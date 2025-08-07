2025 Urology Care Foundation Research Scholar Awardees Announced

BALTIMORE, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) and the Urology Care Foundation, the official foundation of the AUA, are pleased to recognize 12 researchers as recipients of the 2025 Urology Care Foundation Research Scholar Awards. Research Scholar Awards support future research leaders and ensure they receive the necessary training and guidance for a successful research career.

These awards provide $40,000 annually for one or two-year mentored research training for clinical and postdoctoral fellows or early-career faculty. The program has invested over $30 million to support over 675 Research Scholars, most of whom have remained in committed research career tracks and now serve as leaders in urologic research and clinical practice.

“The Urology Care Foundation is proud to support this exceptional group of Research Scholar Awardees. Their innovative projects span a wide spectrum of urologic investigation,” said Harris M. Nagler, MD, FACS, president of the Urology Care Foundation. “By investing in these rising leaders and their innovative research, we’re advancing the future of urologic care so that we may ultimately improve urologic care for all patients.”

Congratulations to the 2025 awardees:

AUA New England Section Wyland F. Leadbetter, MD Award: Andrea Sartori, PhD, will receive support for a one-year research project titled “Unveiling the Spinal Neurons Central to Human Lower Urinary Tract Regulation.”

AUA New York Section E. Darracott Vaughan, Jr., MD Award: Ao Zhang, MD, PhD, will receive support for a one-year research project titled “Characterization of Heterogenous Response to Antibody-Drug Conjugates in Bladder Cancer With Variant Histology.”

AUA Southeastern Section: Apoorv Dhir, MD, will receive support for a one-year research project titled “Development of a Universal Communication Framework to Improve Shared Decision-Making for Small Renal Masses.”

AUA Southeastern Section: Renzo DiNatale will receive support for a one-year research project titled “Clinical Risk Stratification and Tumor Heterogeneity Assessment in Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma.”

AUA South Central Section: Lin Lin, MD, PhD, will receive support for a one-year research project titled “Functional Mitochondrial Complex I Predicts Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Metastasis.”

AUA Western Section: Lauren Newman, PhD, will receive support for a two-year research project titled “EV Liquid Biopsy for Molecular Phenotyping in Prostate Cancer.”

Endourological Society Award: Nabeel Shakir, MD, will receive support for a two-year research project titled “A Multiphase Optimization Strategy to Reduce Delays in Management of Chronic Nephrostomy Tubes.”

Endourological Society Joseph Segura, MD Scholarship in Endourology and Stone Management: Juan Serna, MD, will receive support for a one-year research project titled “Is There a Benefit to Selective Medical Therapy for Calcium Oxalate Stone Prevention Vs an Empiric Approach? A Randomized Control Trial.”

Endourological Society Raju Thomas, MD Award: Connor Forbes, MD, will receive support for a two-year research project titled “Characterizing Hormonal Pathways in Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).”

Indian American Urological Association Sakti Das, MD Award: Nixon Raj, PhD, will receive support for a two-year research project titled “Investigating Dysregulation of Smooth Muscle Contractile Machinery in Detrusor Underactivity States Like Prune Belly Syndrome.”

Society of Urologic Oncology Award: Aisha Siebert, MD, PhD, MPH, will receive support for a two-year research project titled “Genetic Markers of Gonadal Malignancy Risk in XY Differences of Sex Development (DSD).”

Society of Urologic Oncology Award: Jianhua Xiong, PhD, will receive support for a two-year research project titled “Lipid Metabolic Reprogramming in Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer: Role of FASN And CPT1A In Tumor Progression and Resistance.”

"Each year, I’m inspired by the depth and diversity of research our scholars pursue,” said Henry Lai, MD, chair of the AUA's Research Council. “These awardees are tackling some of the most pressing questions in urology, and through the support of the Research Scholar Awards, we’re helping shape the next generation of leaders who will drive innovation and elevate our field.”

To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation Research Scholar Awards visit: https://www.auanet.org/research-and-data/research-awards/aua-funding/research-scholar-awards

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public through philanthropic efforts, the Foundation supports the improvement of urological care globally by funding research, clinical education, patient education and humanitarian programs. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

Attachment