NeOnc Technologies Awarded $2.5 Million in NIH STTR Grants to Advance NEO212 in Gliomas and Leukemia

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI), a multi–Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on breakthrough therapies for central nervous system (CNS) malignancies, today announced the award of two competitive NIH STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) grants totaling $2.5 million. These non-dilutive funds will further advance development of the company’s proprietary therapeutic compound NEO212, which is currently completing its Phase 1 clinical trial.

$400,000 Phase 1 STTR Grant (1R41CA27179-01A1): Supports preclinical feasibility studies of NEO212 in acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). Dr. Thomas Chen serves as NeOnc’s Principal Investigator (PI), with Dr. Axel H. Schönthal leading the academic research effort at USC’s Glioma Research Group.

$2.1 Million Phase 2 STTR Grant (2R42CA246902-02): Focused on expanding NEO212’s clinical development into newly diagnosed gliomas, reinforcing the therapeutic’s broad oncologic potential. Dr. Chen is the PI for NeOnc, with Dr. Radu Minea leading the USC component.

These prestigious NIH awards arrive as NeOnc approaches the end-of-Phase 1 milestone for NEO212, marking a pivotal point in the company’s path toward Phase 2 trial initiation and potential regulatory engagement.

“Securing $2.5 million in competitive NIH grants during one of the most uncertain federal funding periods reaffirms the scientific and clinical promise of NEO212,” said Dr. Thomas Chen, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. “As a brain and spine oncologic surgeon for over 30 years at Keck Medical Center of USC, I have witnessed the urgent need for novel, less toxic therapies. These grants are a testament to our research team’s commitment and our ability to translate academic science into meaningful treatments.”

The STTR mechanism enables collaborative development between NeOnc and leading academic institutions, with each grant structured as 40% funding to NeOnc Technologies and 60% to its USC-based research collaborators.

This funding builds on NeOnc’s growing clinical and translational momentum as the company continues to innovate across glioblastoma, leukemia, and other high-unmet-need indications.

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonc.com .

