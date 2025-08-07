Merit Medical Launches the Prelude Wave Hydrophilic Sheath Introducer with SnapFix Technology

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, today announced the US commercial release of the Prelude Wave™ Hydrophilic Sheath Introducer with SnapFix™ Securement Technology.

The Prelude Wave is the latest innovation in Merit’s comprehensive Access portfolio, which includes a wide range of dilators, micro-access systems, sheath introducers, and guide sheaths. A low-profile, hydrophilic sheath with best-in-class insertion and sheath retention, the Prelude Wave with SnapFix technology is designed with features which may aid in the reduction of arterial spasm and occlusion as physicians perform radial access procedures.

Radial access offers many well-documented benefits compared to the femoral approach,1 but there remain opportunities to improve patient outcomes, as radial artery spasm (narrowing) and occlusion (blockage) can still occur.

Radial artery spasm is reported in up to 20% of patients,2 and approximately 4.6% will have a radial artery occlusion,3 both of which can lead to patient discomfort and other complications.4,5 Sheath features, such as a hydrophilic coating, a low profile, and tapered transitions have been shown to help reduce the risks of radial artery spasm and occlusion as well as improve patient comfort.1,6

In addition, securement devices utilized to stabilize hydrophilic sheaths during procedures have been linked to reported issues in 30% of cases, leading to procedural inefficiency.7 A securement device specifically developed for sheaths may help alleviate the challenges physicians face.

To meet these clinical needs, Merit innovated the Prelude Wave, a next-generation sheath with a unique securement feature. Compared to the leading competitor, the Prelude Wave offers twice the lubricity, twice the resistance to buckling and kinking, and requires 40% less insertion force.8 A first of its kind, SnapFix technology provides twice the adhesive strength, with physicians rating its performance and ease of use superior to the leading competitor.8

Learn more about the Prelude Wave with SnapFix Technology.

“Prelude Wave addresses challenges interventionalists see when performing radial procedures,” said Morton Kern, MD, MSCAI, FACC, FAHA, Interventional Cardiologist at Veterans Administration Long Beach Health Care System in Long Beach, CA, and a consultant of Merit. “A sheath and securement solution that may help minimize these risks, while also offering strong radial access performance, provides physicians with a meaningful product option that creates a better treatment experience for patients.”

To further support a radial-first approach, Merit has tailored its portfolio with solutions that complement existing products, designed to address physicians’ toughest clinical challenges. A recent example of this was Merit’s acquisition of StatSeal®, a patented hemostatic sealant used to protect access sites, as seen in radial procedures.

“Whether by design or acquisition, we always strive to advance innovation in our Access portfolio, providing our healthcare partners with solutions that support data-driven approaches to treatment,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The Prelude Wave with SnapFix Technology is a superior product built to champion radial procedures, manufactured with features designed to aid in minimizing common vascular access challenges. We’re proud to continue offering radial technology advancements for physicians and their patients.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,300 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.

Any forward-looking statements set forth in this release are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Merit's filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a further discussion of the risks and uncertainties which may affect Merit’s business, operations and financial condition, see Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Merit’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Merit’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 filed with the SEC and Merit’s other filings with the SEC. Actual results will likely differ, and may differ materially, from anticipated results.

