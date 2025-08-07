Globex Strengthens Its Management Team

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that effective immediately Jack Stoch has assumed the position of Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Globex in order to facilitate the appointment of David Christie as President and Chief Operating Officer. David Christie has assumed the new executive positions at Globex in order to help carry Globex to the next level after having completed a seven (7) month contract as Vice President Corporate Development therein familiarizing himself with the many and varied aspects of the company.

David Christie is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) with over 39 years of experience in the resource and resource finance sector. As President and CEO of Orford Mining Corp, he took the company public in 2017, secured $34 million in equity financings, and led it to a successful acquisition by Alamos Gold. He also served as President and CEO of Eagle Hill Exploration Corp., facilitating a five-way merger to create Osisko Mining. His extensive experience includes roles as Vice President at Goodman & Company Investment Counsel and Dundee Resources Inc., assisting in the management of its resource funds. David also held a successful 12-year tenure as a top ranked senior gold and precious metals equity analyst with Scotia Capital and TD Securities. He spent 15 years as an exploration geologist principally working for the Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. group of companies and has served on the boards of eCobalt Solutions Inc., Osisko Mining Inc., Orford Mining Corp., True North Nickel, and Condor Precious Metals. Currently David sits on the boards of Lodestar Metals Corp. and Orbec Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Christie earned a B.Sc. in geology from McMaster University and is a P.Geo. with NAPEG and PGO.

Jack Stoch, CEO and Executive Chairman, commented, “We are pleased to have added someone with David’s varied geological, financial, investor relations and transactional expertise to Globex. I look forward to continuing to work with David to build greater value for Globex shareholders.”

David Christie, President and COO commented, “I am very excited to be joining Globex, a company that has been built on solid transactions over many years and is now in a very strong position to continue that growth. I look forward to building on the success Globex has had since listing in 1987. Few companies in the junior resource sector have built such an impressive underlying value while not diluting the interests of shareholders.”

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Globex.