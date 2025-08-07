Money Concepts® Named Company of the Year and Top Broker-Dealer of 2025 by Financial Services Review

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Services Review has named Money Concepts® both its Company of the Year and a Top Broker-Dealer of 2025, recognizing the firm for its people-first culture, advisor-driven leadership, and values-based growth strategy rooted in love-based capitalism.

Founded in 1979 by John P. Walsh, Money Concepts was built on a groundbreaking belief: that financial professionals should be free to serve their clients without corporate pressure, proprietary constraints, or one-size-fits-all systems. Under the leadership of President and CEO Denis Walsh, that vision has expanded into a national network known for its flexibility, culture, and purpose.

“At Money Concepts, we lead with HEART,” said Walsh. “We believe love is the foundation of lasting success. That means valuing each person’s happiness and well-being as much as your own, and putting care into every decision. It’s not just how we treat clients, but how we treat one another.”

Leading with HEART: A Culture Built on Love-Based Capitalism

Money Concepts defines love-based capitalism as a philosophy where growth is measured by the quality of relationships and the impact of service, not just numbers. This approach is lived out through the firm’s HEART values:

Honor each person’s unique journey

each person’s unique journey Empathy in every conversation

in every conversation Accountability in every promise

in every promise Respect for each choice

for each choice Transparency in every interaction

These values are not just ideas. They show up in the way Money Concepts operates:

Advisors have a direct voice in firm strategy through national advisory boards and beta test groups.

Transition support is personalized to fit the individual goals of each advisor.

Marketing, technology, and compliance systems are co-created with input from the field.

Leadership remains accessible, responsive, and focused on empowering people over processes.

A Financial Solutions Partner, Not Just a Broker-Dealer

Money Concepts offers a full-service broker-dealer and RIA platform, but its true role is as a Financial Solutions Partner. Advisors receive tailored support to grow their practices in a way that reflects their values, not someone else’s agenda.

This includes fully customizable marketing assets, flexible fee-based planning options, business coaching, and non-proprietary investment solutions. Whether working independently or as part of an ensemble team, advisors in the Money Concepts network are backed by real infrastructure and meaningful relationships.

A Trusted Choice in a Time of Industry Uncertainty

With ongoing consolidation and growing dissatisfaction among advisors at larger firms, Money Concepts is proving that there is another way. The company continues to grow by staying focused on the advisor, not the corporate bottom line.

“Advisors today want more than products and payouts. They want meaning, community, and long-term partnership,” said Walsh. “We believe the future belongs to firms that lead with love, serve with intention, and grow with purpose.”

Financial Services Review praised Money Concepts as being a "mid-size firm with muscle," large enough to offer robust platforms and small enough to maintain deep, personal relationships. With more than 700 financial centers across the country, the firm serves independent advisors, tax professionals, community banks, and credit unions through a model that prioritizes flexibility and authenticity.

Read the full article on why Money Concepts was named a Top Broker-Dealer of 2025.

About Money Concepts®:

Money Concepts Capital Corp. is a privately-owned independent broker-dealer and dually registered as a Registered Investment Advisor based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Established in 1979, its parent company, Money Concepts International, Inc., has a network of approximately 700 financial professionals’ centers nationwide.

In addition to serving independent advisors, Money Concepts® provides turn-key wealth management services for community banks, credit unions, and tax professionals. Money Concepts® advisors provide holistic planning and offer a full array of non-proprietary products and services including advisory and alternative investment services.

To learn more about the Money Concepts advisor network, visit www.moneyconcepts.com.



Disclosures

All securities offered through Money Concepts Capital Corp., Member FINRA/SIPC.

Money Concepts Advisory Services is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Investments are not FDIC or NCUA insured. No bank or credit union guarantee. May lose value.





