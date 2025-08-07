TWG 2025 Opened in Chengdu, China

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 7, with the fireworks blooming at the opening ceremony, TWG 2025 officially kicked off in Chengdu, China. This renowned city of sports events has officially entered the "World Games time".

According to the Executive Committee of TWG 2025 Chengdu, there are 34 sports, 60 disciplines and 256 events, mainly non-Olympic events. "This year's events ‌feature‌ a blend of tradition and innovation, ‌enabling audiences to witness‌ the ‌legacy‌ and evolution of sports culture firsthand," said ‌a spokesperson‌ for the Executive Committee of TWG 2025 Chengdu.

Several events at TWG 2025 Chengdu are making their "debut". Inline freestyle makes its debut, with 4 events including slalom classic men, which test skills, creativity and artistic expression. Freediving, freediving for athletes with impairment, dragon boat racing and Wushu have become official sports for the first time.

During TWG 2025 Chengdu, more than 4,000 athletes from over 100 countries and regions will come to Chengdu. Through this international sports event, they will gain a deeper understanding of this Chinese city known as the "City of Pandas".

Inside the venues, athletes from around the world will ‌compete at the highest level‌. Outside the venues, Chengdu's ‌special public-benefit consumption campaign‌ is now in full swing. The Chengdu Games Discount (by presenting the ticket stub) map has been officially launched. Consumers can enjoy discounts at many well-known restaurants, museums and hotels in Chengdu with tickets to sports events, performances, exhibitions, scenic areas, museums, and so on. In addition, Chengdu has promoted the improvement and upgrading of tax refund services for departures, providing convenience for inbound tourists of TWG 2025 Chengdu.

Over the past 6 years, Chengdu has successfully hosted major international sports events such as the FISU World University Games, the World Table Tennis Championships, and the Thomas and Uber Cups. It has built a number of professional venues meeting international sports event standards, formed a strong sports atmosphere, and continuously improved the professionalism and participation of both well-known sports events and niche events. The slogan "Running a Games, Managing a City, Building a Business, Benefiting the People" is a concise summary of Chengdu's efforts to build a world-famous city of sports events.

Statistics show that in the past three years, Chengdu has hosted more than 140 international and national sports events, and the effect of sports leading consumption and promoting development has been remarkable: The total market development scale of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games reached 2.676 billion yuan, driving related tourism consumption of 12.6 billion yuan. The ticket revenue of the Badminton Championships of the 2024 Thomas and Uber Cups exceeded 50 million yuan, with a direct economic benefit of 540 million yuan from the sports event. The box office revenue of the 2024 Mixed Team World Cup amounted to 45 million yuan, driving consumption of 380 million yuan.

The Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Sports revealed that it is estimated that in the first half of 2025, the total sports consumption in Chengdu will reach 41 billion yuan, and the total scale of the sports industry will reach 74 billion yuan.

Source: The Executive Committee of TWG 2025 Chengdu