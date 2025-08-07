The Daily Green Opens Cannabis Dispensary in Times Square

EXTRA! EXTRA! WEED ALL ABOUT IT!

The New Dispensary In The Heart of New York’s Most Iconic Neighborhood Brings Cannabis Culture To The Crossroads Of The World With Media-Inspired Design And Energy





NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot off the presses: The Daily Green announced today the official launch and warm welcome to guests at its Times Square dispensary, where cannabis culture meets the excitement of the world’s biggest stage will take place on Friday, August 8, 2025. The newly launched cannabis retailing brand - inspired by the speed, impact and culture-defining legacy of New York City media - pays homage to the city as the place where news is made and shared. The Daily Green is an officially licensed cannabis retailer, offering both New Yorkers and visitors to the city a wide variety of top cannabis products and expert service to meet their needs. An instant landmark in the city’s most vibrant and visited destination, The Daily Green proudly blends the fun, professionalism and culture of the cannabis industry with the up-to-the-minute tempo of New York’s legendary status as the trendsetting capital of the world.

The Daily Green is an unmissable destination in Times Square, thanks to both its striking design and expertly curated product offerings. Exuding creativity and intrigue, the outside of the dispensary is emblazoned with an eye-catching green facade that adds to the energy of Times Square with a massive digital sign and ticker displays. Inside the dispensary, guests have access to expert budtenders, trained to assist customers of all types - from the first-time shopper to the most experienced cannabis connoisseur - and help them find the right products to fit their individual needs. Guests can visit The Daily Green “bud bar” to interact with dozens of the best New York produced flower brands, exploring the terpene scents and visual appearance to find their preferred selection. The Daily Green staff offers expertise around terpene profiles and insight into the New York growers and producers behind each brand, to up-to-the-minute guidance on finding the best value, making shopping easy, straightforward and informed.

The Daily Green is committed to the communities that make Times Square the “crossroads of the world” including the Broadway, hospitality, restaurant and global businesses that drive in the neighborhood. Locals who live and work in and around Times Square finally have a professional cannabis dispensary that fits their needs, offering mobile ordering with in-store pick-up, and expert budtenders to tailor each shopping experience to each individual. The Daily Green offers local New Yorkers an opportunity to sign up for updates on new products, special offerings, and curated product drops based on previous purchases.

Not from around here? The Daily Green is a great place for visitors to Times Square to experience New York City’s booming cannabis market. Visitors to Times Square will find a curated assortment of products from both local New York producers and the top cannabis brands from across the U.S.

For more information about The Daily Green or to order online, visit: www.TheDailyGreen.nyc or visit the store at: 719 7th Ave., New York, NY 10036.

