cost-effective SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system in India and abroad. Our second quarter gross profit more than tripled compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting higher revenue and significant gross margin expansion due to lower production costs, propelling a sharp narrowing in net loss to almost breakeven.”

Dr. Srivastava continued, “Our SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system continues to pioneer robotic telesurgery and cardiac procedures, achieving several ‘world firsts’ during and after the second quarter. We remain committed to democratizing excellence in surgical robotic care and SS Innovations’ uplisting to Nasdaq in April 2025 symbolizes a new chapter of global expansion. In that regard, based on recent FDA conversations, we now expect to submit a 510(k) application for multiple indications for the SSi Mantra 3 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of September 2025—a potentially quicker pathway compared to the De Novo application we previously planned. We also continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE marking certification as soon as late 2025. Looking to the second half of the year, an expanding installed base combined with growing utilization of the SSi Mantra 3 positions us well for continuing robust organic growth.”

Select Business Highlights in Second Quarter 2025

In April 2025, the Company’s common stock was listed for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").

In June 2025, the Company rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

In June 2025, the Company’s SSi Mantra surgical robotic system performed its first robotic cardiac surgery in the Western Hemisphere.

Subsequent Events

In July 2025, the world’s first robotic telesurgery for weight loss was performed utilizing the Company’s SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.

In July 2025, the world’s first intercontinental robotic cardiac telesurgery was performed (from France to India) utilizing the Company’s SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.

In July 2025, the first telesurgery in India’s public sector, which consists of more than 25,000 public hospitals, was performed utilizing the Company’s SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.

As of July 31, 2025, the SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 112 systems and cumulative multi-specialty surgeries reached 5,038 without any device-related adverse events. This total included 40 telesurgeries and 273 cardiac procedures.



Revenue Breakdown and Summary of Installations / Surgeries

Category Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Variance Percentage System sales $ 4,258,198 $ 8,781,038 $ 4,522,840 106.2 % Instrument sales 204,121 1,007,830 803,709 393.7 % Warranty sales 28,795 193,359 164,564 571.5 % Lease income 18,012 18,078 66 0.4 % Total revenue $ 4,509,126 $ 10,000,305 $ 5,491,179 121.8 % SSi Mantra installations 10 23 13 130 % Cumulative installed base1 37 105 68 184 % SSi Mantra surgeries 516 1,042 526 102 % Cumulative surgeries1 1,742 4,657 2,915 167 %

1 at period end

Category H1 2024 H1 2025 Variance Percentage System sales $ 7,752,957 $ 13,283,520 $ 5,530,563 71.3 % Instrument sales 322,636 1,485,038 1,162,402 360.3 % Warranty sales 38,202 315,863 277,661 726.8 % Lease income 33,024 36,494 3,470 10.5 % Total revenue $ 8,146,819 $ 15,120,915 $ 6,974,096 85.6 % SSi Mantra installations 19 38 19 100 % SSi Mantra surgeries 877 1,861 984 112 %

About SS Innovations

SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About the SSi Mantra

The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.

SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) As of June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,375,265 $ 466,500 Restricted cash 5,884,513 5,838,508 Accounts receivable, net 5,973,923 4,466,047 Inventory 18,260,141 10,206,898 Prepaids and other current assets 9,292,684 6,438,338 Total Current Assets 50,786,526 27,416,291 Property, plant, and equipment, net 8,274,135 5,385,955 Right of use asset, net 2,654,775 2,623,880 Deferred tax assets, net 365,641 - Accounts receivable, net – non current 4,447,389 3,299,032 Restricted cash- non current 345,900 318,527 Prepaids and other non current assets 3,103,405 3,341,528 Total Assets $ 69,977,771 $ 42,385,213 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities Bank overdraft facility $ 6,980,313 $ 7,994,906 Notes payable - 7,450,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 354,626 409,518 Accounts payable 6,079,794 2,312,382 Deferred revenue 2,412,682 1,278,602 Accrued expenses & other current liabilities 3,783,693 1,884,814 Total Current Liabilities 19,611,108 21,330,222 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,452,389 2,349,118 Deferred Revenue- non current 5,779,525 5,173,953 Other non current liabilities 111,880 74,817 Total Liabilities $ 27,954,902 $ 28,928,110 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares of Series A, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1 1 Common stock, 250,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 193,588,410 shares and 171,579,284 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively 19,358 17,157 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (822,813 ) (749,625 ) Additional paid in capital 91,526,999 56,952,200 Capital reserve 899,917 899,917 Accumulated deficit (49,600,593 ) (43,662,547 ) Total stockholders’ equity 42,022,869 13,457,103 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 69,977,771 $ 42,385,213





SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited) For The Three months ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 REVENUES System sales 8,781,038 4,258,198 Instruments sale 1,007,830 204,121 Warranty sale 193,359 28,795 Lease income 18,078 18,012 Total revenue $ 10,000,305 $ 4,509,126 Cost of revenue (4,085,247 ) (3,071,340 ) GROSS PROFIT 5,915,058 1,437,786 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research & development expense 498,600 759,004 Stock compensation expense 1,630,295 2,443,792 Depreciation and amortization expense 260,361 90,476 Selling, general and administrative expense 3,428,788 2,244,703 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 5,818,044 5,537,975 Income /(Loss) from operations 97,014 (4,100,189 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest Expense (216,800 ) (242,577 ) Interest and other income, net 216,824 202,196 TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET 24 (40,381 ) INCOME / (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 97,038 (4,140,570 ) Income tax expense 353,729 - NET LOSS $ (256,691 ) $ (4,140,570 ) Net loss per share -basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average-basic shares 193,571,635 170,739,380 Weighted average-diluted shares 202,835,698 181,843,313 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS NET LOSS $ (256,691 ) $ (4,140,570 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation loss (66,014 ) (16,131 ) Retirement Benefit (net of tax) (35,660 ) 3,299 Income tax effect relating to retirement benefit 5,772 - TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (95,902 ) (12,832 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (352,593 ) $ (4,153,402 )





SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited) For The Six months ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 REVENUES System sales 13,283,520 7,752,957 Instruments sale 1,485,038 322,636 Warranty sale 315,863 38,202 Lease income 36,494 33,024 Total revenue $ 15,120,915 $ 8,146,819 Cost of revenue (8,118,649 ) (5,980,851 ) GROSS PROFIT 7,002,266 2,165,968 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research & development expense 1,508,695 1,286,995 Stock compensation expense 4,009,507 9,552,542 Depreciation and amortization expense 469,243 170,577 Selling, general and administrative expense 6,638,587 5,088,362 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 12,626,032 16,098,476 Loss from operations (5,623,766 ) (13,932,508 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest Expense (596,705 ) (432,665 ) Interest and other income, net 636,156 382,850 TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET 39,451 (49,815 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,584,315 ) (13,982,323 ) Income tax expense 353,729 - NET LOSS $ (5,938,044 ) $ (13,982,323 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average- basic shares 186,244,872 170,734,435 Weighted average- diluted shares 195,502,268 181,726,502 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS NET LOSS $ (5,938,044 ) $ (13,982,323 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation loss (59,138 ) (95,445 ) Retirement Benefit (net of tax) (19,822 ) 11,806 Income tax effect relating to retirement benefit 5,772 - TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (73,188 ) (83,639 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (6,011,232 ) $ (14,065,962 )



