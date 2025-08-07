Rheumatologists Eagerly Anticipate Pipeline Advancements in Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies to Address Deep Unmet Need, According to Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite recent increased use of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) and biologics, the majority of patients with idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (IIM)—including classic dermatomyositis (DM), polymyositis (PM), and clinically amyopathic dermatomyositis (CADM)—remain inadequately managed, according to new research from Spherix Global Insights. The latest Market Dynamix™: IIM (US) study, based on research conducted with 104 rheumatologists and six in-depth interviews, reveals persistent challenges in managing this complex and heterogenous group of rare autoimmune conditions, particularly for patients with DM and PM, which together make up the majority of IIM cases under rheumatologist care.

Glucocorticoids remain the dominant first-line treatment across IIM subtypes, but their long-term use is widely viewed as problematic. Fewer than half of DM and PM patients—and just over half of those with CADM—are considered well-controlled on current regimens. Nearly all rheumatologists report turning to combination therapy to improve outcomes, with methotrexate most commonly added to glucocorticoids. Yet, few physicians express satisfaction with available options for DM and PM. Steroid minimization is a central, yet often elusive, goal—hampered by limited access to effective and targeted alternatives. CADM adds further complexity due to its dermatologic dominance and inconsistent response to immunosuppressants.

Rare forms of IIM, including anti-synthetase syndrome (ASyS), necrotizing myopathy (NM), and inclusion body myositis (IBM), present even greater clinical complexity. These subtypes are often under-recognized, slow to diagnose, and highly refractory to existing treatments. IBM is rated the most challenging IIM subtype to manage, followed closely by ASyS and NM. Rheumatologists report that these conditions demand earlier, more aggressive intervention, often involving IVIg, rituximab, and combination DMARD strategies—especially when interstitial lung disease (ILD) or severe muscle involvement is present. Still, barriers related to diagnosis, insurance coverage, and the absence of disease-modifying agents are frequently reported. “[The] ability to treat patients with medication that specifically treats the disease overall rather than manifestations of the disease [is needed]—especially in those with pulmonary or cardiac manifestations,” one physician emphasized. “Making the diagnosis is also challenging initially.”

Looking ahead, rheumatologists are placing high hopes on emerging therapies in development, particularly those that could offer safe, rapid, and steroid-sparing disease control. AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo (anifrolumab) leads in preference due to familiarity in lupus, a targeted mechanism, and strong efficacy data. Priovant Therapeutics’ brepocitinib, a dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor delivered orally, is also highly favored for its potential convenience and broad anti-inflammatory reach.

Other pipeline candidates generating excitement include argenx’s efgartigimod, noted for its similarity to IVIg and potential to induce long-term remission; Pfizer’s dazukibart, an interferon-targeting mAb with monthly IV dosing; and CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapies such as KYV-101(Kyverna Therapeutics), viewed as the most promising long-term innovation due to curative potential.

Across all IIM subtypes, the demand for innovation is unmistakable. Rheumatologists emphasize the need for therapies with faster onset, broader disease targeting (muscle, skin, lung), and greater patient convenience, such as once-daily oral administration. With nearly half of IIM patients estimated to be candidates for advanced systemic therapies, the market is primed for disruption—particularly by agents that offer strong safety, durable efficacy, and a reduced reliance on corticosteroids.

