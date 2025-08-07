New Frontier’s StoreFront Division Marks 200th Small Business Website with Community Ice Cream Social

Cranford, N.J., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier, a Millburn-based marketing agency, commemorated its 200th New Jersey small business website launch with a sweet gesture—distributing 200 ice creams at Cranford's Vanilla Bean Creamery during the town's National Night Out. The event highlighted the success of the StoreFront Project, a collaborative effort with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) to empower local businesses with free websites and digital-growth tools.

"What began as a local initiative has flourished to produce a statewide impact," said David Sorkin, President of New Frontier. "Partnering with the NJEDA allows us to scale our mission—helping small businesses thrive online by launching over 200 websites in less than two years. Celebrating with our clients and their surrounding communities is our fun way of giving back, and has become an important part of our initiative."

Attendees included Cranford community members and business owners, including clients such as Tiffany Pinero of Tiffany Pinero Style Company, who praised New Frontier StoreFront's role in helping her to grow her business.

“We're obsessed with our new website,” Pinero said. “They did ours for free with a grant offered from the state. It's a perfect representation of our store, and our sales went up immediately. We're excited to be here celebrating with them!”

Eligible New Jersey storefront businesses can access free website development, e-commerce tools, and digital marketing support through New Frontier and the NJEDA Small Business E-Commerce Support program. Learn more: newfrontier.com/storefront .

About New Frontier StoreFront

New Frontier StoreFront is the small business division of New Frontier, a full-service advertising and marketing agency based in Millburn, New Jersey. Through their partnership with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), New Frontier StoreFront is currently offering free website development and digital marketing services for restaurants, retail and personal care businesses throughout the State of New Jersey. For more information, visit newfrontier.com /storefront.



