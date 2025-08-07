Hermes Building Services Launches Strategic Push to Reframe Maintenance as a Long-Term Business Asset





MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hermes Building Services today announced a renewed push to position proactive commercial property maintenance as a strategic driver of asset value and operational efficiency. The company, which offers full-service building care across HVAC, janitorial, electrical, plumbing, and landscaping, says the time has come to view maintenance not as a cost center, but as a business advantage.

“In today’s economic climate, maintenance is no longer optional or purely reactive—it’s a core part of long-term property strategy,” said Gabriel Yacoub, Founder and CEO of Hermes Building Services. “We work with owners to extend the life of their assets, reduce unplanned costs, and improve building performance with data-backed programs.”

The announcement comes as the commercial facility maintenance sector continues to grow. According to industry forecasts, North America’s market was valued at $153.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $202.41 billion by 2030. That trajectory reflects how facility upkeep is increasingly seen as a competitive differentiator in real estate portfolios.

Hermes Building Services emphasizes preventive care and early issue detection through analytics and structured scheduling. This approach helps clients avoid major breakdowns and improve tenant satisfaction.

“Good maintenance keeps properties running. Great maintenance protects the bottom line,” Yacoub added. “That’s the shift we’re helping our clients make.”

