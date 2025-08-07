Physician Disability Insurance: Set for Life Insurance Warns of Mental Health Exclusions

Denver, CO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician disability insurance policies routinely deny full coverage benefits to any doctors taking medication for ADHD, depression or anxiety at the time of application, according to Jamie Fleischner, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, president of Set for Life Physician Disability Insurance on the Finding Financial Freedom podcast with Disha Spath MD.

According to Fleischner, many physicians are shocked to learn that taking common medications for depression, anxiety, or ADHD can trigger exclusions that prevent them from receiving benefits if a psychological condition forces them to stop practicing.

“In my experience, nearly one in three physicians are on some kind of ADHD medication, SSRI or antidepressant,” says Fleischner, who has been writing disability insurance for doctors for over 30 years. “If you’re currently taking those medications when you apply, disability insurance carriers will almost always put an exclusion on your policy. That means if you become disabled because of a mental health issue—whether that’s depression, anxiety, or addiction—you won’t be covered.”

Physician disability insurers reject mental health claims at a rate 33 percent higher than for other medical conditions, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Some medical specialties such as emergency medicine, anesthesiology and other occupations including dentists and CRNAs automatically have a two year limitation for psychological claims. And all policies in the state of California have these limitations.



Income Protection Gaps Leave Physicians Exposed

These exclusions create income protection gaps for physicians, particularly specialists in high-stress fields. A surgeon or anesthesiologist relying on their income to support a household may have no safety net if they are forced to take extended leave for psychological reasons.

“This isn’t just about losing partial coverage,” Fleischner explained. “If you have that exclusion and a psychological condition prevents you from practicing, your disability benefits will be completely denied. This can devastate a physician’s financial stability, especially when they’ve built their lifestyle and long-term obligations around their medical income.”

Even physicians who believe they’re covered may not realize that their policies differentiate between psychological and neurological conditions. “Some doctors worry that if they get dementia or multiple sclerosis later in life, they won’t be covered because of a mental health exclusion,” says Fleischner, who has secured doctor income protection insurance for more than 5,000 medical professionals. “That’s not the case. Alzheimer’s, MS, and other neurological conditions are treated like any other medical condition. The exclusion only applies to psychological claims,” continues Fleischner.

Medical Underwriting Practices Drive Mental Health Exclusions

Medical underwriting plays a central role in these coverage gaps. Physicians with a history of mental health treatment, whether that’s therapy, antidepressant use, or even just receiving medication samples, may face automatic exclusions.

“It used to be much worse,” Fleischner said. “Ten or fifteen years ago, if you had ever taken medication for mental health, you were simply declined altogether. Now, insurers typically accept you but put on an exclusion rider. It’s progress, but it still penalizes doctors who’ve taken steps to care for their mental health..”



Buying Better Doctor Disability Income Insurance

In the podcast, Jamie Fleischner outlines four steps physicians can take to improve their chances of securing full coverage:



Appeals and Advocacy: Brokers can challenge an underwriter’s decision with supporting letters from physicians explaining treatment history (e.g., medication samples that were never used). Reconsideration Periods: Some insurers will revisit exclusions after two years without medication, allowing doctors to reapply for full coverage. Alternative Carriers: Policies from Lloyds of London or Peterson International can sometimes fill coverage gaps when standard insurers deny claims. GSI Guaranteed Standard Issue Disability Insurance: Residents who meet GSI policy criteria are not required to answer medical questions. These policies include a two-year psychological limitation but remain preferable to full exclusions.

“These alternative policies usually only cover up to five years,” noted Fleischner, one of a small handful of insurance brokers nationally vetted to offer Guaranteed Issue Disability Insurance (GSI) policies. “But for physicians who have no other options, it’s better than having no income protection at all.”

Physician Disability Insurance Coverage for Pregnancy and IVF

Fleischner also discussed disability coverage for physicians planning families. While standard policies cover pregnancy like any other medical condition, undergoing IVF or egg freezing during the application process can result in a pregnancy exclusion.

“If you buy your disability insurance before starting fertility treatments, pregnancy is fully covered—even if you’re put on bed rest,” explains Fleischner, who holds multiple advanced designations including Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), and Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF). “There’s a 90-day waiting period before benefits kick in, but otherwise it’s treated like any other medical issue. If you wait and apply while undergoing IVF, carriers will exclude pregnancy-related claims.”

Fortunately, pregnancy exclusions can usually be removed. “After you give birth and have returned to work, you can request that the exclusion be taken off the policy,” she said. “In my experience, this is one of the easier exclusions to resolve.”

Fleischner emphasized that early planning is critical for physicians considering family-building treatments. “I’ve seen physicians unable to work for nearly two years due to complications during delivery,” she added. “Those claims were covered because they had their disability policies in place before starting IVF. Without that foresight, they would have been left without benefits during a very challenging time.”

