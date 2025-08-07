LPL Financial and Financial Resources Group Welcome Coastal Wealth Management Group

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that the advisors of Coastal Wealth Management Group have joined Financial Resources Group Investment Services, an existing firm supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. They reported serving approximately $175 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Osaic.

Based on the Gulf Coast in Ocean Springs, Miss., the team includes Lloyd Baxter CWS®, AIF®, George Cumbest, Darryl Meadows and Timothy Taranto. They were all born and raised on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and continue to be active members of their community. Coastal Wealth Management Group works with business owners, pre-retirees and retirees and has its sights set on advising clients in the music industry as well as college athletes.

“We aim to follow our passions and transform relationships into clients. One of my favorite ways to gain clients is naturally, through activities I enjoy, such as collaborating with songwriters at a nonprofit,” said Cumbest, who also serves as the President of the Mississippi Songwriter Alliance in his free time. “We are a process-driven yet relationship-oriented group. Over the years, some of our clients have become our friends. We have a well-defined, technical process for meeting with clients. We conduct thorough research, listen to their stories and goals, and then develop and propose a tailored plan.”

Why Coastal Wealth Management Group Chose LPL

Looking to enhance their offerings, increase their capacity to serve clients and enjoy a more robust technology platform, the team made the move to LPL after an in-depth due diligence process.

“I spoke with about 30 advisors and assistants, discussing in detail how they were finding their experience with LPL. The conversations were positive, and everyone seemed very happy,” said Cumbest, who was with LPL from 2010 to 2015. “The people we've been working with at LPL have been great. We appreciate that the technology is up to date, they have the resources to support us and LPL’s strong footprint for acquisitions stood out to us as we look to grow. We believe LPL will offer us more stability moving forward, and we feel positive about our future with LPL.”

Adam Rean-Bohlen, Director of Business Consulting at Financial Resources Group, said, “We’re honored to welcome Lloyd, George, Darryl and Timothy to the Financial Resources Group family. Their industry expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence, and we’re excited to continue the partnership in 2025 and beyond. Our number-one goal is to create meaningful value for their business.”

Scott Posner, Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome the team at Coastal Wealth Management Group to LPL. At LPL, we are deeply committed to helping business owners like Lloyd, George, Darryl and Timothy by investing in robust, integrated technology capabilities designed to help advisors provide clients with differentiated experiences. We look forward to supporting the team for years to come as they expand in the Gulf Coast region.”

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.9 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Coastal Wealth Management Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



Tracking #779180