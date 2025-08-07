SeaStar Medical to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 13, 2025

DENVER, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life, announced today that it will report its first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, and host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and business progress.

Date/Time:



Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. MT Webcast:



The live webcast and replay can be found here.



Conference ID:



2078693



Dial-in numbers:



1 (800) 715-9871 within the U.S.



1 (646) 307-1963 from outside the U.S.





A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 pm ET and can be accessed as follows:

- The webcast replay is available here.

- The call replay number is 1 (609) 800-9909 and will be available through August 20, 2025.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar’s first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting a pivotal trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X.

Contact:

SeaStar Investor Relations:

IR@SeaStarMed.com