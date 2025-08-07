AvidXchange and Ministry Brands Announce Exclusive Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange , Inc. a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced an exclusive partnership with Ministry Brands , a leading provider of church management software and online giving tools. Together, the two companies will offer churches and nonprofits a more efficient, secure way to manage and pay their bills, freeing up time and resources for ministry.

AvidXchange’s automation technology will integrate seamlessly into Ministry Brands’ suite of financial and digital tools to simplify payment processes for their network of over 90,000 churches and nonprofit organizations. This collaboration offers a faster, more efficient way to manage payments, allowing shared customers to save time and shift more focus to mission-driven priorities. With real-time tracking, church staff, volunteers, and other community leaders gain greater visibility and reliability across the entire payment lifecycle.

“Churches and nonprofits often run lean on resources and outdated systems slow them down,” said Dan Drees, President at AvidXchange. “This partnership is about closing that gap—eliminating manual work so they can operate more efficiently. We're excited to build on our proven success in the nonprofit sector, enabling organizations to achieve more with less and stay focused on their mission."

Ministry Brands chose AvidXchange for its leading supplier network, payment platform, and nonprofit expertise, further strengthening AvidXchange’s presence in mission-driven sectors. The partnership delivers a fully digitized payment process, increasing transparency across systems and offering more control than traditional paper-based methods. Customers will also gain enhanced security features that help reduce payment fraud risk, including eliminating check processing, along with real-time data and reporting that provide deeper insight into financial operations.

“We’re excited to collaborate with AvidXchange to bring meaningful innovation to the churches and nonprofits we serve. Managing finances and administrative tasks can pull focus away from their mission, and this partnership allows us to offer solutions that help teams operate more efficiently and stay focused on serving their people. Together, we’re delivering tools that make a real difference,” said Chris Bacon, CEO of Ministry Brands.

To learn more about the partnership, please visit: https://www.ministrybrands.com/partners/avidxchange-inc.

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange (Nasdaq: AVDX) is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,500 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.3 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

About Ministry Brands

Ministry Brands helps more than 90,000 churches and non-profit organizations grow and increase their impact on the world. The company provides integrated solutions covering member and donor management, digital giving, accounting, websites, mobile apps, communications, media content, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings, and more. Together, their nearly 700 employees help clients transform how they operate and create positive ripple effects that drive the real human impact for which we all strive. With over $6.45 billion in charitable giving managed annually, they exist to help mission-focused organizations thrive. For more information, visit ministrybrands.com.

