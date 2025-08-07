LTE Chipset Market Size to Surpass USD 29.65 billion by 2032, driven by rising mobile data demand and expanding 5G integration | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTE Chipset Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The LTE Chipset Market Size was valued at USD 13.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 29.65 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.94% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for IoT and M2M Communication Fueling LTE Chipset Adoption

The rapid expansion of IoT and M2Mcommunication into industrial and enterprise applications is one of the critical factors driving LTE chipset integration. From smart manufacturing to logistics, utilities and agtech verticals connected devices are being deployed in remote and harsh conditions and the demand for reliable wide area wireless connection is clear. And LTE chipsets (LTE-M and NB-IoT) have been delivering on their key benefits of up-link bandwidth, latency and energy efficiency for key applications such as asset tracking, telemetry and process automation. This translates into scalable, secure, and high-performance IoT infrastructure powered by LTE chipsets for digital transformation of industries. Notably, those technologies for realtime data transmission under LTE technology will be covering almost 80 % of smart meters in new deployed systems in 2025.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Technology

The global LTE chipset market was dominated by LTE-FDD segment with the maximum 57.61% share in 2024, due to its extensive global deployment and operation on the already available bands with advanced spectral efficiency. Due to its robust infrastructure support and mature ecosystem, it became the go-to in urban areas across the globe.

The LTE-Advanced segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 10.99% during the forecast period, due to high demand for high-speed data, low latency, and advanced applications such as 4K streaming and AR. Carrier aggregation and MIMO are just two key innovations, along with numerous contributions from players such as Qualcomm, helping speed up adoption and improve network performance.

By Component

In 2024, the hardware segment led the LTE chipset market with a 33.28% revenue share, driven by strong demand for key components like RF transceivers, baseband processors, and power amplifiers essential for connectivity in smartphones, IoT, and automotive devices. MediaTek Inc. played a major role with its cost-effective, high-performance offerings.

The software segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.58% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by the need for flexible, upgradable LTE solutions supporting virtualization and agile network management.

By End User

the LTE chipset market share revenue in 2024 was dominated by the smartphones segment with approximately 35.30% share owing to the widespread deployment of LTE for broadband data as well as VoLTE services. This dominance has been aided by growing mobile subscriptions, cheaper LTE smartphones, and growing internet usage even in emerging markets along with getting help from Samsung.

The mobile hotspots segment offers the highest growth potential with a 11.29% CAGR (2025–2032) due to the increasing demand for portable internet access & to bring the ever-growing need for connectivity into the mainstream, Huawei is also leading the charge towards greater adoption with innovative LTE-enabled hotspot devices.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads, North America Grows Fastest

Asia Pacific led the LTE chipset market in 2024; accounted for 37.14% revenue share of the total market due to the large subscriber base, rapid urbanization, and high LTE deployment in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Government programs to promote digital infrastructure combined with increasing widespread usage of smartphones and IoT have fortified growth across the region. China is ahead, driven by aggressive 4G expansion and digital policies and the existence of giant local players like Huawei and MediaTek.

North America is expected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 11.64% (2025–2032) led by the U.S, owing to large smartphone penetration, high LTE infrastructure, and presence of major players such as (Qualcomm). While Europe continues to be on an upward stride with growth driven by Germany, furthermore the Middle East & Africa and Latin America have also been led by the UAE and Brazil respectively.

Recent Developments:

In Sept 2024, Qualcomm has completed its USD 200 million acquisition of Sequans’ 4G IoT technology, including the Monarch chipset series, to enhance its low-power industrial IoT portfolio and support its diversification strategy beyond mobile handsets.

in Nov 2024, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A16 5G and LTE, featuring a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera, 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and Samsung Knox Vault for advanced security. The devices offer sleek IP54-rated design, 90Hz refresh rate, and promise 6 years of OS and security updates for long-term reliability.

