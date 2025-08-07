Grön Handcrafted Medical Marijuana Infused Troches Debuts In Pennsylvania





PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), one of America’s fastest growing medical marijuana brands, today announced its official launch in the Pennsylvania medical cannabis market.



This week, Grön Troches will be available exclusively at Curaleaf, with availability expanding to most Pennsylvania medical marijuana dispensaries beginning next week.



This expansion marks a major milestone in Grön’s East Coast growth strategy and a commitment to supporting medical marijuana patients in need of accessible, effective relief.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen incredible momentum across the East Coast,” said Christine Apple, Founder & CEO of Grön. “Expanding into Pennsylvania’s thriving medical program allows us to reach more patients seeking targeted cannabinoid effects for sleep, stress, and daily wellness, and we’re proud to offer products that deliver both relief and great taste.”

Pennsylvania patients will now have access to Grön Pearl Troches, precisely dosed, full-spectrum troches that are gluten-free and made with natural fruit flavors. As Grön expands its product offerings in the state, patients can expect new flavors and higher-dose options designed to meet a wide range of tastes, preferences, and needs.

Each Grön troche is thoughtfully formulated with targeted cannabinoid ratios to support specific effects. Current offerings include:

Blueberry Lemon 1:3 Sativa (10mg THC / 30mg CBG Per Pearl Troche)

(10mg THC / 30mg CBG Per Pearl Troche) Tangelo 2:1:1 Sativa (10mg THC / 5mg CBC / 5 mg CBG Per Pearl Troche)

(10mg THC / 5mg CBC / 5 mg CBG Per Pearl Troche) Pomegranate 1:4 Hybrid (10mg THC / 40mg CBD Per Pearl Troche)

(10mg THC / 40mg CBD Per Pearl Troche) Blackberry Lemon 1:1:1 Indica ( 10mg THC / 10mg CBD / 10mg CBN Per Pearl Troche)

10mg THC / 10mg CBD / 10mg CBN Per Pearl Troche) Tart Cherry 1:10 Indica (2.5 mg THC / 25 mg CBN Per Pearl Troche)



To explore availability and find a location near you, visit: https://eatgron.com/pennsylvania-medical-marijuana-infused-troches/

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s leading producers of medical marijuana troches. Our passionate team of troche producers uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable medical marijuana experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Canada.

